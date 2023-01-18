Read full article on original website
Related
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US
Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not Reopen
Google presently lists the latter store location as “permanently closed.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Google.com, and GilaValleyCentral.net.
Comments / 0