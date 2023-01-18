Once again it felt more like spring on Thursday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine and very windy conditions, which helped drive our afternoon highs into the low to mid-60s. Wind gusts were 50 to 55 miles per hour in many locations as a strong wave of low pressure moved through the Ohio Valley. That area of low pressure helped fuel a few storms just to our north into Indiana and Ohio but we managed to avoid any issues other than the gradient winds in our area, which did cause some spotty damage reports. Just one example was a sign at the Denny’s in Elizabethtown blown down, damaging a car and injuring 3 people in the process due to those strong wind gusts.

