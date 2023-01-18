ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Jaguars Fans Furious With Blown Call vs. Chiefs

The officiating crew for the Chiefs-Jaguars may have missed a significant penalty during the third quarter.  Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence got launched by Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders as he was attempting a pass. There was no flag thrown on the field for roughing the ...
Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly

The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle

Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the first quarter of Saturday’s showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that clearly didn’t bother the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. After getting X-rays on his ankle and taping it up, he returned in the second half and proceeded to lead the Chiefs to the 27-20 victory. Mahomes finished with […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ injury sparks unfair backlash on Ravens’ Lamar Jackson

When Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury during Saturday’s divisional round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson caught some stray bullets and went viral. Jackson was on the receiving end of some backlash as NFL fans couldn’t help but compare him to Mahomes. To recall, Jackson decided […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ injury sparks unfair backlash on Ravens’ Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend

According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization.  "You can't lose ...
ESPN Computer Model Predicting Notable NFL Upset

ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting that one of the top seeds in the NFC will be eliminated from the playoffs this weekend.  The FPI gives the Cowboys a 53.2 percent chance of knocking off the 49ers at Levi's Stadium.    While this wouldn't be a historical upset, the 49ers are ...
Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andy Reid's Comment On Germany Game Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, the football world learned which teams will be playing abroad next season. Among them was the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be playing in Germany next year. Not long after the news broke, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid proved he's one of the most relatable coaches in sports. During a ...
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Significant Roster Loss

When the Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, they'll do so without one wide receiver. Kansas City revealed wide receiver Mecole Hardman won't play this weekend after he missed the full week of practice with a pelvis injury. "Mecole Hardman is out for Saturday's Divisional ...
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman’s 5-word reaction to brutal injury update vs. Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially ruled out Mecole Hardman from their AFC divisional round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced on Thursday. Hardman later took to Twitter to note that it is “All part of God’s plan.” Hardman has not featured in a game since the Chiefs’ Week 9 home win over […] The post Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman’s 5-word reaction to brutal injury update vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023

Cody Bellinger recently told his Chicago Cubs teammate Ian Happ on the “Compound Podcast” how the shift departure in 2023 will help him and other hitters. “It (the shift going away in 2023) just opens up a completely different part of the game,” Bellinger said. “Your whole life, growing up, you hit a line drive, […] The post Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round

The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saquon Barkley gets brutally honest on Giants future after Eagles drubbing

The New York Giants had their season come to an end on Saturday. While the pain for the Giants players and fan base is still fresh, the focus will soon shift to what’s expected to be a busy offseason in the Big Apple. Saquon Barkley is right up there amongst the team’s biggest priorities. On […] The post Saquon Barkley gets brutally honest on Giants future after Eagles drubbing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
