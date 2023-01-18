Read full article on original website
A Messy Sunday Starts A Very Wintry Pattern
Good Sunday, everyone. A touch of winter is pushing across the region today and Monday, kicking off a busy week of winter weather. This includes the increasing potential for a winter storm to impact us by the middle of the upcoming week. Let’s get started with the system out there...
A messy Sunday to a bigger system mid week
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Saturday evening everyone, we’ve had a chilly but calm day across the Commonwealth! I hope you soaked up the calmness of today because our pattern is about to crank it up about 10 more notches starting tomorrow. Clouds will continue to increase past midnight. Here is a quick breakdown of how the day looks to play out.
Last Look at Sunday's Wintry Mix Forecast
The small weather system bringing rain and snow to our area Sunday morning is slowly getting closer to us. This low pressure center is already creating both rain and snow and it will bring those to our communities starting early Sunday. By 3 AM moisture is arriving in our southern...
Cold Front Brings Rain and Snow Sunday-Monday to West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict the next system will be moving in on Sunday bringing in some chances for winter weather leading into next week for Ohio and West Virginia. Chances for rain showers will start fairly early Sunday for the region, but we will start with rain showers across the area. These […]
Winter Weather Tonight and Sunday
Good Saturday, folks. We have made it to the weekend and we have winter weather moving in later tonight. This messy setup looks to bring rain and snow into the Bluegrass state, with some areas getting in on accumulations. Once into next week, a bigger storm will threaten our region.
Weekend Wintry Mix
A dose of wintry mix moves in this weekend, and may cause some slick or slushy roads in parts of our area. This batch of moisture approaches our area with a cold front early Sunday morning. By the time most of you are waking up to start your day, the rain/snow mix will be here.
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Gusty winds slow down, but cold snow rolls in Friday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Winds have been howling Thursday. The Blue Grass Regional Airport recorded a non-thunderstorm wind gust of 51 mph at 2:54 p.m. THE WIND ADVISORY is still in place until 7 p.m. Winds will remain breezy into Friday as they turn west-northwest. Winds cruise in at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph most of the day.
Wintry Mix/Snow Likely Tomorrow Morning
While we are dry for the first half of the weekend (today), things start to change in a big way starting tomorrow morning. A low pressure to our South will bring in moisture as temperatures are right around freezing. Notice I said right around freezing...not everyone below freezing. Air temperatures as this moisture moves into the area will really be the deciding factor on what mode of precipitation falls depending on where you are.
Tracking Snow Showers and A Messy Sunday
Good Friday, folks. We’ve made it to the end of the week and there’s an honest to goodness wintertime feel in the air. Flurries and snow showers are dotting our sky line and this is a sign of things to come. A messy system moves in late this weekend and will be followed by another a few days later.
Reality check as January feel returns to close out the week
Once again it felt more like spring on Thursday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with sunshine and very windy conditions, which helped drive our afternoon highs into the low to mid-60s. Wind gusts were 50 to 55 miles per hour in many locations as a strong wave of low pressure moved through the Ohio Valley. That area of low pressure helped fuel a few storms just to our north into Indiana and Ohio but we managed to avoid any issues other than the gradient winds in our area, which did cause some spotty damage reports. Just one example was a sign at the Denny’s in Elizabethtown blown down, damaging a car and injuring 3 people in the process due to those strong wind gusts.
A Busy Winter Pattern Takes Shape
Good afternoon, folks. My time is short, but I wanted to drop by for your normal midday update on the winter weather systems on the way. The first one brings a bit of snow with it tonight and Sunday, with the one coming in behind it having a WST look to it.
Why Does 40 Degrees in Kentucky Feel ‘Cold’ One Day and ‘Warm’ The Next?
Stories about the unpredictability of Kentucky weather are legendary. A prime example- January 3rd, 2000. That's when a major cold front moved through western Kentucky and brought with it a destructive tornado. My hometown, Owensboro, was extremely hard hit. We went from nearly 80 degrees to an F-3 tornado to snow within a period of about 24 hours. It was crazy. Clearly, that's a rather extreme example of what can happen here with the instability in our temperatures here in the Commonwealth. But the truth is- our weather is all over the place this time of you.
This Is The Most Snow Kentucky Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Wind Advisory Issued for Tri-State Area
The National Weather Service says the strongest winds will occur between 3:00 and 7:00 PM. (Wilmington, Oh.) – The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the tri-state area. Winds of 15 to 25 MPH with wind gusts up to 45 MPH are expected this afternoon. The...
High winds force temporary ferry closures
HICKMAN, KY — Both the Dorena-Hickman and Cave-in-Rock ferries are halting operations for the remainder of the day due to high winds, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, wind gusts of up to 41 miles per hour have created hazardous river conditions. When wind blows...
“EAST KENTUCKY FLOOD” DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE ON WYMT
The Center for Rural Strategies’ film will air on WYMT Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. Communities emerged battered but not broken, revealing the strength and resiliency that’s persisted after the storm of a century. The film reveals stories from the flood that killed 43 people across East Kentucky.
Local company continues to see higher demand for storm shelters, more than a year after December 2021 tornado outbreak
WINGO, KY — Tuesday’s stormy weather may have had you thinking about storm shelters. A local company says it's seen a higher demand for them, especially after the December 2021 tornado outbreak. Management with the company Containment Systems, Inc. says there has definitely been an increase. After the...
I-65 SB at KY/TN line closed, causing major traffic
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to Kentucky Transportation District 3, I-65 South is blocked in Tennessee just south of the Kentucky-Tennessee line. Traffic is backed up into Kentucky, according to KYTC District 3. The road is blocked due to rolled over vehicle on I-65 Southbound between Exit 2 US-31W...
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Kentucky
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Kentucky using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
