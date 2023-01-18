Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Church Volunteers Help Selma Cleanup Storm Damage
The City of Selma is getting some much needed help while they continue to cleanup tornado damage. Over 600 volunteers with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from Alabama, Florida, and Georgia were in Selma Saturday helping with tornado cleanup efforts. Volunteers cleared debris, removed fallen trees, and put tarps over damaged roofs. The church also provided 2 semi-truckloads of food to Selma community pantries.
WSFA
“But God”, Autauga County woman survives deadly tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County woman is recovering from her injuries after surviving a tornado on Jan. 12. Michelle Haughton said she was inside her home near County Road 140 when the tornado swept her out of her house, throwing her 100 yards across her property. “I...
Local woman supports her hometown from afar
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, a severe storm generated a tornado swept through the city of Selma, Alabama leaving the town unrecognizable, and also claiming the lives of six people. Though the community remains in dismay, one Panama City woman, born and raised in Selma, generated an idea that will give back to […]
greensborowatchman.com
At least seven dead after tornadoes batter Black Belt last week, Hale and Perry spared from casualties
A line of destructive thunderstorms crossed Alabama last week, bringing with them heavy rains, high winds, and tornadoes. This was the second outbreak of severe weather in 2023 and the first tornado event of the new year. The storms downed trees and damaged homes and other structures in Hale and...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado. Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved. The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will...
WSFA
Recovery efforts continue in Coosa County a week after tornado
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County is one of the areas now able to receive aid from FEMA after tornadoes touched down across Alabama last week. The small community of Rehobeth in Equality suffered significant damage. Eight homes were destroyed, six were connected to one family. “The only houses...
WSFA
Wetumpka church opens new chapel 4 years after tornado
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A 201-year-old church is celebrating new beginnings four years after an EF2 tornado ripped through downtown Wetumpka. First Baptist Church received damage to the chapel in 2019 that was irreparable, forcing them to start from scratch. “In the wake of losing a new building and an...
WSFA
Relief teams helping those affected by Autauga County tornado
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cleanup efforts continue in Autauga County where an EF3 tornado tore through the area, killing seven people and destroying hundreds of homes. Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief has had boots on the ground for over a week helping those in need. Mel Johnson is a...
Organizers: Selma celebration to go on despite tornado
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The annual Selma celebration that commemorates the fight for voting rights will go forward in March despite the tornado damage to the city, organizers said. “The Bridge Crossing Jubilee is needed every year. But in light of the massive devastation in Selma, it is needed...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Alabama tornado victims: How to help
At least seven people are dead after tornadoes tore a path through central and eastern Alabama Thursday. The deaths occurred in Autauga County in the Old Kingston area. Another 12 people were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Selma in Dallas County also experienced widespread damage, as did places in Sumter, Greene, Hale and Winston counties.
wbrc.com
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
Troy Messenger
Selma devastated by EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
WSFA
Organizations provide food, toiletries to Selma storm victims
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After disaster strikes, it takes a village to get a community back on its feet, and so many are coming together to support those displaced by the EF-2 tornado that tore through Selma. On Friday, the Central Alabama Veterans Affairs Health Care System donated food and...
alabama.gov
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to 7 Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local...
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance for Jan. 12 tornadoes, storms
People in three more Alabama counties are now eligible for federal assistance in the wake of last’s weeks storms and tornadoes after FEMA added Coosa, Elmore and Hale counties to the designated disaster area. The Jan. 12 storms killed six people and left a trail of destruction in its...
lowndessignal.com
Couple weathers first marriage storm before saying, ‘I do’
Colt Perryman and Victoria Grindle were all set to walk the aisle at their wedding in Selma, originally scheduled for Saturday. But when storms ravaged the city Jan. 12 – just over a week before the couple planned to say, “I do,” on the grounds of historic Sturdivant Hall, the couple had to change course.
16th Street Baptist, 4 other Alabama churches among 35 receiving preservation grants
NEW YORK — Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial...
31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
WSFA
Winn-Dixie gifts $100K and groceries to Selma’s tornado recovery
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Winn-Dixie is helping out in a big way to support tornado recovery efforts in Selma and the surrounding areas. The grocer on Wednesday presented a $100,000 check that will benefit the United Way of Selma & Dallas County’s disaster relief fund. The company said it also donated $15,000 worth of pantry essentials to the Selma Area Food Bank.
