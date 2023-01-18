Read full article on original website
Related
WHEC TV-10
Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes pleaded with Chiefs coach Andy Reid to let him stay in the game on Saturday. He argued with trainers, assistant coaches and anyone else within earshot on the Kansas City sideline to let him play through an injured right ankle. “I’m not...
NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Morning
The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday afternoon, though fans were not happy with the officiating. Many NFL fans believe that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was treated differently than Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. ...
WHEC TV-10
Busted first down chain slows Giants-Eagles playoff game
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts, not visible, as New York Giants players surround him during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Rourke]
WHEC TV-10
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals – Divisional Round Preview
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WHEC) – The Buffalo Bills host the Cincinnati Bengals with a trip to the AFC Championship game on the line. Where: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, N.Y.) The Bills won last week against the Miami Dolphins, which is all you can ask for in the NFL Playoffs.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Auburn Live Call-In Show airs Sunday night
The Auburn Live Call-In Show will air Sunday night on the Auburn Live YouTube page. The show, which features Auburn Live senior recruiting editor Jeffrey Lee, recruiting reporters Keith Niebuhr and Cole Pinkston, fan correspondent and insider “Jhead” and producer Zach McKinnell, will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Latest injury news on Clemson starting guards
Clemson guards Alex Hemenway and Chase Hunter were unable to play in Saturday’s game against Virginia Tech. Hemenway has been out since Dec. 17 with a foot injury, while Hunter injured his foot last Saturday against Duke and missed the past two games. The latter had his foot in a boot during Saturday’s win over the Hokies.
