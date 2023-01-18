Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
New store opens in Eau Claire that fills need for specific hair care products
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new store opened in Eau Claire that offers hair products for specific hair needs. “Legacy is very important to me. Starting a place where people can come an get their hair care products. Especially because Eau Claire doesn’t have that type of space for us to go,” said TaNevia Johnson, who owns Legacy Hair and Beauty supply in Eau Claire.
WEAU-TV 13
Construction company receives WisDOT award for Eau Claire Co. bridge project
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is announcing six Wis. construction companies received Excellence in Construction Awards at WisDOT’s annual Contractor-Engineer Conference. The Conference was held this week in Wisconsin Dells. According to a media release from WisDOT, top winners include an asphalt paving project in...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Police: Juvenile pedestrian struck by car, taken to medical facility
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department has provided information that they responded to a car crash Friday in which a juvenile pedestrian was “struck.”. According to information from the Eau Claire Police Department, the incident occurred on the 2300 block of Clairemont Avenue near the Hy-Vee gas station and Memorial High School at 9:00 a.m. The juvenile was taken by EMS to an area medical facility. The crash is still under investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Mayo Clinic named among America’s Best Hospitals by Healthgrades
ROCHESTER, Minn. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is named among America’s Best Hospitals by Healthgrades. Healthgrades, an independent health ratings company, ranked the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals in overall clinical excellence, according to a media release from Mayo Clinic Health System. The media release says Mayo Clinic hospitals in Arizona, Florida, Rochester, Eau Claire and Mankato were named among America’s Best Hospitals.
Several cars break through ice on Lake Pepin
LAKE PEPIN, Minn. -- While many drivers struggled with ice on the roads Saturday night, some anglers had a different kind of issue with ice earlier on Lake Pepin.Several vehicles parked on the ice ended up falling through. It's unclear if anyone was hurt, but there were definitely a few bruised egos. The DNR has a few reminders for anyone looking to get out on the ice:You need 4 inches for ice fishing or other activities on foot5 inches for snowmobile or ATV8-12 inches of ice thickness for cars or a small pickup12-15 inches for a medium-sized truck
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire woman sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. According to a media release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Western District of Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 40-year-old Golia Xiong of Eau Claire is sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin woman sentenced to five years for distribution of methamphetamine
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin woman was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. As announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, 40-year-old Golia Xiong will spend the next 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
WEAU-TV 13
Breakfast fundraiser helps bring awareness to human trafficking
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Pancakes and bacon served at the Eau Claire Elks Lodge this morning had a greater purpose than just filling up hungry stomachs. The Elks, a national organization that promotes and invests in the well-being of their communities, recognized Human Trafficking Awareness Month with a breakfast fundraiser.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, January 21st (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial girls’ basketball team looks to keep their hot streak going against Onalaska. Plus, Eau Claire North hosts their Husky Invite swim meet. Finally, the Chippewa Steel take on the Minnesota Wilderness.
wiproud.com
Eau Claire man caught after flipping car, attempting to flee
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A man is cited for several traffic violations after he rolled his vehicle, and it was all caught on video. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office posted the video on its Facebook page. A witness called in the crash around 3 am Sunday near Domino’s...
winonaradio.com
Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charges
(KWNO)- On January 19 around 6:00 a.m., the Winona County Sheriff’s office was called on to respond to a domestic dispute in the 27000 block of Sinclair Rd, just outside of St. Charles. Deputies arrived and eventually found a Robert Highet, born in 1986, to be the culprit of...
WEAU-TV 13
Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of La Crosse County Jail inmate
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are investigating the death of a La Crosse County Jail inmate. According to a media release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 19, 2023 around 2:35 a.m. Jail Staff found a 28-year-old man unresponsive in his cell in the La Crosse County Jail. Staff attempted life-saving efforts and were assisted by the La Crosse Fire Department and Tri-State Ambulance personnel, however, efforts were not successful.
foodmanufacturing.com
Nestlé to Expand Wisconsin Nutritional Beverage Plant
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Nestlé Health Science on Wednesday announced a $43 million investment to expand its manufacturing facility in Eau Claire. The investment will add two new production lines to increase manufacturing of high-demand ready-to-drink consumer products. The facility produces an array of medical nutrition products, such...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man indicted, allegedly coerced a woman into forced labor for multiple years
RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from western Wisconsin has been charged with one count of labor trafficking for his alleged involvement in causing a woman to engage in forced labor for multiple years. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), between August 2020 and August 2022,...
WSAW
Clark County Humane Society finds forever homes for new Golden Retriever puppies
NEILSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Clark County Humane Society received an outpour of feedback and applications for their latest litter of Golden Retriever puppies. There were 17 new puppies in total and so far, one puppy has already found its forever home. The Clark County Humane Society said the other 16 are scheduled to go to their homes this Friday and Saturday.
WEAU-TV 13
Bloomer man celebrates 104th birthday
BLOOMER, Wis. (WEAU) - A Bloomer man is celebrating a very special day on January 19, his birthday. Glen Siverling is 104 years old. He was born and raised in Bloomer and currently lives at the Meadow Brook Residential Care Apartment Complexes. Siverling was a life long farmer and semi...
winonaradio.com
18-Year-Old Found Dead in Alley in Utica
(KWNO)- On January 15th, around 9:00 p.m. Winona County Deputies were called to assist a death in Utica, after Utica officials found an 18-year-old male dead in an Alley. Winona County Sherriff’s department says that the male was lying face down in the alley when found and was dead on the scene.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Multiple Charges After Being Belligerent in Apartment Complex
(KWNO)- Early this morning the Winona Police Department responded to a suspicious activity call in an apartment complex on the 100 block of Washington Street. The caller stated that a man was yelling and banging on doors throughout the complex. When officers arrived, they found Evan Navarro-Katz, aged 22 of...
17-year-old suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash with school bus in Winona
According to the Winona County Sheriff's office, the crash occurred a quarter mile north of Highway 14 around 6 a.m. when a vehicle headed south on County Road 20 collided with a school bus headed north.
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
