FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her dieMargaret MinnicksNewport News, VA
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
This Middle-of-Nowhere Massachusetts General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenWilliamsburg, MA
Multi-award winning black owned barber shop continues to thrive in Newport NewsStephy SaysNewport News, VA
Norfolk's Stanley Sacks is the oldest practicing attorney in the country
NORFOLK, Va. — He’s a father, grandfather, former Virginia Delegate, and a World War 2 veteran. But outside of Norfolk, and across the country, Stanley Sacks is being recognized for something else. He’s believed to be the oldest and longest-practicing attorney in the United States. “I never...
wtmj.com
Lawyer: 6-year-old who shot teacher has ‘acute disability’
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Virginia said Thursday that the child suffered from “an acute disability” and that one of his parents usually accompanied him in class but did not the week the shooting occurred.
Days after a child shot this Virginia teacher, shock has turned to rage
During a three-hour school board meeting, Newport News teachers and parents said the shooting of Abigail Zwerner could have been prevented if not for a toxic environment.
Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February
Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
Shooting by 6-year-old at NN Elem. school raises complex cultural questions
He was 6, in his first-grade class in Newport News, Virginia. He pointed a handgun at his teacher, police say, and then he pulled the trigger.
NBC 29 News
Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
WAVY News 10
NN Police looking for missing child
Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/nn-police-looking-for-missing-child/. Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/nn-police-looking-for-missing-child/. Old Dominion suffers 72-58 home loss against Appalachian …. Terrance Harcum scored 28 points on 8 three-pointers as...
Virginia State Police investigate shooting on I-64 in Newport News
According to VSP, state police were dispatched between 12:01 a.m. and 12:30 a.m. to the shooting that occurred on I-64 in the westbound lanes between J. Clyde Morris Blvd and Hapersville Rd.
WAVY News 10
Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher issues statement
For the first time, the family of a six-year-old accused of shooting his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on January 6 has issued a statement. Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher issues statement. For the first time, the family of a six-year-old accused of shooting his...
whro.org
A new bill would make it easier for retired teachers to come back to the classroom
House Bill 1850, introduced by Delegate Suhas Subramanyam, would shorten the amount of time retired teachers need to take before accepting jobs back in the classroom. It’s aimed at addressing the teacher shortage that districts across the Commonwealth are experiencing. Travis Mansell heads the Medical and Health Specialties Program...
Newport News teachers say they're fed up with student behavior, lack of support
Anger and frustration are common feelings among Newport News teachers as they express safety concerns following the Richneck Elementary School shooting.
Firefighter injured following residential fire on Westerly Dr. in VB
According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 7:37 p.m. in the 5100 block of Westerly Dr.
13newsnow.com
Report: Veterans struggling with food insecurity issues
NORFOLK, Va. — America's heroes continue to struggle when it comes to food insecurity and overall medical well-being. A new study sheds light on just how bad it is for some of the country's 18 million military veterans. It turns out, those vets who had shorter military careers are having a harder time now.
Teacher shot by student released from hospital; school to remain closed
Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner has been released from Riverside Regional Medical Center, a hospital spokesperson has confirmed.
Lawyer: Gun used by 6-year-old who shot Richneck Elementary teacher Abigail Zwerner was 'secured'
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The family of a 6-year-old boy who shot and wounded his teacher in Newport News, Virginia said Thursday that the gun he used had been "secured." The family's statement was released by an attorney and did not elaborate further on where the 9mm handgun was kept. The family also was not identified.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders
On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
windsorweekly.com
Arrest made in Selby murder case
Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office investigators, with assistance from the Newport News Police Department, arrested a Newport News man Tuesday night, Jan. 17, in connection with the murder of a Williamsburg woman whose body was found Friday, Jan. 13, near Windsor, the sheriff’s office stated in a Jan. 17 news release.
Student found with knife on school bus in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A student was found with a knife on a school bus in Portsmouth on Friday, school officials said. A spokesperson for Portsmouth Public Schools confirmed that the knife was found on Bus 271 as it was taking students home from Manor High School. In an email...
windsorweekly.com
Body found in Carrollton stormwater pond may be missing person from Suffolk
Isle of Wight County sheriff’s deputies discovered a body floating in a stormwater retention pond off Carrollton and Brewers Neck boulevards near an under-construction housing development. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Tommy Potter posted to Twitter shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday that the victim is male and that the scene...
swineweb.com
Slaughterhouse Executive Rejects Activists’ Allegations Of Inhumane Treatment Of Pigs
A Virginia slaughterhouse executive denied the claims of activists that the company is violating federal laws regarding humane treatment of livestock. Jim Monroe, vice president of corporate affairs at Smithfield Foods in Smithfield, Va., issued a five-sentence statement early Thursday refuting the claims of Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights group that is calling on Costco to drop Smithfield Foods as a supplier. The group protested Wednesday at a San Francisco Costco store and projected video of pigs dying in a Southern California slaughterhouse.
