localsyr.com

Fire on Mildred Ave. left one firefighter injured

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 20, Syracuse Firefighters (SFD) were made aware by the 911 center that there was a house fire on the corner of Mildred Ave. and George Street around 5:09 p.m. The SFD were sent to the City’s Eastwood neighborhood, where they then confirmed that...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police arrest teenager, seize firearm, ammunition and drugs from residence

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police have arrested a teenager for the second time in two weeks after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a firearm. In a release, police say they responded to 243 Grumbach Avenue in Syracuse on Thursday evening after receiving a call of a suspicious person with a weapon complaint. Officers say they met with the victim who informed them that she had been hit in the face and assaulted by 19-year-old Keelan McLaurin of Syracuse. The victim also alleged McLaurin pointed a handgun at her and threatened to shoot her.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

38-year-old man shot in leg Friday night, police say

Syracuse, NY — A 38-year-old Syracuse man was shot at least one time in his leg Friday night, according to Syracuse police. In a release police say they responded to 303 South Avenue in Syracuse just before 10:15 pm Friday night for a reported shooting with injuries. They say a short time later a walk-in shooting was called in by staff at Crouse Hospital, and officers later found the 38-year-old victim in the emergency room.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Father abandoned five-month-old on South Salina Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On January 18, around 10:18 a.m., Syracuse Police officers were sent to the Salvation Army Family Shelter on 749 South Warren Street over a suicidal missing person. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the staff who told them that a 21-year-old woman left with her five-month-old...
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Two Syracuse Men Strike Victim in Head Causing Serious Injury in Virgil

Two Syracuse men have been arrested by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a physical altercation that occurred in the Town of Virgil. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, they were able to determine that 28 year old Carmen J. Sarno and 56 year old Carmen A. Sarno, both of Syracuse, both engaged in a physical altercation with a victim, who was not known to them.
SYRACUSE, NY
96.9 WOUR

Griffo Proposes Additional Support For Police, Will Ride-Along With Cops To See Crime Firsthand

A Central New York Senator is preparing to get a firsthand look at crime and other issues facing local law enforcement. Senator Joe Griffo is planning ride-alongs will multiple area police agencies, starting with State Police in Herkimer. The Rome Republican is also scheduling ride-alongs with Utica Police, Rome Police, and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

Fire badly damages apartment in Eastwood

Syracuse, N.Y. — A blaze badly damaged an Eastwood apartment Friday after a fire broke out on the second floor, firefighters said. Firefighters were sent to the corner of Mildred Avenue and George Street around 5 p.m., First Deputy Fire Chief Dan Downes said. Emergency crews immediately saw heavy...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Liverpool man sentenced to 7 years for possession of nearly 1,000 grams of molly, feds say

Liverpool, N.Y. — A Liverpool man was sentenced to seven years in prison for possessing almost 1,000 grams of eutylone, known as molly, federal prosecutors said Saturday. A New York state trooper found 995.6 grams of the drug while searching Dionel Hall’s SUV during a traffic stop in February 2021 in Madison County, according to a news release by U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.
LIVERPOOL, NY
WKTV

Sheriff: Unruly man arrested after blocking traffic, resisting arrest in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A homeless man is facing charges after authorities say he obstructed traffic, punched a sheriff’s vehicle and then tried to resist arrest. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, 25-year-old John Rathbun was acting unruly and getting in the way of traffic on Ridge Street in Rome just after noon on Wednesday.
ROME, NY
96.9 WOUR

Rome PD, Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Rome City Police Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. According to Cpt. Kevin James, police are looking for 39-year-old Steven C. Cruz of W. Thomas Street in Rome on a handful of charges including Assault.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Utica Police need public's help identifying individual

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public's help identifying an individual. Police are looking to speak to this person as part of an investigation into a recent shooting that occurred on Clinton Place. They ask that anyone who has information contact them...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Snowy system for CNY Sunday through Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Overnight we'll have some broken clouds and a partial clearing in some areas. It will be a few degrees colder tonight compared to last night with lows in the 20s. A bigger snow maker arrives on Sunday! It will be a cloudy and quiet start to the...
SYRACUSE, NY
