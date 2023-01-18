ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

alabamanews.net

Church Volunteers Help Selma Cleanup Storm Damage

The City of Selma is getting some much needed help while they continue to cleanup tornado damage. Over 600 volunteers with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from Alabama, Florida, and Georgia were in Selma Saturday helping with tornado cleanup efforts. Volunteers cleared debris, removed fallen trees, and put tarps over damaged roofs. The church also provided 2 semi-truckloads of food to Selma community pantries.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

“But God”, Autauga County woman survives deadly tornado

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Autauga County woman is recovering from her injuries after surviving a tornado on Jan. 12. Michelle Haughton said she was inside her home near County Road 140 when the tornado swept her out of her house, throwing her 100 yards across her property. “I...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Local woman supports her hometown from afar

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Last week, a severe storm generated a tornado swept through the city of Selma, Alabama leaving the town unrecognizable, and also claiming the lives of six people. Though the community remains in dismay, one Panama City woman, born and raised in Selma, generated an idea that will give back to […]
SELMA, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado. Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved. The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Recovery efforts continue in Coosa County a week after tornado

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County is one of the areas now able to receive aid from FEMA after tornadoes touched down across Alabama last week. The small community of Rehobeth in Equality suffered significant damage. Eight homes were destroyed, six were connected to one family. “The only houses...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Wetumpka church opens new chapel 4 years after tornado

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - A 201-year-old church is celebrating new beginnings four years after an EF2 tornado ripped through downtown Wetumpka. First Baptist Church received damage to the chapel in 2019 that was irreparable, forcing them to start from scratch. “In the wake of losing a new building and an...
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Relief teams helping those affected by Autauga County tornado

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The cleanup efforts continue in Autauga County where an EF3 tornado tore through the area, killing seven people and destroying hundreds of homes. Alabama Baptist Disaster Relief has had boots on the ground for over a week helping those in need. Mel Johnson is a...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Alabama tornado victims: How to help

At least seven people are dead after tornadoes tore a path through central and eastern Alabama Thursday. The deaths occurred in Autauga County in the Old Kingston area. Another 12 people were taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries. Selma in Dallas County also experienced widespread damage, as did places in Sumter, Greene, Hale and Winston counties.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Troy Messenger

Selma devastated by EF-2 tornado

Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Organizations provide food, toiletries to Selma storm victims

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After disaster strikes, it takes a village to get a community back on its feet, and so many are coming together to support those displaced by the EF-2 tornado that tore through Selma. On Friday, the Central Alabama Veterans Affairs Health Care System donated food and...
SELMA, AL
wvtm13.com

Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles

We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
lowndessignal.com

Couple weathers first marriage storm before saying, ‘I do’

Colt Perryman and Victoria Grindle were all set to walk the aisle at their wedding in Selma, originally scheduled for Saturday. But when storms ravaged the city Jan. 12 – just over a week before the couple planned to say, “I do,” on the grounds of historic Sturdivant Hall, the couple had to change course.
SELMA, AL
CBS 42

31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
GOODWATER, AL
WSFA

Winn-Dixie gifts $100K and groceries to Selma’s tornado recovery

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Winn-Dixie is helping out in a big way to support tornado recovery efforts in Selma and the surrounding areas. The grocer on Wednesday presented a $100,000 check that will benefit the United Way of Selma & Dallas County’s disaster relief fund. The company said it also donated $15,000 worth of pantry essentials to the Selma Area Food Bank.
SELMA, AL

