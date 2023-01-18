Read full article on original website
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
alabamanews.net
Church Volunteers Help Selma Cleanup Storm Damage
The City of Selma is getting some much needed help while they continue to cleanup tornado damage. Over 600 volunteers with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from Alabama, Florida, and Georgia were in Selma Saturday helping with tornado cleanup efforts. Volunteers cleared debris, removed fallen trees, and put tarps over damaged roofs. The church also provided 2 semi-truckloads of food to Selma community pantries.
WSFA
Montgomery Zoo to hold ‘Coffee and Cougars’ event
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo, in collaboration with Hilltop Public House and Montgomery’s American Association of Zoo Keepers, will hold the “Coffee and Cougars” conservation event at the Zoo from Jan. 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each morning. The event will offer three...
WSFA
Delays, I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near the area of Chantilly Parkway caused delays for morning commuters. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m., just past exit 11, the exit to Chantilly Parkway. The crash blocked the right shoulder at this time.
WSFA
Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., the Montgomery Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Zelda Road. According to police, the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 South near the Hope Hull exit.
tallasseetribune.com
Show choirs return to Capital City Classic
The 14th annual Capital City Classic show choir competition hosted by the Tallassee High School choral department returns next week. The annual show returns to the Montgomery Performing Arts Center Jan. 27-28 and is just as big as ever. “Over 40 schools from around the Southeast will be in attendance,...
WSFA
Recovery efforts continue in Coosa County a week after tornado
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County is one of the areas now able to receive aid from FEMA after tornadoes touched down across Alabama last week. The small community of Rehobeth in Equality suffered significant damage. Eight homes were destroyed, six were connected to one family. “The only houses...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado. Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved. The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will...
selmasun.com
Organizers working to help Selma residents in wake of EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
Troy Messenger
Selma devastated by EF-2 tornado
Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
WSFA
Organizations provide food, toiletries to Selma storm victims
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After disaster strikes, it takes a village to get a community back on its feet, and so many are coming together to support those displaced by the EF-2 tornado that tore through Selma. On Friday, the Central Alabama Veterans Affairs Health Care System donated food and...
WSFA
Man killed in Coosa County shooting
GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene evaluating the incident.
alabama.gov
DHR Offering SNAP Replacement Benefits to 7 Counties Following Jan. 12 Storms, Tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local...
wbrc.com
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
WSFA
Montgomery Fire/Rescue welcomes 13 new graduates
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue announced today that 13 new firefighters graduated from the training academy today. The class started with 23 candidates on June 17, 2022, and 13 graduated today. Chief Financial Officer Russell G. Collier and Chief of Staff to Mayor Steven Reed, Chip Hill, served as...
greensborowatchman.com
At least seven dead after tornadoes batter Black Belt last week, Hale and Perry spared from casualties
A line of destructive thunderstorms crossed Alabama last week, bringing with them heavy rains, high winds, and tornadoes. This was the second outbreak of severe weather in 2023 and the first tornado event of the new year. The storms downed trees and damaged homes and other structures in Hale and...
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
WSFA
Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting. According to police, units responded to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, off Zelda Road, around 12:20 p.m. where an adult female was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the...
Shelby Reporter
Bikes 4 Kids to donate bicycles in Selma relief effort
CHELSEA – As the many needs are being met through the charity of others, Bikes 4 Kids hopes to meet transportation and recreational needs for those in Selma who have suffered from the recent tornado. The Chelsea-based nonprofit, Bikes 4 Kids, is collecting bicycles and everyday items to bring...
37-year-old man dies following Montgomery shooting
An investigation is underway after the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Montgomery. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Westview Drive. Montgomery police Maj. Saba Coleman said Andrew Russell was found suffering from...
