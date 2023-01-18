ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New York Post

Klint Kubiak becomes seventh candidate for Jets’ offensive coordinator job

The Jets’ offensive coordinator search continued Sunday with an interview of Klint Kubiak, a source confirmed. Kubiak served as the Broncos passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season and called the plays for a time under head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who also has interviewed with the Jets. He was the Vikings offensive coordinator in 2021. Kubiak, 35, is the son of longtime NFL coach Gary Kubiak. Jets coach Robert Saleh worked for the elder Kubiak with the Texans early in his career. The Jets need to replace Mike LaFleur, who was let go after two seasons as the team’s play-caller. Klint Kubiak is the seventh known candidate for the job, joining Hackett, former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, Eagles pass-game coordinator Kevin Patullo, Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, Browns pass-game coordinator and wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea and Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley.
Houston Chronicle

Report: DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans have 'traction' after interview

The Houston Texans' head coaching search continues to roll on as we enter late January, but it appears progress has been made with one candidate that's particularly popular in the Bayou City. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans—a former Defensive Rookie of the Year and Pro Bowl linebacker with...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Key Rockets players expected to miss Timberwolves game due to injury

Houston Rockets coach Stephen Silas said Friday he doesn’t expect point guard Kevin Porter Jr. or forward Jabari Smith Jr. to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night due to a pair of injuries. Porter is slated to miss his fifth straight game due to a left foot...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Philly

Eagles, Giants loaves selling out at Trenton bakery

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- The countdown to the Eagles playoff game is on. Did you know that if you travel about 45 minutes east of Philly, you'll come to a place where it can be a 50-50 split among fans? We're talking the Birds and the Big Blue. If you grew up in Mercer County you know that the rivalry between the Eagles and Giants runs deep there. At Italian Peoples Bakery, Eagles green and Giants blue loaves are selling out ahead of the big game."We bleed green. We live with the team. We die with them," said Eagles fan Joe...
TRENTON, NJ

