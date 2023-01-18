Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Main Line Media News
Bystander alerted police to body of missing Limerick woman
NORRISTOWN — The body of Jennifer Brown, a 43-year-old Limerick Township woman who had been missing since Jan. 3, was discovered on a Royersford property on Wednesday by a bystander who alerted police. The results of an autopsy are still pending, authorities revealed on Thursday. “The cause of death...
Remains of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown located: prosecutors
ROYERSFORD, Pa. (CBS) -- The body of missing Montgomery County mother Jennifer Brown was found wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave in Royersford on Wednesday. Brown, 43, of Limerick Township, disappeared more than two weeks ago.Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said Brown's body was found partially buried late Wednesday afternoon.Chopper 3 was over police activity Wednesday connected to the case at an industrial complex at 5th and Chestnut Streets in Royersford.Detectives remained on scene to process evidence, which is less than two miles away from Brown's home in Limerick Township."We have been engaging in an intensive investigation and I can't...
Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say
An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement. He is believed …
glensidelocal.com
Jenkintown woman charged with first-degree murder
The Montgomery County District Attorney’s office announced today Verity Beck, 49, has been arrested and charged with killing her 72- and 73-year-old parents after their dismembered bodies were found in their Jenkintown home on the 1100 block of Beverly Road Tuesday evening. Beck, who lived with her parents, is...
Couple Living on School Bus Get Help from Strangers in Pottstown
A couple living on a school bus got assistance from good Samaritans in Pottstown. Lana Bean and Chris Morgan, both 41 years old met in 2014. Since June, they’ve been driving across the country with their three dogs from Michigan to Massachusetts, writes Rachel Ravina for The Reporter. Their...
Possible Serial Rapist Sought In North Philly
Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a string of sexual assaults on the city's north side were reported last week. The first attack occurred on the 1600 block of West Bristol Street just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. A 24-year-old woman was walking west when a young man ran up, grabbed her, covered her mouth, and tried to bring her to the ground, Philly police told Daily Voice.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police trooper arrested for road rage incident in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is charged after investigators say he was involved in a road rage incident in Chester County. The district attorney said David Levy, 36, of Kennett Square, was off-duty on Dec. 28 when he forced another driver and his family off the road on Route 1 near the entrance to Longwood Gardens.
morethanthecurve.com
Woman tased in Lower Merion traffic stop is a Plymouth Meeting resident
An incident involving a traffic stop in Lower Merion Township that led to a woman being tased was first reported to involve a 36-year-old resident of Norristown named Chaine Jordan. However, the latest reports and court documents now show her to be a resident of Plymouth Meeting. In a press...
Crime Fighters: Who killed Octavia Aaron?
Detectives hope surveillance video from the scene and a big reward will bring someone forward who has information.
Daughter charged with dismembering parents placed on leave at Catholic school
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says Verity Beck, the Montgomery County woman who has been charged with murdering her parents, was a teacher at Saint Katherine School of Special Education in Wynnewood.Beck had not been present in the school since Christmas break, the archdiocese says.The archdiocese issued a statement saying, in part, "We are horrified and shocked by the matter. She has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal process."The 43-year-old has been arrested and charged for allegedly killing her parents inside their Abington Township home.Investigators say the victims were shot in the head and a chainsaw was used on the remains.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH ON LOCUST AVENUE
(Wilmington, Del.-19810) On Saturday (1/21) at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue for a single vehicle collision. Investigators from the Traffic Services Unit assumed the investigation which revealed a 2009 Cadillac sedan, operated by a...
sauconsource.com
Man Sentenced to Prison for Violent Richland Twp. Assault
A Philadelphia man was sentenced to seven-and-a-half to 15 years in state prison Thursday for the brutal assault of his then-girlfriend in Richland Township last January. Qadir Jones, 31, of Philadelphia, received the sentence after entering an open guilty plea Nov. 2 to felony counts of prohibited possession of a firearm and strangulation.
Evesham, NJ, Police: Charges Upgraded Against Son Who Beat His Mother With a Landscaping Rock
Authorities in Burlington County say charges have been upgraded against a 43-year-old man who allegedly beat his mother with a landscaping rock earlier this week, critically injuring her. Lawrence Y. Kim of Marlton was originally charged with,. Second-degree aggravated assault. Third-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. Fourth-degree possession of a...
Philly man jailed pending trial in drug deal that ended in fatal shooting in N.J.
A judge has ordered a 22-year-old Philadelphia man jailed pending trial on charges that he shot a South Jersey resident to death during a drug transaction. Tyler L. McKinney shot 21-year-old Brandon L. Blanton multiple times in the area of Franklin and Wallace streets in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
Main Line Media News
Montgomery County officials honor memory of Sheriff’s Office K-9 Bikkel
NORRISTOWN — It was standing-room-only for the start of Thursday morning’s Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting as sheriff’s deputies gathered to mourn the loss of K-9 Bikkel. The 10-year-old explosives and patrol K-9 officer died of an age-related illness on Dec. 29, 2022, according to a...
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol station
A tragic incident occurred at a Philadelphia petrol station on the night when a man was killed during a robbery. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was an employee at the petrol station and was working at the time of the incident.
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug Users
An animal tranquilizer is being discovered in the heroin and fentanyl of drug users. Two Norristown, PA men recently pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death and conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.
glensidelocal.com
Officials provide additional details on Jenkintown’s double homicide
6ABC Action News provided a video today of District Attorney Kevin Steele alongside Abington Township Chief of Police Pat Molloy and Assistant District Attorney Ed McCann. Steele reported additional details regarding the double homicide in Jenkintown this week. Backstory:. Verity Beck, 49, was arrested and charged with first-degree and third-degree...
firststateupdate.com
Man Found Dead In Car After Crash Saturday
On Saturday at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue for a single-vehicle collision. Officials said investigators from the Traffic Services Unit assumed the investigation which revealed a 2009 Cadillac sedan, operated by a 55-year-old Wilmington...
Main Line Media News
Lansdale church remembers Montgomery County victims of gun violence
LANSDALE — A display along Broad Street in Lansdale on Martin Luther King Day sent a powerful message about those lost to gun violence. On Jan. 16, Lansdale United Methodist Church hosted a “Memorial to the Lost,” remembering the lives of those lost to gun violence, by showing t-shirts listing the name, age, and date of death of gun violence victims.
