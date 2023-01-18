Florida GOP Congressman Hospitalized After Fall From Roof: Report

Florida Rep. Greg Steube suffered “several serious injuries” and spent the night in the ICU after falling about 25 feet at his home, an update on his condition released Thursday said. The Republican lawmaker was knocked off a ladder “while cutting tree limbs on his Sarasota property” on Wednesday afternoon, according to a thread published on his Twitter account. “The Congressman spent the night in the ICU where several serious injuries are still under assessment but not life threatening at this time,” the update early Thursday said. “He is making progress and in good spirits.” The messages also thanked the medical staff who are treating Steube, “the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911,” and “members of the media who waited patiently to accurately report the incident before releasing falsities to the public.”Thank you to all who continue to pray for Congressman Steube. The Congressman was knocked approximately 25 feet down off a ladder while cutting tree limbs on his Sarasota property yesterday afternoon.— Congressman Greg Steube (@RepGregSteube) January 19, 2023 Read more at The Daily Beast.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO