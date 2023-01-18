Syracuse, NY — Syracuse police have arrested a teenager for the second time in two weeks after he allegedly assaulted a woman with a firearm. In a release, police say they responded to 243 Grumbach Avenue in Syracuse on Thursday evening after receiving a call of a suspicious person with a weapon complaint. Officers say they met with the victim who informed them that she had been hit in the face and assaulted by 19-year-old Keelan McLaurin of Syracuse. The victim also alleged McLaurin pointed a handgun at her and threatened to shoot her.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO