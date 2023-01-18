Read full article on original website
herosports.com
Sam Houston Coach K.C. Keeler Excited About FBS Move
Throughout his coaching career, first at Division III Rowan University, then at Delaware, and now Sam Houston, K.C. Keeler has always been used to competing for championships. Keeler is the only coach in FCS history to win national titles at multiple schools. He led Delaware to the 2003 championship (called I-AA back then) and Sam Houston to the FCS title in the spring of 2021 (when the season was moved due to COVID). He is the only coach in NCAA history to take three programs to the national title game. In 29 seasons, his teams have earned 18 NCAA appearances and appeared in at least the national semifinals 14 times, including nine times in the championship game. Throw in 11 conference titles and for the large majority of seasons, his teams were battling for something.
CBS Austin
College removes photos of white males from entrance to prove commitment to diversity
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (TND) — Texas A&M’s School of Medicine removed photos of graduating seniors who are white males, which were prominently displayed at the entrance of the school, as an example of the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The school indicated such in...
kwhi.com
KEITH HOFMANN TO RUN FOR MAYOR OF BRENHAM
An executive in finance and project management, and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, is seeking election to become the next mayor of Brenham. Keith Hofmann filed on Wednesday for the mayor’s seat currently held by Milton Tate, who is not running for another term. Hofmann and Ward 3 City Councilmember Atwood Kenjura have filed for the position thus far.
KSAT 12
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
KBTX.com
Bryan native nominated for NAACP Image Award for outstanding Social Media Personality
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many know George Lee Jr. as a Bryan native, husband, father, education consultant, and professor at Widener University. But millions know him as Conscious Lee, a social media influencer with over two million followers on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube combined. Lee was recently named...
kwhi.com
‘CONNECT AFTER 4’ THURSDAY AT BANK OF BRENHAM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly networking event this (Thursday) evening. “Connect After 4”, formerly known as "Connect After 5", will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bank of Brenham, located at 501 South Austin Street. Chamber members can visit with one another...
2 smokin' Houston-area barbecue names fire up new restaurants in bustling 'burbs
Two of the Houston-area's most highly rated barbecue joints have opened new locations. Killen's Barbecue has begun a soft opening at its new Cypress location, and Brett's BBQ Shop in Katy has moved to its new location near Katy Mills Mall. Killen's Barbecue began its soft opening at the new Cypress location this Friday, January 20. For now, the restaurant will be open Tuesday-Sunday from 11 am until sold out. Chef-owner Ronnie Killen tells CultureMap that he plans to add dinner hours in the coming weeks once he's hired some additional employees. First announced in August, Killen's Barbecue occupies the former Burro...
kwhi.com
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
myaggienation.com
Family of late A&M student Carly Beatty awarded over $69M in damages by Brazos County jury
A Brazos County jury awarded $69 million dollars in compensatory damages this week to the family of Texas A&M student Carly Beatty, who was killed in a hit-and-run accident in September 2019, according to court documents obtained by The Eagle. Suzanne and Robert Beatty, the parents of Carly Beatty, said...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
kwhi.com
WEDNESDAY MORNING FIRE DAMAGES WASHINGTON HOME
A house in Washington was damaged in a fire Wednesday morning. Just before 9 a.m., the Washington Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a home in the 17000 block of Sweed Road for a smoke investigation. Washington Volunteer Fire Department Chief Chris Casada says the call was soon upgraded...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED THURSDAY
A Brenham woman was arrested Thursday on a controlled substance possession charge. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:05, Officers responded to Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported hit and run that had just occurred in the parking lot. A short time later Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer located the possible suspect vehicle in the 700 block of Commerce Street. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer smelled the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the vehicle and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and persons with the assistance of Sgt. Ashley Burns. Sgt. Burns located a THC Vape Pen on passenger Carol Rodriguez-Rosas, 17 of Brenham, who was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Rosas was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in. The victim of the hit and run requested driver and vehicle information but did not wish to file charges at this time.
fox26houston.com
Austin County woman attacked by grocery store clerks over $50 bill she found
AUSTIN COUNTY, Texas - An Austin County woman wants the people who attacked her inside a grocery store over a $50 bill arrested. Betty Smith, 65, a longtime Industry resident, went to Lindemann Grocery Store off State Highway 159 to pick up ice cream and a honeybun for her son on January 15.
kwhi.com
BELLVILLE MAN ARRESTED ON WARRANTS
A Bellville man was arrested Friday morning on outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday morning at 6:05, Sgt. Terrence Johnson responded to the 200 block of Highway 290 in reference to a wanted subject. Sgt. Johnson made contact with Christopher Leda Watson, 30 of Bellville, who was taken into custody for two active warrants. Watson was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in on a warrant for Assault Family Violence of a Household Member with a Prior Conviction and Unlawful Restraint, both out of Angelina County.
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY ON MUTIPLE CHARGES
Two people were arrested Wednesday morning on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that Wednesday morning at 10:40 Cpl. David Dudenhoffer and Officer Jacob Faske effected a traffic stop in the 1800 block of South Market Street on a vehicle for speeding. Cpl. Dudenhoeffer made contact with the driver, Sonia Siboney Garcia Salaiz, 34 of Diboll, and passenger, Luis Alfredo Rodriguez-Wong, 35 of Brenham. A warrant check revealed that Salaiz had two active warrants for her arrest, Pardon and Parole and Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Angelina County. Once detained, Salaiz was also found to have methamphetamines on her person. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, which resulted in the discovery of further methamphetamines. Salaiz was taken into custody for the warrants and Possession of a Controlled Substance and Wong was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Wong and Salaiz were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
Click2Houston.com
Walmart employee arrested, admits to stealing $20,000 in cash from registers, PCT. 4 says
SPRING, Texas – A Walmart employee has been arrested and charged after deputies said she stole thousands of dollars in cash from a Spring store’s register. Elisha Minter has since been charged with felony theft. She is currently being held in the Harris County Jail on a $1,000 bond.
Outback Steakhouse opens new prototype in Grand Parkway Marketplace in Spring
Located at 6805 N. Grand Parkway, Ste. 810, the new 5,005-square-foot restaurant features a spacious dining room and large bar area, which can accommodate up to 133 guests. (Courtesy Outback Steakhouse) Outback Steakhouse debuted its new redesigned restaurant model in Spring's Grand Parkway Marketplace following a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 17.
kwhi.com
HEMPSTEAD POLICE INVESTIGATING DOUBLE SHOOTING
The Hempstead Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left one person dead, and another person hospitalized. Just before 8:30pm on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the intersection of First Street and Lafayette Street for a report of shots fired. Police arrived to find a man and a woman...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect arrested after man killed, woman injured during shooting in Hempstead, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested after a double shooting in Hempstead Tuesday evening, according to police. On Tuesday, officers with the Hempstead Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Layfette Street around 8:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man...
