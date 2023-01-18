ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, NM

US105

The New Foodie Destination for 2023 is in New Mexico

If you're a big foodie and you haven't taken a trip to the Land of Enchantment then you are missing out!. As a born and bred Texan, I have to admit, New Mexican cuisine is a completely different experience! But it's definitely a flavor bomb to your taste buds; and in New Mexico, green chile reigns supreme!
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Ash Jurberg

Popular cinema to close Santa Fe location

Sad news for cinema-goers in Santa Fe, New Mexico, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Santa Fe. The Regal Cinema at the Santa Fe Stadium, 3474 Zafarano Dr, will not have its lease renewed next month.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe café scores a slot on Guy Fieri’s ‘Triple D Nation’

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico eatery is getting national exposure from legendary TV food tourist and restaurateur Guy Fieri. Santa Fe’s beloved Jambo Café will be featured on an episode of “Triple D Nation” tonight (Friday, January 20) on the Food Network. Owned by chef Ahmed Obo, Jambo Café has been in business for […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
LAS CRUCES, NM
earnthenecklace.com

Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?

Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people in Albuquerque grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez had to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

African Americans are focus of police recruitment event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Attracting more African American men and women to join the ranks of law enforcement agencies is the focus of a series of recruitment events organized by the Albuquerque Police Department, in partnership with eight local civil rights and faith-based organizations. At the first in the series,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Española Wrestling Hosts Senior Night

Española Valley wrestling honored its four seniors: Noah Maez, Landon Atencio, Chiro Barrita and Kyle Coffeen during its lone home meet. “I know it means a lot to the seniors to be able to be recognized in their community, to be recognized by their parents,” said first-year coach Emilio Atencio. “For them to be able to wrestle as seniors for their hometown, that meant a lot to coaches and wrestlers all together.”
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Snow returns to New Mexico Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quieter weather returning, only briefly, before another storm arrives Friday. Snow chances will return to parts of New Mexico with colder temperatures. Snow has tapered off from across New Mexico tonight. Strong winds in eastern New Mexico are also dying down from earlier today. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque zero-fare bus program could continue

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s zero-fare bus program may stay in place until June. During Wednesday night’s meeting councilors combined three bills into one. This keeps the zero-fare program in place for the remainder of its trial period, which was set to expire in June. Once that trial is up it would give the transit department […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico campground worries after years of cancelled camps

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The aftermath of the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire is still wreaking havoc for spots of Northern New Mexico. A campground in Montezuma is struggling to pick up the pieces and is expecting to see a drastic loss for years to come. When the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire ripped through the El Porvenir Christian […]
MONTEZUMA, NM
TheDailyBeast

MAGA Loser Accused of New Mexico Shootings Has Wild Criminal History

A failed Republican political candidate who allegedly plotted to shoot up Democratic officials’ homes has a checkered legal history, including a 2008 conviction for his role as head of a burglary ring.Solomon Peña won just 26 percent of the vote in his bid for New Mexico’s 14th House district. Despite the loss, he refused to concede, calling the race “rigged,” and showing up to the homes of elected officials to complain. In January, he’s accused of going violent with his grievances. Authorities accuse Peña of paying four men to shoot up the houses of four Democratic elected officials in Albuquerque.It’s...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

