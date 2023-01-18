Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WANE-TV
Harvester Homecoming in the Summit City
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- The first International Harvester trucks rolled off the line of the Fort Wayne Truck Works in 1923, Harvester Homecoming officials deemed their volunteer work crew “Garage `23” to honor the work done in Fort Wayne 100 years ago. The second annual Wrenching weekend had...
WANE-TV
Start the weekend relaxing and supporting Fort Wayne artists at Studi07
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Saturday, you can relax doing yoga all while shopping and supporting local artists in Fort Wayne. Yoga and Art is coming to Studi07, a local art shop in Fort Wayne. From 11 am until noon, people can wake up and get their day started by doing stretches such as child pose, warrior, and tree pose.
WANE-TV
Mizpah Shrine Circus returns to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Friday is your chance to catch the long-standing Mizpah Shrine Circus at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. You can learn more about what is offered at the circus in the video above. The Mizpah Shrine Circus starts Friday, January 27. There are...
WANE-TV
Celebrate the season with Winterval
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week is your chance to celebrate winter in Fort Wayne with Winterval. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Superintendent of Recreation Patti Davis stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the event. You can learn more in the interview above. Winterval is on...
blackhawk.fyi
Winter Jam Ladies Night
Ladies of all ages, get ready for an amazing night of worship together at Winter Jam 2023!. This big event, held at the War Memorial Coliseum every year, brings some of the best artists to Fort Wayne to praise and worship our Lord. We even acquired early entrance into the venue to beat the general admission crowd!
WANE-TV
Electric Works sign lighting ceremony details revealed
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne area community is invited to take part in a history making event later this month; the official lighting of the sign atop the Electric Works campus. The lighting is set to take place Monday, January 30 at approximately 6:15 p.m. “The Northeast Indiana...
WANE-TV
Tasty Gourmet Popcorn at Poptique
Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Gary Hively from Poptique Gourmet Popcorn to talk about the wide variety of flavors you can find at their shop. Learn more here. You can visit their location at 912 Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne or in Columbia City at 120 West Walker Way.
WANE-TV
Clean Eatz meal prep, café opens on Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Clean Eatz, a “healthy café” that also offers meal prep, opened its doors Thursday at a new location on Fort Wayne’s west side. Located at 4916 Illinois Road, Clean Eatz offers a weekly meal plan menu with six meal choices and one pizza option.
WANE-TV
Unique new bakery about to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a taste of home for Timea Csibi. Chimney cakes are a sweet treat that originated in Transylvania and are popular throughout Europe. Csibi and her family moved to the United State from Hungary in 2014 and settled in Fort Wayne in 2017. Now, she’ll share part of her heritage with her new home.
westbendnews.net
Nouvelle Annee 1743 – A New Year in France at The Old Fort
Make plans to attend the next event at the Historic Fort Wayne in downtown Fort Wayne. Nouvelle Annee 1743 – A New Year in France on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. It is the dawn of the new year 1743 at Post des...
at home, The Home Décor Superstore coming to Fort Wayne
A building that once was home to a Kmart and most recently a Burlington Coat Factory at the intersection of Illinois Road and Hillegas will soon be home to a home decor chain
WANE-TV
Churches in Fort Wayne, Huntington to preserve history with grant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Historic church buildings around Indiana- including in Huntington and Fort Wayne- are being preserved with the help of a $10 million grant. Sacred Places Indiana, a program of Indiana Landmarks, received the grant from Lilly Endowment, Inc. According to a release from Sacred Places, the money will be used to expand the program’s efforts to preserve historic churches and support congregations.
WANE-TV
Megabus adding service to Fort Wayne starting January 25
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) One of the largest bus companies in the United States will begin offering service to and from from Fort Wayne on January 25 to a number of destinations including Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. Megabus has partnered with Miller transportation to significantly expand the routes it serves....
WANE-TV
2 cars crash at intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two cars collided Saturday at a busy intersection on the north side of Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Police arrived to the scene around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Dupont and Auburn roads. A tow truck could be seen loading up the cars, and an officer was guiding traffic through the intersection.
Luers star Thompson takes home”Gem of the Night”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Defense and offense – all in one play! Bishop Luers senior Nick Thompson pinned a Dwenger shot off the backboard on D, then raced up the court for an and one (he also hit the free throw) to take home Peter Franklin Jewelers “Gem of the Night” honors!
WNDU
‘Cherry Creek’ development project could bring up to 1400 homes to Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The foundation is being laid for a plan that could bring up to 1400 new homes to Goshen. The project is being called “truly unique” by developers, and it’s being built right across from Prairie View Elementary!. The development, dubbed “Cherry Creek,” will...
WANE-TV
Refurbished Smoky’s Records back on the market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local property investor has breathed new life into Smoky’s Records on Wells Street, which gathered dust for more than a decade after the 2006 death of Charles “Smoky” Montgomery. The retail space on the main level has been whiteboxed for...
WANE-TV
City looks for new input on Foster Park Golf Course renovation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Golfers had plenty to say when Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation asked for their input on how to bring the city-owned Foster Park Golf Course into the future. Now, those who use the two-mile trail around Foster Park will get their chance to weigh...
The small Indiana town that makes you feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie, according to Best Life
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. — Hallmark movies may tell stories about people from all different walks of life, but one of the classic themes is the appreciation of small town living. A new list is celebrating that aspect, and Shipshewana, Indiana made the cut. The town of less than 1,000 was featured in Best Life’s list of […]
WANE-TV
FWFD: Electrical problem behind southeast Fort Wayne fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) responded to a house fire on Fort Wayne’s southeast side Thursday afternoon. Multiple firetrucks and firefighters were seen at a home near the intersection of South Hanna Street and Congress Avenue. The FWFD said there were no...
Comments / 0