Yet Another North Carolina Substation Damaged By Gunfire

A North Carolina power substation was hit by an “apparent gunshot” early Tuesday—the third such attack in recent weeks, authorities said. Crews sent to assess an “equipment issue” at the substation in the city of Thomasville discovered the damage and reported it to law enforcement, including the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations. No customers experienced a power outage as a result of the incident, which is believed to have taken place around 3 a.m., the electricity provider EnergyUnited said in a statement . Thomasville lies roughly 60 miles away from Moore County, where two other substations were “targeted” by gunfire on the same night in December. The Moore County attacks left some 45,000 residents without electricity. No arrests have been announced in relation to the shootings. An investigation into Tuesday’s incident is ongoing.

