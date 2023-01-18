Slide 1 of 8: Meal planning dinners can be an easy way to take some stress out of your week, according to dietitian Morgan Porpora. She said vegetables are rich in vitamins and fiber, and will help keep your dinner under 500 calories. Porpora shared seven recipes which are full of vegetables, protein, and healthy fats. Having some go-to meals planned can make figuring out dinner a lot easier, according to dietitian nutritionist Morgan Porpora.Porpora said pre-planned dinners that you know are 500 calories or less can also be a great way to stay on track with a diet.People may choose to eat lower calorie foods for a variety of reasons, including if they are aiming to be in a calorie deficit to build muscle while losing fat, as Insider has previously reporter.However, dietitians have told Insider it is important not to cut calories too low. The recommended average intake of calories for U.S. men is around 2,500 calories and about 2,000 calories for women.While these meals are at most 500 calories, Popora said to keep in mind that everyone needs different amounts of food to feel full and stay healthy.Porpora shared some of her favorite meal prep dinners with Insider.

14 DAYS AGO