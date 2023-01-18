ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bystander alerted police to body of missing Limerick woman

NORRISTOWN — The body of Jennifer Brown, a 43-year-old Limerick Township woman who had been missing since Jan. 3, was discovered on a Royersford property on Wednesday by a bystander who alerted police. The results of an autopsy are still pending, authorities revealed on Thursday. “The cause of death...
ROYERSFORD, PA
CBS Philly

Remains of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown located: prosecutors

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- The body of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown was found wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave in Royersford on Wednesday. Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, disappeared more than two weeks ago.Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Brown's body was found partially buried late Wednesday afternoon.Chopper 3 was over police activity Wednesday connected to the case at an industrial complex at 5th and Chestnut Streets in Royersford.Detectives remained on scene to process evidence, which is less than two miles away from Brown's home in Limerick Township."We have been engaging in an intensive investigation and I can't...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say

An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement. He is believed …
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
glensidelocal.com

Jenkintown woman charged with first-degree murder

The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office announced today Verity Beck, 49, has been arrested and charged with killing her 72- and 73-year-old parents after their dismembered bodies were found in their Jenkintown home on the 1100 block of Beverly Road Tuesday evening. Beck, who lived with her parents, is...
JENKINTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Possible Serial Rapist Sought In North Philly

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a string of sexual assaults on the city's north side were reported last week. The first attack occurred on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. A 24-year-old woman was walking west when a young man ran up, grabbed her, covered her mouth, and tried to bring her to the ground, Philly police told Daily Voice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Daughter charged with dismembering parents placed on leave at Catholic school

ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says Verity Beck, the Montgomery County woman who has been charged with murdering her parents, was a teacher at Saint Katherine School of Special Education in Wynnewood.Beck had not been present in the school since Christmas break, the archdiocese says.The archdiocese issued a statement saying, in part, "We are horrified and shocked by the matter. She has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal process."The 43-year-old has been arrested and charged for allegedly killing her parents inside their Abington Township home.Investigators say the victims were shot in the head and a chainsaw was used on the remains.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH ON LOCUST AVENUE

(Wilmington, Del.-19810) On Saturday (1/21) at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue for a single vehicle collision. Investigators from the Traffic Services Unit assumed the investigation which revealed a 2009 Cadillac sedan, operated by a...
WILMINGTON, DE
sauconsource.com

Man Sentenced to Prison for Violent Richland Twp. Assault

A Philadelphia man was sentenced to seven-and-a-half to 15 years in state prison Thursday for the brutal assault of his then-girlfriend in Richland Township last January. Qadir Jones, 31, of Philadelphia, received the sentence after entering an open guilty plea Nov. 2 to felony counts of prohibited possession of a firearm and strangulation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock

Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
glensidelocal.com

Officials provide additional details on Jenkintown’s double homicide

6ABC Action News provided a video today of District Attorney Kevin Steele alongside Abington Township Chief of Police Pat Molloy and Assistant District Attorney Ed McCann. Steele reported additional details regarding the double homicide in Jenkintown this week. Backstory:. Verity Beck, 49, was arrested and charged with first-degree and third-degree...
JENKINTOWN, PA
firststateupdate.com

Man Found Dead In Car After Crash Saturday

On Saturday at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue for a single-vehicle collision. Officials said investigators from the Traffic Services Unit assumed the investigation which revealed a 2009 Cadillac sedan, operated by a 55-year-old Wilmington...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Main Line Media News

Lansdale church remembers Montgomery County victims of gun violence

LANSDALE — A display along Broad Street in Lansdale on Martin Luther King Day sent a powerful message about those lost to gun violence. On Jan. 16, Lansdale United Methodist Church hosted a “Memorial to the Lost,” remembering the lives of those lost to gun violence, by showing t-shirts listing the name, age, and date of death of gun violence victims.
