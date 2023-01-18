Read full article on original website
Religious leaders sue to block Missouri’s abortion ban
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A group of religious leaders who support abortion rights filed a lawsuit Thursday challenging Missouri’s abortion ban, saying lawmakers openly invoked their religious beliefs while drafting the measure and thereby imposed those beliefs on others who don’t share them. The lawsuit filed in...
Correction: Abortion Lawsuit-Missouri story
ST. LOUIS (AP) — In a Jan. 19 story about a lawsuit challenging Missouri’s abortion ban, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the lawsuit was brought on behalf of 13 Christian and Jewish leaders. It was brought on behalf of 13 Christian, Jewish and Unitarian Universalist leaders. Copyright...
MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
Spear propels Robert Morris to 72-38 romp over Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Kahliel Spear scored 19 points and Robert Morris cruised to a 72-38 victory over Green Bay. Spear added six rebounds for the Colonials (9-12, 4-6 Horizon League). Enoch Cheeks scored 13 points with eight assists and four steals. Randy Tucker scored 11 points to lead the Phoenix (2-19, 1-9), who have lost 11 straight. He added seven rebounds.
Milwaukee knocks off Robert Morris 77-69
MILWAUKEE — Led by BJ Freeman’s 26 points, the Milwaukee Panthers defeated the Robert Morris Colonials 77-69 on Thursday night. The Panthers are now 13-6 on the season, while the Colonials fell to 8-12. For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.
