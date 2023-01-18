Read full article on original website
Judge acts on motions to dismiss evidence ahead of opening statements in Andre McDonald murder trial
SAN ANTONIO — Pre-trial court proceedings wrapped up Friday morning in the case of Andre McDonald, who is charged with killing his wife and tampering with evidence more than three years ago. McDonald’s legal counsel spent the week arguing why they believe certain evidence should be thrown out due...
KSAT 12
Capital murder charge filed against suspect after Northeast Side robbery, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man died after being shot during a robbery on the Northeast Side late last year. Now, San Antonio police have charged the suspect responsible with capital murder. Roland C. Sosa was charged Friday with capital murder and four counts of aggravated robbery, according to Bexar...
KSAT 12
Judge issues rulings on pretrial motions in Andre McDonald murder trial; testimony to start on Monday
SAN ANTONIO – The judge presiding in the murder trial of an Air Force major charged in the murder of his wife issued some rulings Friday on pretrial motions filed by the defense. Andre McDonald is accused in the 2019 slaying of his wife, Andreen McDonald, whose remains were...
KSAT 12
Man fatally shoots brother-in-law in the head after argument at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A family argument turned deadly last weekend after police say a man fatally shot his brother-in-law in the head. David Juarez, 34, is charged with murder in the death of Felix Vega, who was married to Juarez’s sister. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, the...
KSAT 12
Teenager found shot to death inside hotel room identified by medical examiner
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager who was found shot to death at a Northeast Side hotel Tuesday morning has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Gabriel A. Sanchez, 19, died from a gunshot wound to his head, according to the ME. His death has been ruled a homicide.
Family of murdered San Antonio construction worker believes he was killed over money
SAN ANTONIO — The murder of a San Antonio construction worker remains unsolved. The family of Jesus "Jesse" Solis believes he was murdered over money. Solis was found shot in his pickup at a construction site three years ago. His sister Olivia Solis told KENS 5 she is not...
KSAT 12
Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash sends one to hospital, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash left one person hospitalized, said San Antonio police. The crash happened just after midnight Saturday in the 400 block of McCullough Avenue. Police say a 52-year-old woman in an SUV was traveling southeast on McCullough Avenue...
KSAT 12
Victims, suspects in deadly far West Bexar County shooting knew each other, detectives say
Bexar County sheriff’s detectives believe the victims and suspects involved in a deadly shooting in far West Bexar County Thursday morning knew each other. Deputies found the two victims, both men, dead from gunshot wounds outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex, located in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, around 1:30 a.m.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested, ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest sought in double murder, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested in connection with a double murder in far West Bexar County and a person of interest who is considered “armed and dangerous” has been named, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Sheryce Wiley-Taylor, 42, is charged with capital murder in connection...
KSAT 12
Man admits to starting fire at estranged wife’s new boyfriend’s home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man admitted to starting a fire at his estranged wife’s new boyfriend’s home on Jan. 12, according to San Antonio Fire Department arson investigators. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Billy Quezada, 41, used a gas can to start the fire just before 11 a.m. in the 900 block of East Drexel Avenue, not far from S Gevers Street and I-10.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for assaulting children because he was upset over finances, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police say he assaulted two children because he was upset over “financial issues.”. Eric Martinez, 35, has been charged with injury to a child with the intent of bodily injury and assault-family, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Neighbors heard arguing, gunshots coming from apartment where man was killed, report says
SAN ANTONIO – A preliminary report released by San Antonio police says neighbors told officers they heard arguing and gunshots coming from a far Northeast Side apartment where a man later was found dead. Police believe the 33-year-old man is the victim of a homicide. Relatives who had come...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s East Side. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on January 18 at the intersection of S WW. White Road and Brideman Drive. SAPD...
KSAT 12
Scam call hits Kendall County residents for $6,000, sheriff’s office says
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Residents in Kendall County have been hit for $6,000 by scam calls, according to a letter from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. KCSO said scammers will call people pretending to be law enforcement and ask to collect payments. This scam is known as “spoofing.”
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed inside Northeast Side apartment, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot at a Northeast Side apartment early Friday morning. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the Arcadian Apartments in the 4600 block of East Loop 1604, not far from Converse, after receiving word of a shooting.
Trial delayed for Martindale neighbor who fatally shot Austin man through car more than a year ago
A Central Texas family is frustrated, waiting for closure. Adil Dghoughi's brother said they just found on Tuesday the trial for the person accused of killing him has been pushed back months.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting at ex-girlfriend and her 5 children while driving, police say
KIRBY, Texas – A man was arrested Thursday after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend and her five children. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Edward Moody, 27, fired a gun at the victim’s car while she was traveling northbound on Candlemeadow. Moody was driving in the...
KSAT 12
Bexar County deputies equipped with 2,000 doses of Narcan paid for by opioid settlement
New funding will keep a life-saving tool in reach for Bexar County deputies who encounter people who are overdosing. Narcan, a medication that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses when given to someone quickly, will be available to those deputies. It has been nearly six months since 17-year-old Danica Kaprosy overdosed and...
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man fires multiple shots into apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio police department is investigating after receiving multiple reports of a man firing shots into a West Side apartment complex. SAPD responded to the call around 9 a.m. Saturday in the 6600 block of W Commerce Street. Police said various residents reported an unknown...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after man assaulted, kidnapped during attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A man told Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he was kidnapped and assaulted by two suspects during an attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County. One of the suspects, Gustavo Aguilar Castillo, 39, is facing a charge of aggravated kidnapping in the case, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
