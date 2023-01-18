Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Dominion Stage honors recipients of annual playwrighting competition
Dominion Stage has announced the winners of its third annual playwrighting competition. The competition “has once again shown us how many talented playwrights are out there waiting to be discovered,” noted the Arlington-based theater organization. Craig Houk was honored as winning in the full-length-play category for “Brute Farce,”...
Inside Nova
Culpeper NAACP hosts MLK celebration
On what would have been a day after his 94th birthday, the NAACP Culpeper Chapter held an event to honor and remember Martin Luther King, Jr. on Jan. 16 at Antioch Baptist Church in Culpeper. “The thing about Martin Luther King that people often underestimate is what the source of...
Inside Nova
Around Prince William: Pleasant memories and painful recollections
An earlier column, “You can be anything you want to be,” (Nov. 24) generated a lot of interest. In that column, Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger shared what it was like to be Black in Prince William County. They weren’t all pleasant stories. Readers either loved or hated...
Liberty News
Liberty University students lead National March for Life in Washington, D.C.
On Friday, for the first time ever, Liberty University students led the National March for Life in Washington, D.C., holding the march banner and displaying to the world the heart that the university has always had for the unborn. Over 500 students departed campus on Liberty buses at 5 a.m.,...
Inside Nova
How a Prince William County parent liaison launched English-speaking classes for parents
Not long after Dena Hammad started her first year as parent liaison at Bennett Elementary School in Prince William County, the school conducted a community survey. The responses indicated parents wanted to participate in a class that would help them improve their English communication skills. The school has about nine primary languages spoken across the building, Principal Shelley Pohzehl said.
Fairfax Times
Superintendent says withholding National Merit awards ‘is not a war on merit,’ a parent responds, ‘Oh, really?’
In another Friday night missive, this one sent at 6:21 p.m., as parents were stirring spaghetti sauce and refereeing after school basketball games, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid claimed that the withholding of National Merit awards “is not a war on merit” and shifted blame to the “antiquated system” of notification by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
tysonsreporter.com
Conservative activist joins race to represent Providence District on school board
The battle over transgender student rights has taken center stage in the race for the Fairfax County School Board’s Providence District seat. Consultant and Vienna resident Jeff Hoffmann officially launched a campaign on Tuesday (Jan. 17) to challenge incumbent Karl Frisch, who announced last week that he’ll seek a second term in office this November.
WTOP
Prince William County superintendent apologizes for National Merit ‘oversight’
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTanya McDade said the school system was “deeply sorry” for what she called “sheer human error” that delayed the notification of more than 20 county students of their National Merit commendations.
Fairfax Times
Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County
As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
Inside Nova
Stafford County schools failed to notify some students of National Merit commendations
Another regional school division is apologizing for failing to notify students of National Merit commendations. "We are deeply saddened to learn yesterday that six of our students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status in a timely manner," the school division said in a Friday news release. "We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused these students and families."
Falls Church News-Press
School News: January 19th – 25th
The Fourth Grade students at Oak Street Elementary created an Artifacts Showcase shortly after their trip to Jamestown. Students were tasked to create an artifact that could have been found in or around the Jamestown area. During their PYP Unit of Inquiry, Where We are in Place and Time, students discussed and explored the fundamental concepts of change and causation through the lens of the earliest inhabitants of Virginia. Students in the fourth-grade classes could retell a small part of their stories with the artifacts they created and the journals they wrote from the perspectives of the two cultures that met in Jamestown in the early 1600s.
Inside Nova
Union votes begin for Prince William school workers
Voting is underway in what’s being touted as the largest public sector union election in Virginia’s history, as 11,000 Prince William County Schools employees will decide whether they want the Prince William Education Association to represent them in a collective bargaining process. Online and phone voting started Tuesday...
Fairfax Times
Now 17 area schools withheld National Merit awards, mostly impact Asian students
The count just keeps growing. Marshall High School Principal Jeremy Litz just sent parents an email, telling them that “it has come to light that Marshall High School students designated as Commended Students this past fall were notified later than we would have hoped.”. This brings to 17 the...
WUSA
Fairfax Co. elementary school bans contact sports at recess
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Mantua Elementary School Principal Linda Shannon sent a letter home to families Friday announcing that students will be banned from engaging in contact sports during recess from here on out. The Mantua Administration made the decision Thursday to effectively ban team recreational sports that can't...
wufe967.com
Virginia mom shreds 'equity warriors' after son's merit award was kept secret for 2 years
A Fairfax County, Va. mom is calling out the “equity warriors” after officials allegedly delayed notifying her son and hundreds of others about their academic achievements to avoid hurting the feelings of other students. “What we have here is a pattern and practice of discrimination and systemic injustice,”...
alxnow.com
Alexandria seeking funding to preserve the oral history of historic black cemetery in Old Town
There are nearly 200 years worth of stories buried at 1421 Wilkes Street. The site started being used as a burial place for Black Alexandrians in 1827, but was officially established as the Douglass Memorial Cemetery in 1895. The last burial was in 1975. Now, the Office of Historic Alexandria...
Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat
If confirmed by Gov. Wes Moore, Del. Alonzo Washington would replace former Sen. Paul Pinsky to represent District 22. The post Prince George’s Democrats choose Del. Alonzo Washington to fill vacant Senate seat appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fredericksburg.today
Six Stafford students not notified of national merit recognition
Six Stafford students not notified of national merit recognition. Stafford County Public Schools is proud to acknowledge the accomplishments of our students, staff, community, and partners. We are deeply saddened to learn yesterday that six of our students were not notified of their National Merit Scholar Commended Student status in a timely manner. We sincerely apologize for the administrative error and the frustration this delay has caused these students and families. This is very frustrating for us, and not indicative of the pride we feel in our students and the approach we take in celebrating their personal achievements.
WUSA
Who's leaving KKK White Supremacy flyers around Loudoun County?
Who is leaving racist flyers in the driveways of many homes? The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office collected dozens of propaganda affiliated with the KKK this week.
Falls Church News-Press
The Civil Reach: Local and State Political Highlights
Last Wednesday marked the beginning of the 2023 General Assembly legislative session in Richmond, which kicks off in a year where every seat in both chambers will be up for election in November – including many newly drawn districts – in addition to numerous local contests. The 52-48...
