employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
FBI And DOJ Search Through Joe Biden's House and Find Even More Confidential documentsPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on ScreenTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Jalen Hurts, Eagles know what can ruin their Super Bowl dream — and it's not the Giants
PHILADELPHIA − All of the experiences mean something to Jalen Hurts. That includes his college career at both Alabama and Oklahoma, constantly competing for national championships. It includes the lowest points, too, such as his benching at Alabama, the brutal playoff loss last season to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ...
Ex-Giants QB Eli Manning says Eagles’ message is ‘the nicest thing’ they ever said to him (it includes a double bird)
When he retired, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning pledged he “never go back to a football game” in Philadelphia, but this past week, when the Giants earned a trip to Lincoln Financial Field for an NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Eagles, Manning changed his mind. “I think...
Giants don't have water at hotel on morning of playoff game with Eagles
If you needed a reminder of why home-field advantage in the playoffs is so important, the New York Giants appear to be getting it Saturday morning.
Klint Kubiak becomes seventh candidate for Jets’ offensive coordinator job
The Jets’ offensive coordinator search continued Sunday with an interview of Klint Kubiak, a source confirmed. Kubiak served as the Broncos passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season and called the plays for a time under head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who also has interviewed with the Jets. He was the Vikings offensive coordinator in 2021. Kubiak, 35, is the son of longtime NFL coach Gary Kubiak. Jets coach Robert Saleh worked for the elder Kubiak with the Texans early in his career. The Jets need to replace Mike LaFleur, who was let go after two seasons as the team’s play-caller. Klint Kubiak is the seventh known candidate for the job, joining Hackett, former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, Eagles pass-game coordinator Kevin Patullo, Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, Browns pass-game coordinator and wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea and Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley.
Former Eagles starter elevated from practice squad ahead of huge divisional round playoff game vs. Giants
There is a little more than 24 hours before the Eagles begin their quest to get the second world championship in franchise history Saturday night when they take on the Giants in a divisional round matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. However, the Eagles made a roster move that could determine who will be out on the field for the game.
Former New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher retires
David Phelps, a veteran pitcher who played for the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies among others, has retired. The 36-year-old, 15-year veteran, announced his decision through his agent. “On 5/5/21 I walked off the mound in Oakland frustrated and injured, unsure if I would ever be on a Major...
Houston Chronicle
Report: DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans have 'traction' after interview
The Houston Texans' head coaching search continues to roll on as we enter late January, but it appears progress has been made with one candidate that's particularly popular in the Bayou City. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans—a former Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl linebacker with...
Houston Chronicle
Key Rockets players expected to miss Timberwolves game due to injury
Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas said Friday he doesn’t expect point guard Kevin Porter Jr. or forward Jabari Smith Jr. to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night due to a pair of injuries. Porter is slated to miss his fifth straight game due to a left foot...
News 12
Giants and Eagles fans in Somerset County gather for big game
Giants and Eagles fans are united in Somerset County for the big game. News 12’s Naomi Yane was at Tigers Tale, where watchers are excited to see the teams face off. “I think they’re going to pull it off. I hope they pull it off,” said one Eagles fan.
What Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson were 'starving' for as Eagles feasted on, punished Giants
PHILADELPHIA − Perhaps one day after this season is over we'll know exactly how much pain Jalen Hurts was in with his shoulder, or how right tackle Lane Johnson managed to play through a torn adductor muscle in his groin area. But that time is not here yet, and...
Houston Chronicle
T.J. Oshie's back has long been a concern. He's trying not to think about it.
LAS VEGAS - The many injuries T.J. Oshie has dealt with over the past few years have taken him out of the lineup for prolonged stretches and forced him to do extensive rehab work. This season, the Washington Capitals forward has played through a back injury that has long been an issue.
Eagles, Giants loaves selling out at Trenton bakery
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- The countdown to the Eagles playoff game is on. Did you know that if you travel about 45 minutes east of Philly, you'll come to a place where it can be a 50-50 split among fans? We're talking the Birds and the Big Blue. If you grew up in Mercer County you know that the rivalry between the Eagles and Giants runs deep there. At Italian Peoples Bakery, Eagles green and Giants blue loaves are selling out ahead of the big game."We bleed green. We live with the team. We die with them," said Eagles fan Joe...
Ben Simmons is ‘stealing money’ from the Nets with a ‘ski mask and gloves,’ Jalen Rose says
Ben Simmons hasn’t played up to the level many had expected of him, and two ESPN NBA insiders went as far as to say he’s “stealing money” from the Nets. “Ben Simmons is stealing money, ski mask and gloves, as a matter of fact,” former NBA star Jalen Rose said Friday night on ESPN’s “NBA Countdown.”
