Maryland State

Maryland Officially Has Its First Black Governor

By Asta Hemenway
 3 days ago
Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Wes Moore became Maryland’s first Black governor and the nation’s third when he was sworn in on Wednesday to a crowd filled with Black leaders and celebrities like actor Chris Tucker and Oprah Winfrey, who introduced him to the crowd in front of the State House. Moore, a Democrat who has never held office before, won his race by a landslide against Trump-backed Dan Cox. He promised to work on inclusion and economic equity, education, fighting violent crime and climate change in a state he called “asset-rich and strategy poor.” Moore was the CEO of the anti-poverty nonprofit Robin Hood Foundation, a best-selling author and Rhodes scholar, and a combat vet who served in Afghanistan. “This might be his first day as an elected official, but Wes Moore has been a public servant his entire adult life,” Winfrey said. “And there’s so much more to come. He’s just getting started.”

