Texas may see snow, hazardous winter storm in coming week
An incoming storm may bring snow next week, though Houston will likely only see thunderstorms.
fox26houston.com
Houston Weather: Rain on the radar for Saturday
Houston - Rain is expected in the Houston area on Saturday, but this weekend will end much better than it's starting, with a front pulling in drier air for Sunday. Sunshine and quiet weather lingers through Monday, but Tuesday strong to severe storm potential and heavy rainfall possibilities return. Chilly...
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston
Bitty & Beau’s Coffee, a coffee chain that focuses on employing adults with disabilities, has opened its first location in Houston. The business was started in 2016 by Amy and Ben Wright in NC. The Wrights have four children - one of them was born with autism, and two of their children, Bitty & Beau, whom their business is named after, were born with Down syndrome.
KSAT 12
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The...
Houston's oldest business to close in March
In 1866, John Blankenship opened a pharmaceutical business on Grand Avenue in Houston. For the following 157 years, a drug store has operated at that location, but today comes the sad news that from March 7, the Walgreens on Grand Avenue will close.
What happens to students who get into fights at Texas schools?
HOUSTON — KHOU 11 Investigates spent several months taking a closer look at a big problem in greater Houston schools: fighting. In Texas, it's against the law to expel kids for fighting. Parents who participated in a KHOU School Safety Survey said the policies that are in place are not enough.
spacecityweather.com
The remainder of January is really going to feel like January in Houston
Good morning. A front pushed into Houston on Wednesday afternoon, dropping temperatures and humidity in its wake. After a mostly sunny day today, with highs near 70 degrees, it would not surprise me if we don’t see the 70s again for the rest of this month as a series of fronts keep us on the cooler side. At the same time, I also don’t expect anything too extreme, in terms of cold, with lows mostly in the 40s and no freezes on the near-term horizon.
fox26houston.com
Houston Weather: Saturday expected to be more soggy than Friday
Houston Weather: Saturday expected to be soggier than Friday. Houston - We're in for a couple of dreary days, with cloudy and cool conditions and some rain in the mix. Saturday will be the soggier of the two, including a few isolated storms and downpours. Sunday is your best bet...
Several Houston-area counties under tornado watch Wednesday
The return of typical winter weather could include potential twisters in near-Houston counties Wednesday.
CBS Austin
College removes photos of white males from entrance to prove commitment to diversity
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (TND) — Texas A&M’s School of Medicine removed photos of graduating seniors who are white males, which were prominently displayed at the entrance of the school, as an example of the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). The school indicated such in...
Tensions erupt during rally against SB 147 in Fort Bend County
RICHMOND, Texas — Things got a tad tense Friday on the steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center after protestors rallied against Senate Bill 147. SB 147 is a proposed Texas law that would ban governments, businesses and citizens of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia from buying real estate in Texas.
Tornado Watch Issued for East Texas, Intense Tornadoes Possible
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 4 p.m. for a large portion of Deep East Texas. The watch area includes Angelina, Nacogdoches, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity, Polk, Tyler, Jasper, Newton, San Augustine, Sabine, Shelby, Panola, and Rusk Counties. Most of the Ark-La-Tex is also included in the Tornado Watch.
Houston Chronicle
Courtney Zavala leaves Houston Life after 5 years on the KPRC 2 lifestyle show
A longtime host of KPRC 2's Houston's daily afternoon lifestyle show Houston Life is moving on. After five years of co-hosting the talk show alongside Derrick Shore, Courtney Zavala is leaving her post, per a report from local media blogger Mike McGuff. Shore announced Zavala's exit on air on Wednesday,...
KLTV
Houston man in Smith County jail in connection with Tyler ATM burglary
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston man is in the Smith County jail after local authorities accused him of burglarizing a credit union ATM. According to an arrest affidavit, on January 26, 2021, Tyler police officers were called to Cooperative Teachers Credit Union in response to a possible burglary. The caller advised there was a truck in the back of the property with a chain attached and an ATM appeared to be ripped out of its normal location. When they arrived on-scene, officers said they noticed the ATM had “extensive damage” and a white truck, later revealed to be stolen, was nearby. The suspects appeared to have escaped the scene on-foot with cash canisters. Investigators believe there were three suspects in total involved, two of whom were using prybars to open the ATM, while the third was serving as a lookout and communicating with the others via cellphone.
Houston eatery ranked the best Chinese restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always a good time for some Chinese food; whether you’re eating around the table family style at a restaurant or battling your family at home over the last egg roll. One of the tastiest dishes in China is Peking duck, and it’s time...
Conroe ISD sets 2023-24 school calendar
The Conroe ISD board of trustees adopted a 2023-24 school calendar Jan. 17. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact) Conroe ISD unanimously approved a recommendation for its 2023-24 school calendar at its Jan. 17 meeting, including 174 total days of school starting Aug. 9. A district-level committee considered several options as well as...
2023 RodeoHouston is hiring—here are the positions available
Can't get enough of the rodeo? Check out the job fair this weekend.
fox26houston.com
New affordable housing units open in Greenspoint
288 new affordable housing units just opened in the Greenspoint area in Houston creating more homes in a desperate shortage of affordable housing the Houston area. FOX 26 Consumer Reporter Heather Sullivan reports from north Houston on what this means for the community.
Another Pharmacy is Closing a Location in Texas in March 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
earnthenecklace.com
Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?
There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
