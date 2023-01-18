ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Inside Nova

Dominion Stage honors recipients of annual playwrighting competition

Dominion Stage has announced the winners of its third annual playwrighting competition. The competition “has once again shown us how many talented playwrights are out there waiting to be discovered,” noted the Arlington-based theater organization. Craig Houk was honored as winning in the full-length-play category for “Brute Farce,”...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Culpeper NAACP hosts MLK celebration

On what would have been a day after his 94th birthday, the NAACP Culpeper Chapter held an event to honor and remember Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 16 at Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper. “The thing about Martin Luther King that people often underestimate is what the source of...
CULPEPER, VA
Inside Nova

How a Prince William County parent liaison launched English-speaking classes for parents

Not long after Dena Hammad started her first year as parent liaison at Bennett Elementary School in Prince William County, the school conducted a community survey. The responses indicated parents wanted to participate in a class that would help them improve their English communication skills. The school has about nine primary languages spoken across the building, Principal Shelley Pohzehl said.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

Superintendent says withholding National Merit awards ‘is not a war on merit,’ a parent responds, ‘Oh, really?’

In another Friday night missive, this one sent at 6:21 p.m., as parents were stirring spaghetti sauce and refereeing after school basketball games, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid claimed that the withholding of National Merit awards “is not a war on merit” and shifted blame to the “antiquated system” of notification by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince William County superintendent apologizes for National Merit ‘oversight’

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system was “deeply sorry” for what she called “sheer human error” that delayed the notification of more than 20 county students of their National Merit commendations.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Fairfax Times

Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County

As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Stafford County schools failed to notify some students of National Merit commendations

Another regional school division is apologizing for failing to notify students of National Merit commendations. "We are deeply saddened to learn yesterday that six of our students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status in a timely manner," the school division said in a Friday news release. "We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused these students and families."
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

School News: January 19th – 25th

The Fourth Grade students at Oak Street Elementary created an Artifacts Showcase shortly after their trip to Jamestown. Students were tasked to create an artifact that could have been found in or around the Jamestown area. During their PYP Unit of Inquiry, Where We are in Place and Time, students discussed and explored the fundamental concepts of change and causation through the lens of the earliest inhabitants of Virginia. Students in the fourth-grade classes could retell a small part of their stories with the artifacts they created and the journals they wrote from the perspectives of the two cultures that met in Jamestown in the early 1600s.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

Union votes begin for Prince William school workers

Voting is underway in what’s being touted as the largest public sector union election in Virginia’s history, as 11,000 Prince William County Schools employees will decide whether they want the Prince William Education Association to represent them in a collective bargaining process. Online and phone voting started Tuesday...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WUSA

Fairfax Co. elementary school bans contact sports at recess

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Mantua Elementary School Principal Linda Shannon sent a letter home to families Friday announcing that students will be banned from engaging in contact sports during recess from here on out. The Mantua Administration made the decision Thursday to effectively ban team recreational sports that can't...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Six Stafford students not notified of national merit recognition

Six Stafford students not notified of national merit recognition. Stafford County Public Schools is proud to acknowledge the accomplishments of our students, staff, community, and partners. We are deeply saddened to learn yesterday that six of our students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status in a timely manner. We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused these students and families. This is very frustrating for us, and not indicative of the pride we feel in our students and the approach we take in celebrating their personal achievements.
STAFFORD, VA
Falls Church News-Press

The Civil Reach: Local and State Political Highlights

Last Wednesday marked the beginning of the 2023 General Assembly legislative session in Richmond, which kicks off in a year where every seat in both chambers will be up for election in November – including many newly drawn districts – in addition to numerous local contests. The 52-48...
RICHMOND, VA

