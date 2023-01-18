Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
I was surprised to learn this hamburger and fries joint was 37 years oldCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City Employers That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
7 Kansas City Area Apartments That Are Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Ball's Sun Fresh Market, A Beloved Grocery Store For Decades, Shuts Down UnexpectedlyTy D.Kansas City, MO
Jaguars Fans Furious With Blown Call vs. Chiefs
The officiating crew for the Chiefs-Jaguars may have missed a significant penalty during the third quarter. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence got launched by Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders as he was attempting a pass. There was no flag thrown on the field for roughing the ...
Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly
The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle
Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the first quarter of Saturday’s showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that clearly didn’t bother the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. After getting X-rays on his ankle and taping it up, he returned in the second half and proceeded to lead the Chiefs to the 27-20 victory. Mahomes finished with […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes injury update: Chiefs QB says he's 'good to go' after taking hit vs. Jaguars
The Chiefs' chances for a Lombardi Trophy nearly took a major blow Saturday. Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was forced to briefly leave Kansas City's dvisional round playoff game with an ankle injury after taking a hit by Jaguars defensive tackle Arden Key. Key fell on Mahomes' leg after reaching the...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ injury sparks unfair backlash on Ravens’ Lamar Jackson
When Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury during Saturday’s divisional round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson caught some stray bullets and went viral. Jackson was on the receiving end of some backlash as NFL fans couldn’t help but compare him to Mahomes. To recall, Jackson decided […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ injury sparks unfair backlash on Ravens’ Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kansas City Chiefs fans have a big surprise for Trevor Lawrence in Divisional Round
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence may not fully understand what he will encounter from Kansas City Chiefs fans in
Skip Bayless Predicts Pair of Stunning Upsets from This Weekend’s NFL Playoff Slate
One of the loudest voices in the sports talk industry made a couple of bold predictions about the NFL playoffs.... The post Skip Bayless Predicts Pair of Stunning Upsets from This Weekend’s NFL Playoff Slate appeared first on Outsider.
Deion Sanders Goes In-Depth on His Pick on Kansas City Chiefs, Jacksonville Jaguars
Deion Sanders joined Barstool Sports Saturday to preview the AFC Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. He gave both teams respect, but he ultimately gave the nod to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. “This team is good. I love where [the Jaguars have] come from...
Colin Cowherd Thinks 1 NFL Team 'Can't Lose' This Weekend
According to Fox Sports radio host Colin Cowherd, there's only one team left in the NFL playoffs that's facing an immense amount of pressure. Cowherd believes the Bills have to defeat the Bengals this Sunday at home. If not, it would be a crushing loss for the organization. "You can't lose ...
ESPN Computer Model Predicting Notable NFL Upset
ESPN's Football Power Index is predicting that one of the top seeds in the NFC will be eliminated from the playoffs this weekend. The FPI gives the Cowboys a 53.2 percent chance of knocking off the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. While this wouldn't be a historical upset, the 49ers are ...
Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andy Reid's Comment On Germany Game Is Going Viral
Earlier this week, the football world learned which teams will be playing abroad next season. Among them was the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be playing in Germany next year. Not long after the news broke, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid proved he's one of the most relatable coaches in sports. During a ...
NFL Playoffs on NBC4: Chiefs host Jaguars in divisional round
(WCMH) — The final game on NBC4 of this NFL season will come to you from Kansas City, Missouri at 4:30 p.m. as the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs. The top-seeded Chiefs are fresh off a seventh consecutive AFC West title and are now two wins away […]
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs' Significant Roster Loss
When the Kansas City Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, they'll do so without one wide receiver. Kansas City revealed wide receiver Mecole Hardman won't play this weekend after he missed the full week of practice with a pelvis injury. "Mecole Hardman is out for Saturday's Divisional ...
Chiefs fans lined up to tailgate 19 hours before divisional round game kickoff
A recent study ranked the Kansas City Chiefs with the best tailgate experience in the NFL. While their methodology included things like food reviews and average ticket cost, we can say with complete certainty that the thing that separates the Chiefs Kingdom’s tailgates from the rest is commitment. Ahead...
Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman’s 5-word reaction to brutal injury update vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs have officially ruled out Mecole Hardman from their AFC divisional round matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced on Thursday. Hardman later took to Twitter to note that it is “All part of God’s plan.” Hardman has not featured in a game since the Chiefs’ Week 9 home win over […] The post Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman’s 5-word reaction to brutal injury update vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023
Cody Bellinger recently told his Chicago Cubs teammate Ian Happ on the “Compound Podcast” how the shift departure in 2023 will help him and other hitters. “It (the shift going away in 2023) just opens up a completely different part of the game,” Bellinger said. “Your whole life, growing up, you hit a line drive, […] The post Cubs’ Cody Bellinger drops truth bomb on the ‘shift’ going away in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round
The New York Giants will look to pick up another upset playoff win on Saturday, as they will meet the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC divisional round. Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin is unsure on whether the Giants can go on and knock off the No. 1 seed in the NFC, although he […] The post Cowboys legend Michael Irvin delivers honest take on whether Eagles should be ‘worried’ about Giants in NFC Divisional Round appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence, 4 other questionable Jaguars active vs. Chiefs
There was zero concern for the Jacksonville Jaguars that the toe injury that had quarterback Trevor Lawrence listed as questionable would lead to him being inactive Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs. His availability wasn’t made official until 90 minutes before kickoff, though. Lawrence wasn’t on the Jaguars’ list...
Saquon Barkley gets brutally honest on Giants future after Eagles drubbing
The New York Giants had their season come to an end on Saturday. While the pain for the Giants players and fan base is still fresh, the focus will soon shift to what’s expected to be a busy offseason in the Big Apple. Saquon Barkley is right up there amongst the team’s biggest priorities. On […] The post Saquon Barkley gets brutally honest on Giants future after Eagles drubbing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
