Rio Grande Sun
Española Wrestling Hosts Senior Night
Española Valley wrestling honored its four seniors: Noah Maez, Landon Atencio, Chiro Barrita and Kyle Coffeen during its lone home meet. “I know it means a lot to the seniors to be able to be recognized in their community, to be recognized by their parents,” said first-year coach Emilio Atencio. “For them to be able to wrestle as seniors for their hometown, that meant a lot to coaches and wrestlers all together.”
Rio Grande Sun
Española Wins Sixth Straight
Leana Atencio finally had her breakout game. In an up-and-down first half of the season, the sophomore never scored more than five points, and often had her minutes limited. “She had struggled all year,” said coach Joe Estrada. “I told coach Lando (Alire), I have got to get her in earlier, and I’ve got to give her some minutes. We’re going to need her, she’s a good little ballplayer. We got her in earlier, we gave her more minutes tonight, and it paid off for us, and more important it paid off for her.”
Rio Grande Sun
Sundevils Start District Play Beating Pojoaque
Española Valley needed a win. After losing five straight, and at just 2-16 on the year, the Sundevils were struggling in the face of always-high expectations from the region. “We know that we still have a lot of work to do,” said coach Joey Trujillo. “This is just one game. If we don’t continue this … then it’s not going to mean anything.”
Rio Grande Sun
Burglar in Española Jewelry Heist Done In By Diamond-Clad Girlfriend
A burglar who stole more than $100,000 in jewelry from an Española boutique was identified as the culprit after police spotted his girlfriend wearing some of the pricey jewels, police said. Video evidence was also used to help identify Timothy Jaramillo, 38, of Española, who stole an array of...
