Bell County, KY

Related
wtloam.com

Jackson County Theft Complaint Leads To Drug Arrests And Injury To Towing Company Employee

Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs says he was called to a home off Highway 421 on a complaint of some people stealing items from the property. When Issacs arrived, three suspects took off from the scene. The sheriff was able to catch one of them, a man, following a brief foot chase. Once they returned to the home, police found out who the other two suspects were by some of the items they left behind when they ran. Officers also found what they believe to be meth and some tools that were used in the theft. When other deputies and officers arrived, they put together a plan to search for the other suspects and called a local towing company to come get a truck that was left on the property during the crime. When an employee from the towing company showed up and started to hook the truck up, it reportedly caught on fire, burning the person’s face and arms. Police were able to find the other suspects and take them into custody. No names were released, but they were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment. Two others were arrested on other charges.
JACKSON COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
KNOXVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Short Standoff With Police Ends With Man Surrendering

Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on KY 3439, following reports of a man with a rifle allegedly threatening to shoot another man and a woman. When officers arrived on the scene, the potential victims mentioned in the call told them the suspect,...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Couple Arrested On DUI, Drug Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning January 18, 2023 at approximately 8:58 AM. The arrests occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained two suspects.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
thebig1063.com

UPDATE: MISSING BELL COUNTY WOMAN FOUND SAFE

Update: As of 3:10am Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, Savannah Sanchez was located by Bell county Deputy Austin Poindexter and is safe. 25-year-old Savannah Sanchez of Bell County was last seen leaving Ferndale Apartments just off of Highway 25E, possibly traveling to Four Mile or into Knox County in a 2010 black Ford Fuson, KY plate BZF187.
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police asking for your help to find stolen SUV

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are asking for your help to find a stolen SUV. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Ford Bronco was stolen Sunday, January 8th, off Rose Street in London. It has Kentucky plates with the tag number A7C105.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Firefighters arrested and charged with arson

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
PINEVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

KSP identifies murder victim found in backseat of SUV on I-75

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning new information after a body was found in the backseat of the vehicle involved in a police chase that ended on Interstate 75, according to Kentucky State Police. According to KSP, the victim has been identified as 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder of...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Woman Arrested and Charged With Possession of Methamphetamine and Other Charges

A Laurel County woman was recently arrested after being charged on a Barren County indictment warrant for drug possession. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested 38 year old Kristy Johnson of London Friday Night for a Barren County indictment warrant for first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

