ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
kyweathercenter.com

A Messy Sunday Starts A Very Wintry Pattern

Good Sunday, everyone. A touch of winter is pushing across the region today and Monday, kicking off a busy week of winter weather. This includes the increasing potential for a winter storm to impact us by the middle of the upcoming week. Let’s get started with the system out there...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

A messy Sunday to a bigger system mid week

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a chilly but calm day across the Commonwealth! I hope you soaked up the calmness of today because our pattern is about to crank it up about 10 more notches starting tomorrow. Clouds will continue to increase past midnight. Here is a quick breakdown of how the day looks to play out.
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast

The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

Winter Weather Tonight and Sunday

Good Saturday, folks. We have made it to the weekend and we have winter weather moving in later tonight. This messy setup looks to bring rain and snow into the Bluegrass state, with some areas getting in on accumulations. Once into next week, a bigger storm will threaten our region.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Weekend Wintry Mix

A dose of wintry mix moves in this weekend, and may cause some slick or slushy roads in parts of our area. This batch of moisture approaches our area with a cold front early Sunday morning. By the time most of you are waking up to start your day, the rain/snow mix will be here.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning

While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kyweathercenter.com

Tracking Snow Showers and A Messy Sunday

Good Friday, folks. We’ve made it to the end of the week and there’s an honest to goodness wintertime feel in the air. Flurries and snow showers are dotting our sky line and this is a sign of things to come. A messy system moves in late this weekend and will be followed by another a few days later.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Reality check as January feel returns to close out the week

Once again it felt more like spring on Thursday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine and very windy conditions, which helped drive our afternoon highs into the low to mid-60s. Wind gusts were 50 to 55 miles per hour in many locations as a strong wave of low pressure moved through the Ohio Valley. That area of low pressure helped fuel a few storms just to our north into Indiana and Ohio but we managed to avoid any issues other than the gradient winds in our area, which did cause some spotty damage reports. Just one example was a sign at the Denny’s in Elizabethtown blown down, damaging a car and injuring 3 people in the process due to those strong wind gusts.
KENTUCKY STATE
kyweathercenter.com

A Busy Winter Pattern Takes Shape

Good afternoon, folks. My time is short, but I wanted to drop by for your normal midday update on the winter weather systems on the way. The first one brings a bit of snow with it tonight and Sunday, with the one coming in behind it having a WST look to it.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Why Does 40 Degrees in Kentucky Feel ‘Cold’ One Day and ‘Warm’ The Next?

Stories about the unpredictability of Kentucky weather are legendary. A prime example- January 3rd, 2000. That's when a major cold front moved through western Kentucky and brought with it a destructive tornado. My hometown, Owensboro, was extremely hard hit. We went from nearly 80 degrees to an F-3 tornado to snow within a period of about 24 hours. It was crazy. Clearly, that's a rather extreme example of what can happen here with the instability in our temperatures here in the Commonwealth. But the truth is- our weather is all over the place this time of you.
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Wind Advisory Issued for Tri-State Area

The National Weather Service says the strongest winds will occur between 3:00 and 7:00 PM. (Wilmington, Oh.) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the tri-state area. Winds of 15 to 25 MPH with wind gusts up to 45 MPH are expected this afternoon. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

High winds force temporary ferry closures

HICKMAN, KY — Both the Dorena-Hickman and Cave-in-Rock ferries are halting operations for the remainder of the day due to high winds, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, wind gusts of up to 41 miles per hour have created hazardous river conditions. When wind blows...
CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL
thelevisalazer.com

“EAST KENTUCKY FLOOD” DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE ON WYMT

The Center for Rural Strategies’ film will air on WYMT Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. Communities emerged battered but not broken, revealing the strength and resiliency that’s persisted after the storm of a century. The film reveals stories from the flood that killed 43 people across East Kentucky.
WHITESBURG, KY
WBKO

I-65 SB at KY/TN line closed, causing major traffic

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Kentucky Transportation District 3, I-65 South is blocked in Tennessee just south of the Kentucky-Tennessee line. Traffic is backed up into Kentucky, according to KYTC District 3. The road is blocked due to rolled over vehicle on I-65 Southbound between Exit 2 US-31W...
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Kentucky

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Kentucky using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy