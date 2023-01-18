Read full article on original website
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
The New Foodie Destination for 2023 is in New Mexico
If you're a big foodie and you haven't taken a trip to the Land of Enchantment then you are missing out!. As a born and bred Texan, I have to admit, New Mexican cuisine is a completely different experience! But it's definitely a flavor bomb to your taste buds; and in New Mexico, green chile reigns supreme!
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe location
Sad news for cinema-goers in Santa Fe, New Mexico, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Santa Fe. The Regal Cinema at the Santa Fe Stadium, 3474 Zafarano Dr, will not have its lease renewed next month.
Santa Fe café scores a slot on Guy Fieri’s ‘Triple D Nation’
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another New Mexico eatery is getting national exposure from legendary TV food tourist and restaurateur Guy Fieri. Santa Fe’s beloved Jambo Café will be featured on an episode of “Triple D Nation” tonight (Friday, January 20) on the Food Network. Owned by chef Ahmed Obo, Jambo Café has been in business for […]
One of Nob Hill’s first homes, known as ‘The Cabin,’ now on the market
David Garcia, who bought the home in 2014, said part of The Cabin's charm is the material used to build it.
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
New Mexico legislators propose harsher sentences for fentanyl possession
Law enforcement officials have called Fentanyl a major problem and driver of crime in New Mexico.
Albuquerque has millions of dollars to spend on ‘poverty pocket’ neighborhoods
Santa Barbara Martineztown Neighborhood Association President Loretta Naranjo Lopez said, “We have historical significance here, and we'd like to keep it, maintain it residential. We're looking forward to using the pocket of poverty money for the neighborhood.”
Funding available for affordable housing organizations in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizations working to bring more affordable housing to Santa Fe can now apply for funding from the city. Organizations can apply for funding from a community development block grant, or the affordable housing trust fund. More than $3 million in funding is available. Funding can be used to cover the cost […]
earnthenecklace.com
Kim Vallez Leaving KRQE: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Kim Vallez has been a valuable member of the KRQE News 13 team since 1999. Many people in Albuquerque grew up watching the anchor on television. But now Kim Vallez is leaving KRQE after 23 long years. Naturally, the anchor’s frequent viewers are curious about her future plans and whether she intends to stay in the city. Here’s what Kim Vallez had to say about her departure from KRQE News 13.
KOAT 7
African Americans are focus of police recruitment event
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Attracting more African American men and women to join the ranks of law enforcement agencies is the focus of a series of recruitment events organized by the Albuquerque Police Department, in partnership with eight local civil rights and faith-based organizations. At the first in the series,...
Rio Grande Sun
Española Wrestling Hosts Senior Night
Española Valley wrestling honored its four seniors: Noah Maez, Landon Atencio, Chiro Barrita and Kyle Coffeen during its lone home meet. “I know it means a lot to the seniors to be able to be recognized in their community, to be recognized by their parents,” said first-year coach Emilio Atencio. “For them to be able to wrestle as seniors for their hometown, that meant a lot to coaches and wrestlers all together.”
Tucumcari man accused of bringing money, candy, condoms to meet up with children
The trial for the case hasn't been scheduled yet.
KRQE News 13
Snow returns to New Mexico Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Quieter weather returning, only briefly, before another storm arrives Friday. Snow chances will return to parts of New Mexico with colder temperatures. Snow has tapered off from across New Mexico tonight. Strong winds in eastern New Mexico are also dying down from earlier today. Thursday will see a break between storms with quieter but cool weather across the state.
GOP candidate accused of planning shootings investigated for finance violations: Report
The New Mexico Republican candidate accused of orchestrating shootings at Democratic lawmakers' homes after his loss in the midterm elections is now under investigation for possible campaign finance violations, according to reports.
Bernalillo County authorities searching for two boys
If you have any information on the missing boys, please call the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office at 505-798-7000 or 911.
Albuquerque zero-fare bus program could continue
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s zero-fare bus program may stay in place until June. During Wednesday night’s meeting councilors combined three bills into one. This keeps the zero-fare program in place for the remainder of its trial period, which was set to expire in June. Once that trial is up it would give the transit department […]
New Mexico campground worries after years of cancelled camps
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The aftermath of the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire is still wreaking havoc for spots of Northern New Mexico. A campground in Montezuma is struggling to pick up the pieces and is expecting to see a drastic loss for years to come. When the Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon wildfire ripped through the El Porvenir Christian […]
‘Frustration level is high’: Albuquerque business fed up with trespassers
"Anything you put outside of the building, you may as well just say that it's going to be gone within the next 24-48 hours."
kunm.org
With many attendees and high valuations, the Antiques Roadshow in Santa Fe airs next week
Last June, the Antiques Roadshow came to Santa Fe and streams of people showed up, many carrying objects. The show's executive producer Marsha Bemko said they had a warm welcome. "The highest attendance we had of all of our cities by quite a bit was in Santa Fe," she said.
MAGA Loser Accused of New Mexico Shootings Has Wild Criminal History
A failed Republican political candidate who allegedly plotted to shoot up Democratic officials’ homes has a checkered legal history, including a 2008 conviction for his role as head of a burglary ring.Solomon Peña won just 26 percent of the vote in his bid for New Mexico’s 14th House district. Despite the loss, he refused to concede, calling the race “rigged,” and showing up to the homes of elected officials to complain. In January, he’s accused of going violent with his grievances. Authorities accuse Peña of paying four men to shoot up the houses of four Democratic elected officials in Albuquerque.It’s...
