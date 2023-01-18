ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Church Volunteers Help Selma Cleanup Storm Damage

The City of Selma is getting some much needed help while they continue to cleanup tornado damage. Over 600 volunteers with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints from Alabama, Florida, and Georgia were in Selma Saturday helping with tornado cleanup efforts. Volunteers cleared debris, removed fallen trees, and put tarps over damaged roofs. The church also provided 2 semi-truckloads of food to Selma community pantries.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Zoo to hold ‘Coffee and Cougars’ event

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo, in collaboration with Hilltop Public House and Montgomery’s American Association of Zoo Keepers, will hold the “Coffee and Cougars” conservation event at the Zoo from Jan. 28-29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. each morning. The event will offer three...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Delays, I-85 SB near Chantilly Parkway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on Interstate 85 southbound near the area of Chantilly Parkway caused delays for morning commuters. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the crash happened around 7:40 a.m., just past exit 11, the exit to Chantilly Parkway. The crash blocked the right shoulder at this time.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Woman leads Montgomery Police in high speed pursuit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Friday afternoon, around 1:45 p.m., the Montgomery Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Zelda Road. According to police, the vehicle refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended in a single-vehicle crash on I-65 South near the Hope Hull exit.
tallasseetribune.com

Show choirs return to Capital City Classic

The 14th annual Capital City Classic show choir competition hosted by the Tallassee High School choral department returns next week. The annual show returns to the Montgomery Performing Arts Center Jan. 27-28 and is just as big as ever. “Over 40 schools from around the Southeast will be in attendance,...
TALLASSEE, AL
WSFA

Recovery efforts continue in Coosa County a week after tornado

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County is one of the areas now able to receive aid from FEMA after tornadoes touched down across Alabama last week. The small community of Rehobeth in Equality suffered significant damage. Eight homes were destroyed, six were connected to one family. “The only houses...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa VA sends call out to help Selma storm survivors

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa VA worked Thursday to help veterans in Selma following last week’s devastating tornado. Bryan Henry is On Your Side with how you can get involved. The VA system in Alabama is all connected and on Friday the VA outpatient clinic in Selma will...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
selmasun.com

Organizers working to help Selma residents in wake of EF-2 tornado

Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
SELMA, AL
CBS 42

31-year-old killed in Goodwater shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Coosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead in Goodwater. According to CCSO, officers received a call around 2:40 a.m. on Jan. 14, to assist Goodwater Police in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, officers found Robin Durell Braswell suffering from […]
GOODWATER, AL
Troy Messenger

Selma devastated by EF-2 tornado

Grassroots organizers are working to help residents of Selma after an EF-2 tornado struck the heart of Queen City on Thursday, January 12. The National Weather Service has rated the tornado a high-end EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 mph with a path nearly half a mile wide. The...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Organizations provide food, toiletries to Selma storm victims

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - After disaster strikes, it takes a village to get a community back on its feet, and so many are coming together to support those displaced by the EF-2 tornado that tore through Selma. On Friday, the Central Alabama Veterans Affairs Health Care System donated food and...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Man killed in Coosa County shooting

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coosa County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., the Coosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to assist the Goodwater Police Department in a shooting on Coosa County Road 52. Upon arrival, law enforcement and medical personnel were on the scene evaluating the incident.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery Fire/Rescue welcomes 13 new graduates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Fire/Rescue announced today that 13 new firefighters graduated from the training academy today. The class started with 23 candidates on June 17, 2022, and 13 graduated today. Chief Financial Officer Russell G. Collier and Chief of Staff to Mayor Steven Reed, Chip Hill, served as...
wvtm13.com

Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles

We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Woman shot and killed in Montgomery Thursday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a deadly Thursday afternoon shooting. According to police, units responded to the 3200 block of Gatsby Lane, off Zelda Road, around 12:20 p.m. where an adult female was found with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim’s identity and further details surrounding the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Bikes 4 Kids to donate bicycles in Selma relief effort

CHELSEA – As the many needs are being met through the charity of others, Bikes 4 Kids hopes to meet transportation and recreational needs for those in Selma who have suffered from the recent tornado. The Chelsea-based nonprofit, Bikes 4 Kids, is collecting bicycles and everyday items to bring...
SELMA, AL
AL.com

37-year-old man dies following Montgomery shooting

An investigation is underway after the shooting death of a 37-year-old man in Montgomery. Police and fire medics were dispatched at 6:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 800 block of Westview Drive. Montgomery police Maj. Saba Coleman said Andrew Russell was found suffering from...
MONTGOMERY, AL

