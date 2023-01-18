ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida GOP Congressman Hospitalized After Fall From Roof: Report

By Josh Fiallo
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Graeme Jennings/Getty Images

Florida Rep. Greg Steube was transported to a hospital Wednesday afternoon after falling from the roof of his home, according to Florida Politics , which cited local sources. Reporter Peter Schorsch said Steube, 44, was taken to a hospital in Sarasota, Florida, after the fall. A Republican, Steube has represented Florida's 17th congressional district—encompassing the outer suburbs of Sarasota and Fort Myers through the Everglades—since 2019. “Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible,” his office tweeted. “Please pray for the Congressman and his family.” No other details about his injuries were immediately available.

Linda812100
3d ago

dont know who he is rather he is a republican or democrat i wish him well. human empathy should hold no bounds on persons race gender creed or party

Nosey
3d ago

Let's not make fun of him like they did with Pelosi we Dem have more respect

