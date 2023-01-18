Leana Atencio finally had her breakout game. In an up-and-down first half of the season, the sophomore never scored more than five points, and often had her minutes limited. “She had struggled all year,” said coach Joe Estrada. “I told coach Lando (Alire), I have got to get her in earlier, and I’ve got to give her some minutes. We’re going to need her, she’s a good little ballplayer. We got her in earlier, we gave her more minutes tonight, and it paid off for us, and more important it paid off for her.”

ESPANOLA, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO