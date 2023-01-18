ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
wflx.com

DeSantis announces nearly $20 million in help for Indian River Lagoon

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced nearly $20 million to support water quality improvement projects along the Indian River Lagoon. These projects will help collect stormwater runoff and treat it to reduce the amount of pollutants and nutrients that enter the lagoon. These projects are in addition to the$255 million...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Sheriff: Agency working 'around the clock' on Fort Pierce shooting

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the man who was once a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierceearlier this week is no longer a person of interest. Frederick Johnson Jr., 27, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday after...
FORT PIERCE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy