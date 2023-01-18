Read full article on original website
Related
2news.com
Lawyer for Former Sparks Fire Chief Demands $441,000+ in Damages
The former Sparks fire chief is demanding more than $441,000 after his lawyer says he was unfairly fired from his position. Mark Lawson was approved to be fire chief on November 28, but then resigned after the City learned Lawson was being charged with ‘serious criminal charges' in a now deleted YouTube video.
2news.com
Nevada Cannabis Regulators Issue Product Pesticide Advisory
Nevada marijuana regulators have issued a health and safety advisory about widely available legal cannabis products produced in the Las Vegas area during the last 16 months using plants treated with an unapproved pesticide. The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board bulletin posted Thursday said Henderson-based Clark Natural Medicinal Solutions treated some...
2news.com
City of Sparks selects three finalists for new fire chief
The City of Sparks has selected three finalists to fill its open Fire Chief position. The finalists were selected with the assistance of Ralph Andersen and Associates, an external recruiting firm. On January 25, 2023, the finalists will participate in a one-day assessment and interview to compete for the position.
2news.com
Washoe County Judge Grants Subpoena In Mayor Schieve’s Suit Over Tracking Device
A judge has granted Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve’s subpoenas which will force a private investigator to name the person who allegedly hired to track her. The judge approved the subpoena request submitted by Mayor Schieve on Friday, January 20.
2news.com
Nevada Humanities Awards More Than $194,000 in Major Project Grants
Thirty cultural organizations across Nevada have been awarded $194,110 in Major Project Grants by Nevada Humanities. These grants fund humanities projects across the state and benefit nonprofit organizations and government and tribal entities, including libraries, museums, and schools to fund public and educational programs in the humanities. Nevada Humanities Major...
2news.com
Nevada to receive over $57 million to help reduce wildfire risks
Nevada is set to receive over $57 million secured in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) to help the state reduce wildfire risk. In Nevada, these funds will invest in high-risk communities and improve fuels management along approximately 3.4 million acres of the Sierra and Elko Fronts.
2news.com
New battery recycling campus coming to Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center
A new battery recycling campus is planning to make its way to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center. Aqua Metals is a company who plans to provide clean lithium-ion battery recycling in a safe working environment. The five-acre campus reportedly process over 20 million pounds of lithium-ion battery material each year. They...
2news.com
NV Energy Foundation provides emergency food grant to Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada
St. Vincent’s Food Pantry has experienced an increased demand for groceries and other food staples following recent unprecedented storms along with higher food and gas costs. To help replenish depleted supplies so that the organization can continue to meet the increased demand for the more than 15,000 families they...
2news.com
Researchers reach milestone in measurement of airborne mercury
New research from the University of Nevada, Reno, is expected to play an important role in the global battle against airborne mercury pollution, a serious health threat to people and wildlife alike. The researchers have verified that new technologies, including some developed at the University, measure airborne mercury pollution far...
2news.com
City of Reno honors Reno resident Toshiko Kato’s 105th birthday with a Mayoral Proclamation
Vice Mayor Reese and Councilmember Ebert were at the Bonanza Casino Friday to celebrate Toshiko Kato's 105th birthday. Toshiko Kato, born on January 13, 1918, is often affectionately been called “Mom” or “Grandma” by casino staff because of her caring nature. While she is not a Bonanza Casino employee, she enjoys assisting Branding Iron Café while her daughter and son-in-law play at their favorite casino.
2news.com
New Sheriff Takes Office in Storey County
Storey County has a new sheriff. Michael S. Cullen took office at the beginning of this month. He says Storey County has always been a special place for him. "I've been coming up here since I was a little kid with my parents," he said. "We moved to Nevada in 1973 and one of my dad's favorite things to do was ride dirt bikes up here from Johnson Lane and we did all the time and Virginia City has always been in our family's blood."
2news.com
UNR Study: Centuries-long drought in the Great Basin shown to be recurring pattern
Nevada has a history of periodically locking into centuries-long droughts, new research led by the University of Nevada, Reno shows. People throughout the American Southwest should be prepared to adapt to less water. In the culmination of nearly a decade of research involving biogeographers, paleoecologists, climatologists, archaeologists and anthropologists, the...
2news.com
Library Park Pass Program offers a new way for Nevadans to “Check out their State Parks”
The Nevada Division of State Parks is excited to announce a new way for Nevadans to check out their State Parks – by borrowing a park pass from their local public library. The new Library Park Passes cover the day-use entrance fee for one passenger vehicle with up to eight people, and may be borrowed for one week, then returned to the library for others to check out.
2news.com
Grants Available for Outdoor Recreation Projects
The Nevada Division of State Parks has announced the availability of approximately $1,000,000 in federal funds for outdoor recreation development and acquisition projects through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. All local governments, including counties, cities, towns, general improvement districts, and Native American tribal governments are potentially eligible...
2news.com
Pair of Felony Convictions Result in Combined 15 Year Prison Sentence for Reno man
The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office has announced that a man from Reno has been sentenced in a pair of felony convictions to a combined 15-year prison term. The District Attorney's Office says 47-year-old Jeremy Robert Daniels first arrest stemmed from a Reno Police Department (RPD) investigation in June 2020 of a domestic incident where the defendant was found to be in unlawful possession of a handgun based on a prior conviction.
2news.com
Bordewich Bray Elementary Invites More Men to Volunteer in Schools
The Parent Teacher Organization and administrators at Bordewich Bray Elementary School in Carson City helped engage positive male role models Friday morning where more than 600 people attended “Dads and Donuts.” The effort was designed to get dads, uncles, grandparents and father-figures more involved in school and childhood learning.
2news.com
School police investigating after rumors spread at Hug High School
Police with the Washoe County School District are investigating after rumors of a possible incident taking place at Hug High School were being shared amongst students. In a statement released from the principal of Hug High School, Cristina Oronoz, said there is no evidence of any credible threat. Below is...
2news.com
Point Of Impact Car Seat Inspection Event Returning To Reno
REMSA and Renown’s Point of Impact Safety Event is for the first 30 cars to come on down and learn about the safety of your child’s car seat. Volunteer Certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians will be onsite checking car seat use and correct installation.
2news.com
Grand Opening Weekend For Reno Public Market
The event follows a two-week soft opening and now the market will be open to the entire community. Reno Public Market has activities planned throughout the weekend for grand opening attendees. After almost seven years in the making, the Reno Public Market officially opened.
2news.com
No One Hurt in Northeast Reno Apartment Fire
Fire crews say no one was hurt in a northeast Reno apartment fire early Friday afternoon. It happened near North Virginia Street and Talus Way just after 1:15 p.m. Firefighters tell us it was caused by a malfunctioning bathroom ventilation fan. Two apartment units were heavily damaged. Fire crews say...
Comments / 0