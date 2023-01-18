Jinger Duggar Gave Clue She and Anna Duggar Don’t Speak

Duggar family fans and followers were shocked by the details of Josh Duggar’s arrest. The 19 Kids and Counting star was found guilty of obtaining child sexual abuse material, resulting in over a decade in prison. Now, Jinger Duggar is preparing to release a new book about her life and religious upbringing — and she recently mentioned Josh’s wife, Anna Duggar . Here’s what Jinger said.

Jinger Duggar gave a clue regarding where she stands with Josh Duggar’s wife

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Duggar family followers are anxious to see what Jinger Duggar reveals in her new book, Becoming Free Indeed . Jinger has been more outspoken than ever regarding her ultra-strict upbringing and fears that surrounded her childhood due to the religious teachings that dominated her life. When Josh Duggar was arrested and found guilty of his crimes, she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, made it clear that their hearts went out to the victims.

Jinger spoke to People about her upcoming book and about Josh. “It’s honestly just so tough to talk about,” she said. “I probably will just say this: It’s so heartbreaking just to see the decisions my brother, Josh, has made, and my heart just really breaks for the victims and the families and all that they’ve been through. I just pray that Josh will genuinely change one day and come to know Christ for who he is and repent.”

Jinger said a few words about Anna Duggar, too. And given what Jinger said, it sounds like she and Anna are not currently in contact.

“I am always here for Anna and the kids at any point that they would want to talk or anyway I can help or love on them,” Jinger shared. “I know that they’ve just been through so much. So, I just always am here for them whenever I can help.”

Anna Duggar reportedly isn’t as close with the Duggar family as she once was

Jinger Duggar likely isn’t the only Duggar family member not to talk to Anna Duggar. Recent reports suggest Anna’s relationship with the rest of the Duggars remains strained after Josh Duggar’s sentencing.

“The Duggar family fully supports Anna, but it’s complicated,” an insider told In Touch Weekly . “There are a lot of hurt feelings over what Josh did. She still attends family functions because her kids love their cousins, aunts and uncles, but it’s not the same for Anna.”

Another source mentioned that Anna was “distancing herself” from her sisters-in-law. Anna allegedly didn’t like how some of Josh’s sisters spoke out against him. “It started after some family members spoke out about Josh’s arrest,” a source said. “Anna took it as a betrayal, and she’s still not ready to fully forgive some family members.”

Does Anna Duggar support Josh Duggar?

Related

Anna Duggar Was Never ‘Accepted’ by the Duggar Family Women, According to Childhood Friend

Anna Duggar has fully supported Josh Duggar through his arrest and prison sentence. She also publically supported him on Instagram before taking down her profile.

With that said, another source told In Touch Weekly that Anna might be questioning the longevity of her marriage. “Divorce is not something she wants, but she’d be lying if she said she hasn’t questioned her future with Josh,” the source said . “Anna married Josh for better or worse, and it can’t get any worse than this.”

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .