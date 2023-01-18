Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Bell County man arrested after sending explicit video to underage girl
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man was arrested Wednesday and charged with a sex crime. Administrators at Clear Creek Bible College were made aware of an incident on campus involving one of their students. After reviewing the incident, they contacted the Bell County Sheriff’s Office to investigate...
wymt.com
SHERIFF: Pulaski County man charged after police find more than 100 grams of Fentanyl
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pulaski County man was arrested after police found more than 100 grams of Fentanyl at his home. Christopher Spencer, 42, of Somerset was arrested on Wednesday after Detective Tan Hudson discovered 35 grams of Fentanyl in his car. Police say they pulled Spencer over...
Traffic stop leads to 4 Somerset residents charged with meth trafficking
Multiple residents of Pulaski County were arrested after a traffic stop on Wednesday.
wtloam.com
Jackson County Theft Complaint Leads To Drug Arrests And Injury To Towing Company Employee
Jackson County Sheriff Daniel Issacs says he was called to a home off Highway 421 on a complaint of some people stealing items from the property. When Issacs arrived, three suspects took off from the scene. The sheriff was able to catch one of them, a man, following a brief foot chase. Once they returned to the home, police found out who the other two suspects were by some of the items they left behind when they ran. Officers also found what they believe to be meth and some tools that were used in the theft. When other deputies and officers arrived, they put together a plan to search for the other suspects and called a local towing company to come get a truck that was left on the property during the crime. When an employee from the towing company showed up and started to hook the truck up, it reportedly caught on fire, burning the person’s face and arms. Police were able to find the other suspects and take them into custody. No names were released, but they were charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, fleeing or evading police and wanton endangerment. Two others were arrested on other charges.
wvlt.tv
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. In April 2021, officials said that TBI agents began investigating after finding Jacob Aaron Crisp, 20, unresponsive from a suspected drug...
q95fm.net
Short Standoff With Police Ends With Man Surrendering
Deputies with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on KY 3439, following reports of a man with a rifle allegedly threatening to shoot another man and a woman. When officers arrived on the scene, the potential victims mentioned in the call told them the suspect,...
q95fm.net
Couple Arrested On DUI, Drug Charges Following Shoplifting Complaint
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning January 18, 2023 at approximately 8:58 AM. The arrests occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained two suspects.
Florida man charged after Ky. police find woman’s body in his vehicle
A Florida man is facing a list of charges following a traffic stop where Kentucky State Police found the body of a West Virginia woman in his car.
thebig1063.com
UPDATE: MISSING BELL COUNTY WOMAN FOUND SAFE
Update: As of 3:10am Saturday morning, January 21, 2023, Savannah Sanchez was located by Bell county Deputy Austin Poindexter and is safe. 25-year-old Savannah Sanchez of Bell County was last seen leaving Ferndale Apartments just off of Highway 25E, possibly traveling to Four Mile or into Knox County in a 2010 black Ford Fuson, KY plate BZF187.
wymt.com
Police asking for your help to find stolen SUV
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are asking for your help to find a stolen SUV. Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office say a Ford Bronco was stolen Sunday, January 8th, off Rose Street in London. It has Kentucky plates with the tag number A7C105.
Kentucky State Police citation reveals details of woman’s body found in car on I-75
Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found in a man's trunk Wednesday.
wymt.com
KSP: Man arrested, charged with murder after police chase ends on I-75 with body in car
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75 Wednesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police. The man who was driving that car, 54-year-old David Maurice Reed of St. Petersburg, Fla., was arrested shortly after the chase concluded.
wymt.com
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
LONDON, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a body discovered Wednesday at the end of a police chase that spanned several counties. When the police chase ended on Interstate 75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
wymt.com
Firefighters arrested and charged with arson
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three...
wymt.com
EKY sheriff’s office finds three residents from assisted living facility with new technology
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Eastern Kentucky sheriff said his office was able to find three missing people on Thursday thanks to new technology his office received. Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle said his office wanted to use drone technology since his first term in office. He said in...
wymt.com
Knott County organizations host dinner in honor of fallen police officers
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Following the fatal shooting in Floyd County last summer that killed three police officers and a police k-9, one Knott County organization and church wanted to host a ‘Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner’ for first responders. Members with the Carr Creek Fish and Game Club...
WKYT 27
KSP identifies murder victim found in backseat of SUV on I-75
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We are learning new information after a body was found in the backseat of the vehicle involved in a police chase that ended on Interstate 75, according to Kentucky State Police. According to KSP, the victim has been identified as 53-year-old Rachel Louise Carder of...
q95fm.net
Two People in Clay County Arrested and Charged for Drug Possession After Marijuana and Meth was Found During Traffic Stop
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced that they arrested two people early Monday morning for drug possession after meth and marijuana was discovered during a traffic stop. David W. Collins of Manchester and Alisha L. Henson of Manchester were arrested off Muddy Gap by K9 Deputy Wes Brumley. Deputy...
Lee County, Va. agencies help Victim Witness and Domestic Violence programs
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Two Lee County, Virginia agencies are looking to help people in the Victim Witness and Domestic Violence programs. The two have joined together to create an Amazon wish list of common items requested by people in the programs. The list consists of basic hygiene essentials as well as products for […]
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested and Charged With Possession of Methamphetamine and Other Charges
A Laurel County woman was recently arrested after being charged on a Barren County indictment warrant for drug possession. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested 38 year old Kristy Johnson of London Friday Night for a Barren County indictment warrant for first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Comments / 1