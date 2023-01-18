Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide fans turning cold shoulder on Coordinator options
Some Alabama Football fans are ready to post some ‘Do Not Enter’ signs coming into Tuscaloosa. Some options being mentioned for Defensive Coordinator and Offensive Coordinator are drawing ire from some Tide fans. There is a problem in posting the sign with one potential candidate. He is already...
Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight
It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia. That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
Former Oklahoma LB Announces Transfer Destination
Clayton Smith came to OU as an edge rusher and played inside linebacker before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6.
Former Georgia Linebacker Announces Transfer To Rival Program
After four years at Georgia and two national title rings, linebacker Trezmen Marshall entered the transfer portal. But his destination might shock and even anger some Bulldogs fans. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Marshall announced that he is transferring to the University of Alabama. He joins ...
Caleb Williams commits to Tennessee Volunteers
It’s the middle of January. It’s almost eight months until the start of the next USC football season. We have to have a sense of humor about life, the universe, and football, or else we will go crazy. We have to remember in the middle of our busy...
Colts to pay for funeral of beloved Indy Steelers football coach after his tragic killing
After the killing of a beloved local coach, Indianapolis’ pro football team has stepped in to pay for his funeral, and more. The Colts on Thursday told IndyStar the team is covering the expenses for the funeral, post-funeral venue and food for the service commemorating Richard Donnell Hamilton, or as he’s known to many – Coach Nell.
TMZ.com
911 Callers Urged Cops To Get To UGA Crash Site, 'There's Been A Horrible Accident!'
Multiple people called 911 in the moments after Univ. of Georgia football players and staffers were involved in a massive car wreck last Sunday ... and the scene they described to cops was horrifying. In audio of some of the calls, obtained by TMZ Sports, you can hear both men...
Football World Reacts To Nebraska's Massive Transfer Commitment
Nebraska landed another major transfer before the portal window shut. According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, former Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert committed to the Cornhuskers. A former five-star recruit, Gilbert was the class of 2020's top-ranked tight end when joining LSU. He garnered 365 ...
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Controversial Announcement
The Alabama football program takes great pride in how many elite NFL players it produces. But their recent announcement about one particular player has sparked some controversy. In a tweet they published earlier this week, Alabama posted a graphic of all of the Alabama players who earned NFL ...
TCU ripped for shocking graphic
The TCU Horned Frogs made controversial headlines this week when they hired former Baylor Bears staffer Kendal Briles as offensive coordinator. Briles was previously the quarterbacks coach and the offensive coordinator for the Arkansas Razorbacks and worked under his father, Art, at Baylor, where the elder Briles was eventually fired for covering up systemic rape committed Read more... The post TCU ripped for shocking graphic appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: There Will Be 'Mutiny' If 1 Quarterback Returns As Starting QB Next Season
It's rare that a single player becomes so unpopular in his own locker room that there are whispers that players simply will not accept them being a part of the starting lineup. But that may just be the case for one embattled quarterback right now. Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL insider ...
Top Football Coach Fired
In the competitive world of professional football, there is always movement among top coaches. They are hired, and when it appears they may not be working out, they are often fired. However, sometimes the reason for their termination has nothing to do with their ability as a coach or the performance of their team on the football field.
Lawyer claiming to represent parents of Georgia football player Devin Willock holds press conference
A press conference with an injury law firm planned with the parents of Georgia player Devin Willock who was killed in car accident was held without them.
Top three defensive linemen left in the transfer portal
The Ohio State Buckeyes are always looking to better themselves and there is no better evidence of that than the recent news of the commitment of former Louisiana-Monroe offensive lineman, Victor Cutler, but he was not the end of Ohio State raiding the transfer portal. The Buckeyes look primed to...
Coach Prime faces the pain: Deion Sanders' 2023 Colorado football schedule is absolutely brutal
The Colorado Buffaloes went 1-11 last year and fired Karl Dorrell. However, the hire of Deion Sanders has brought this program into a different world of possibility and potential. The Buffs have landed a ton of transfer portal players and high-ranked recruits, and they will be a must-watch for a...
BREAKING: Georgia WR Announces Return in 2023
Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint has announced that he is returning to the University of Georgia for a fourth season. A former four-star recruit, Rosemy-Jacksaint, at one point during his freshman year, flashed signs of becoming a true No. 1 wide receiver in the SEC at the ...
Michigan Fans Not Thrilled With Juwan Howard Right Now
On Thursday night, Michigan fell short to Maryland. It marked the Wolverines' third loss in the past four games. At the moment, Michigan is 10-8. That's not going to cut it for Juwan Howard. Following the Wolverines' loss on Thursday night, the fans in Ann Arbor made it known that their ...
Chicago Bears Mock Draft: Big trade addresses WR, Bears add a QB
In less than a month, the NFL offseason will be in full swing. For now, we’re still in the rumor phase, but you better believe the Chicago Bears have plenty of suitors for that no. 1 overall pick. For those thinking the Bears will keep the pick, you are...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Breaking: Chiefs Wide Receiver Won't Play Against Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will not be making his return to the field this weekend. Hardman has been out since early November with what was first listed as an abdominal injury, and is now being called a pelvic issue. Either way, he has officially been ruled out for Saturday's ...
