Oregon State

Pamela House
3d ago

LMAO nobody is going to fall for riding scare tactics anymore 🤣. We are going to continue going unmasked and unvaxed because to make an informed decision all you have to do is follow the money 💰.

focushillsboro.com

Drug Issues In Oregon Are The Worst In The Country, According To A Recent Report

The National Drug Helpline recently reported that Oregon has the worst drug problem in the United States. Overdose rates, the frequency of drug use and addiction, and the percentage of individuals aged 12 and above who reported taking drugs in the previous year were all taken into account while ranking the 50 states in the research, which compiled data from a number of different sources.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

State audit calls on health authority to fix problems with Oregon's Measure 110 addiction program

The Oregon Secretary of State audit, released Thursday, said more time is needed to determine whether Measure 110, which voters approved in 2020, is stemming the state’s addiction crisis. Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians struggle with addiction, and they have difficulty getting help. The law decriminalized low-level drug possession and directed people toward treatment programs funded with more than $100 million annually in cannabis tax revenues.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

New Oregon bee-themed license plate supports pollinators

There’s a new way to be a pollinator protector in Oregon: Buy a bee-themed license plate to bring attention to beneficial insects and support Oregon State University Extension research on native bees. Each Pollinator Paradise license plate ordered sends $35 to OSU’s Pollinator Health Lab and Honey Bee Lab...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Oregon loses another local newspaper

Less than a month into 2023 and Oregon has lost its third local newspaper. The Lebanon Express published its final weekly edition this week, ending its decadeslong run serving its namesake Lane County community. The paper historically covered the local school board, city council and community events, which editors suggested in the final printing would continue under reporters from the Albany Democrat-Herald. (Chris M Lehman/KLCC)
OREGON STATE
yachatsnews.com

After boom of 2021-22, Oregon’s Dungeness crab fishermen now buffeted by low prices, short season and rough weather

If you buy a fresh Oregon Dungeness crab from the market this weekend, you’ll pay around $7.95 a pound – half what it cost this time last year. But because of the dynamics of the industry – and the law of supply and demand – the crabber who has hundreds of thousands of dollars tied up in a boat and spent 36 hours tossed around at sea this week is being paid half — $2-3 a pound — of what he earned last year.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness

Setbacks and delays hindered the rollout of Measure 110, which Oregon voters approved in 2020 to decriminalize drug possession for personal use and increase funding for treatment services. That’s the message from Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who released an audit Thursday of the $150-million-per-year initiative funded mostly with...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Oregon. As climate change drives weather to greater extremes, and devastating hurricanes, wildfires, droughts, and blizzards preoccupy an increasing number of Americans, it is hard to avoid comparing the reality of everyday news coverage to the computer-generated images seen in disaster movies. Over...
OREGON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Oregon using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

A Hiker’s Dream: Oregon’s ‘Sleeping Giant’ Volcano and Lava River Cave

The Newberry National Volcanic Monument sits in the Deschutes National Forest near Bend in central Oregon. The park covers over 54,000 acres and includes vast old lava flows, lakes, the 1.5-mile Lava River Cave (that you can hike), and an active volcano, “Newberry Crater”. The crater is currently seismically and geothermally active and if you decide to make the trip, you will see hundreds of cinder cones, vents, miles of basalt flows, and amazing wildlife.
OREGON STATE
KVAL

ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries

NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
CHARLESTON, OR
