Post Register

Chiefs, led by hobbled Mahomes, beat Jags 27-20 in playoffs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes pleaded with Chiefs coach Andy Reid to let him stay in the game on Saturday. He argued with trainers, assistant coaches and anyone else within earshot on the Kansas City sideline to let him play through an injured right ankle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Post Register

Giants never a factor in 3rd loss to Eagles this season

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With the Giants' season in the balance, coach Brian Daboll punted on a comeback. Yes, New York was down 21 points early in the fourth quarter, and while its divisional playoff game against Philadelphia seemed out of reach, wilder rallies have happened in the postseason.
NEW YORK STATE
Post Register

NFL playoffs: Top-seeded Chiefs, Eagles handle business

Even on one ankle, Patrick Mahomes remains good at football. Mahomes — with an assist from backup quarterback Chad Henne — helped the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 on Saturday in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.
KANSAS STATE
Post Register

Hurts, Eagles pound Giants early, coast to NFC title game

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — All it took was one throw. Jalen Hurts let it fly on his first pass attempt of the game and suddenly the unease that crept into that often worrisome Philly sports psyche — yeah, but how is his banged-up right shoulder, really? — seemed to dissipate.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Post Register

Hornets' Ball sidelined again by left ankle soreness

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlotte point guard LaMelo Ball was ruled out of the Hornets' game against the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday with a sore left ankle and right knee soreness. Ball, the third overall draft pick of 2020, is also dealing with right wrist soreness.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Post Register

Chiefs' Mahomes hurts ankle, returns for 2nd half vs. Jags

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes returned to Kansas City's divisional playoff game against Jacksonville after halftime Saturday, bouncing onto the field on the balky right ankle that was heavily taped during the first half. Mahomes was hurt late in the first quarter when he moved...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Post Register

Jaguars, Chiefs both healthy for divisional-round matchup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jaguars right guard Brandon Scherff and wide receiver Jamal Agnew, both of whom were questionable for the playoff game in Kansas City, are active against the Chiefs on Saturday after they were limited in practice this week. The Jaguars are missing Kendric Brown, who...
KANSAS CITY, MO

