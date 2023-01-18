The Fourth Grade students at Oak Street Elementary created an Artifacts Showcase shortly after their trip to Jamestown. Students were tasked to create an artifact that could have been found in or around the Jamestown area. During their PYP Unit of Inquiry, Where We are in Place and Time, students discussed and explored the fundamental concepts of change and causation through the lens of the earliest inhabitants of Virginia. Students in the fourth-grade classes could retell a small part of their stories with the artifacts they created and the journals they wrote from the perspectives of the two cultures that met in Jamestown in the early 1600s.

