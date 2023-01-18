ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navasota, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston Weather: Rain on the radar for Saturday

Houston - Rain is expected in the Houston area on Saturday, but this weekend will end much better than it's starting, with a front pulling in drier air for Sunday. Sunshine and quiet weather lingers through Monday, but Tuesday strong to severe storm potential and heavy rainfall possibilities return. Chilly...
HOUSTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

Houston's oldest business to close in March

In 1866, John Blankenship opened a pharmaceutical business on Grand Avenue in Houston. For the following 157 years, a drug store has operated at that location, but today comes the sad news that from March 7, the Walgreens on Grand Avenue will close.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

What happens to students who get into fights at Texas schools?

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Investigates spent several months taking a closer look at a big problem in greater Houston schools: fighting. In Texas, it's against the law to expel kids for fighting. Parents who participated in a KHOU School Safety Survey said the policies that are in place are not enough.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

The remainder of January is really going to feel like January in Houston

Good morning. A front pushed into Houston on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures and humidity in its wake. After a mostly sunny day today, with highs near 70 degrees, it would not surprise me if we don’t see the 70s again for the rest of this month as a series of fronts keep us on the cooler side. At the same time, I also don’t expect anything too extreme, in terms of cold, with lows mostly in the 40s and no freezes on the near-term horizon.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston Weather: Saturday expected to be more soggy than Friday

Houston Weather: Saturday expected to be soggier than Friday. Houston - We're in for a couple of dreary days, with cloudy and cool conditions and some rain in the mix. Saturday will be the soggier of the two, including a few isolated storms and downpours. Sunday is your best bet...
HOUSTON, TX
KICKS 105

Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Houston man in Smith County jail in connection with Tyler ATM burglary

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man is in the Smith County jail after local authorities accused him of burglarizing a credit union ATM. According to an arrest affidavit, on January 26, 2021, Tyler police officers were called to Cooperative Teachers Credit Union in response to a possible burglary. The caller advised there was a truck in the back of the property with a chain attached and an ATM appeared to be ripped out of its normal location. When they arrived on-scene, officers said they noticed the ATM had “extensive damage” and a white truck, later revealed to be stolen, was nearby. The suspects appeared to have escaped the scene on-foot with cash canisters. Investigators believe there were three suspects in total involved, two of whom were using prybars to open the ATM, while the third was serving as a lookout and communicating with the others via cellphone.
TYLER, TX
Community Impact Houston

Conroe ISD sets 2023-24 school calendar

The Conroe ISD board of trustees adopted a 2023-24 school calendar Jan. 17. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Conroe ISD unanimously approved a recommendation for its 2023-24 school calendar at its Jan. 17 meeting, including 174 total days of school starting Aug. 9. A district-level committee considered several options as well as...
CONROE, TX
fox26houston.com

New affordable housing units open in Greenspoint

288 new affordable housing units just opened in the Greenspoint area in Houston creating more homes in a desperate shortage of affordable housing the Houston area. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan reports from north Houston on what this means for the community.
HOUSTON, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?

There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
HOUSTON, TX

