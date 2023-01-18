Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
P.E.I.R. creates “Angels of Hope” wall to remember and provide healing
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - More than 932,000 people have died from drug overdose since 1999, according to the CDC. That’s why People Engaged In Recovery (P.E.I.R.) is on a mission to provide outreach to those who suffer from substance use disorder. The nonprofit offers assistance to those who are in or are seeking recovery by providing a safe place.
wtvy.com
Bear spotted in Geneva neighborhood
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An uninvited guest dropped by a Geneva neighborhood Friday night. Surveillance photos show a black bear lurking at Ridgely Meyers home near Highway 52 and the Farm Center. Bears occasionally are spotted in south Alabama. Another was seen walking along a downtown street several years ago. Subscribe...
wdhn.com
New service offered for Dothan rentals
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city commission approved rules regulating locations for short-term rental housing units (STRs) and established support services to help enforce the ordinance. On October 4, 2022, the city approved the regulation of STRs locations that also require a business license and remit lodging taxes. All...
wtvy.com
The first Dolly Parton Imagination Library of the Wiregrass kicks off
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - One country music star is working to improve reading skills across the country, including right here in the Wiregrass. While the real Dolly Parton will not be at Enterprise State Community College, ten lovely ladies are competing to see who looks the most like the iconic star.
Andalusia Star News
Opp native receives President’s Lifetime Achievement Award
In addition to the human resources role she has performed for the U.S. Army Prime Power School here over the years, Susan Marshall has been doing quite a lot in the background for the local community. From helping out at area nursing homes, to housing the homeless and feeding hungry children throughout Pulaski County, Marshall has given more than 10,000 hours of her time to helping people in need.
wtvy.com
City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint form
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Last year, the City of Dothan approved regulations of short-term rental housing units that manage the location of these units, require they get a business license, and remit lodging taxes. All short-term rentals must get a business license by March 4, 2023. The city has also...
wtvy.com
Gov. Ivey offers reward in Coffee County murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to a proclamation made by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on January 20, 2023, a reward is being offered for information regarding an Ariton murder. In October of 2022, Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead inside her home. Since then, no arrests have been made in connection to her death.
wtvy.com
Dothan, Enterprise golf courses make Best in Alabama list
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two of the Wiregrass area’s premier golf courses were included on NBC GolfPass’ Golfers’ Choice 2023 Best in Alabama list. The annual list, which is put together by the golfing subscription service, uses ratings and reviews submitted by members of the GolfPass community throughout the year to compile their rankings.
wtvy.com
Wildcats handle business in the Magic City
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise Wildcats are bringing home two state championships after dominating the AHSAA state wresting tournaments in Birmingham. Evelyn Holmes-Smith, is the 120 pound champ and now a three time state champion as only a sophomore. Mackenzie Shultz, is the 165 pound champ. She moves to...
wdhn.com
New Coffee County D.A. appointed by Gov. Ivey
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — The Governor has officially chosen the new District Attorney for Coffee and Pike County. Governor Kay Ivey appointed Attorney James Tarbox as the new Coffee-Pike County District Attorney on Friday, January 20. Tarbox says he is honored and humbled to be given the opportunity...
wdhn.com
Dothan Chef battles for top honor
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A ‘Top Chef’ winner from Dothan could possibly be the next James Beard Winner. Often referred to as the “Oscars of the food world”, the James Beard award was established in 1990 and named after the iconic chef, cookbook author and pioneering TV personality.
wtvy.com
Meteorologist Emily Acton
The Houston Academy Raiders come out on top over the Ashford Yellow Jackets. City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint line. If you have short-term rental complaints, the city has made it easier for those to be heard. Gov. Ivey offer reward in Coffee County murder. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023...
Andalusia Star News
Southern Independent Bank plans move to Florala’s Wells Fargo building
Setting its sites on future growth in service to the citizens and business owners in Florala, officials at Southern Independent Bank announced the purchase of a building most recently serving as home to Wells Fargo Bank, which closed its Florala operations in 2020. The facility, located at 22769 Lakeshore Boulevard,...
wtvy.com
Angels of Hope
The Houston Academy Raiders come out on top over the Ashford Yellow Jackets. City of Dothan starts short-term rental complaint line. If you have short-term rental complaints, the city has made it easier for those to be heard. Gov. Ivey offer reward in Coffee County murder. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023...
wdhn.com
Woman missing in Geneva County, GCSO
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) — The Geneva County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance in finding a woman who has been missing since Sunday. According to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Savannah Copes was reported missing on January 15, 2023. Authorities say, Copes, who suffers from...
wdhn.com
Reward offered for any information in an October Coffee County murder
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly 4 months, a murder in Coffee County has gone unsolved, and now a reward of $5,000 is being offered for any information that can lead to a possible arrest and conviction of a suspect. Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead with gunshot...
wtvy.com
Mr. Kev Time must do time
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - About 50 Dothan police officers showed up Wednesday to witness the sentencing of Kevin Saffold, their longtime nemesis. “If I was going to rob a bank and I knew they all would be up here, that’s when I would have done it,” said defense attorney Jim Parkman of the turnout.
wdhn.com
Southeast Health announces new director of vital department
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — Southeast Health has named a new director of a Biomed Engineering. Mark Sizemore has been named director of the Biomed Engineering team. According to Southeast Health, Sizemore joined the Southeast Health Biomed team in 2007 as a Biomed Tech I and has continued to grow professionally and progressed in responsibility and leadership roles. He holds more than 20 vendor certifications.
WJHG-TV
Superintendent says plans to close Sneads Elem. will move forward
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County’s Superintendent says they’re moving forward with the plan to close Sneads Elementary and move its students to a different school. Superintendent Steve Benton said that the Jackson County School Board approved their five year plan at a meeting on Tuesday. That includes...
Shooting at Chipley Walmart
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man was shot at the Chipley Walmart Wednesday afternoon during an altercation with Chipley police officers. Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson told News 13 that the investigation is ongoing and officials are still trying to determine several details of the incident. No one else was injured during the altercation. A […]
Comments / 0