Newport News, VA

Cheryl E Preston

Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in February

Regal theaters will begin to be closed in February. WDBJ 7 is reporting that a trickle-down effect on the economy that began with Covid-19 has led to Regal Cinema deciding to close at least 39 movie theaters and two are in Virginia. Over 500 theaters will remain open and the closings will begin in February. This move is expected to save 22 million annually and comes 4 months after Cineworld LLC filed bankruptcy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Virginia National Guard soldiers receive Governor’s National Service Medal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia National Guard soldiers that served overseas in the Horn of Africa for 11 months received the Governor’s National Service Medal this weekend. A medal ceremony honoring more than 120 men in Charlottesville took place alongside ceremonies in Lynchburg and Suffolk. “We primarily provided security...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WAVY News 10

NN Police looking for missing child

Newport News Police are looking for a missing boy last seen Friday morning, Jan. 20.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Family of 6-year-old who shot teacher issues statement

For the first time, the family of a six-year-old accused of shooting his first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on January 6 has issued a statement.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

Report: Veterans struggling with food insecurity issues

NORFOLK, Va. — America's heroes continue to struggle when it comes to food insecurity and overall medical well-being. A new study sheds light on just how bad it is for some of the country's 18 million military veterans. It turns out, those vets who had shorter military careers are having a harder time now.
NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Area Saddened By Passings Of 2 Iconic Faith Leaders

On the same day, Hampton Roads lost two iconic, faith, and civic leaders. On January 13, according to his family, Father Joseph A. Green, 96, died. There was no cause of death given. Shortly after, it was reported that Bishop Levi Willis II died of an undisclosed ailment. He was...
NORFOLK, VA
windsorweekly.com

Arrest made in Selby murder case

Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office investigators, with assistance from the Newport News Police Department, arrested a Newport News man Tuesday night, Jan. 17, in connection with the murder of a Williamsburg woman whose body was found Friday, Jan. 13, near Windsor, the sheriff’s office stated in a Jan. 17 news release.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
windsorweekly.com

Body found in Carrollton stormwater pond may be missing person from Suffolk

Isle of Wight County sheriff’s deputies discovered a body floating in a stormwater retention pond off Carrollton and Brewers Neck boulevards near an under-construction housing development. Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Tommy Potter posted to Twitter shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday that the victim is male and that the scene...
SUFFOLK, VA
swineweb.com

Slaughterhouse Executive Rejects Activists’ Allegations Of Inhumane Treatment Of Pigs

A Virginia slaughterhouse executive denied the claims of activists that the company is violating federal laws regarding humane treatment of livestock. Jim Monroe, vice president of corporate affairs at Smithfield Foods in Smithfield, Va., issued a five-sentence statement early Thursday refuting the claims of Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights group that is calling on Costco to drop Smithfield Foods as a supplier. The group protested Wednesday at a San Francisco Costco store and projected video of pigs dying in a Southern California slaughterhouse.
SMITHFIELD, VA

