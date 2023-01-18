Read full article on original website
Koko Mo
3d ago
Savings account ??? Most people are living check to check due to high cost of living and wages that got stuck in a time capsule 20 years ago ..
Reply(4)
44
E.Ed50nd
3d ago
what are these things, I hear your talking about, I must be In the wrong country, as I speak now I'm looking for 2 pennies on the ground now.
Reply
27
James Malenfant
3d ago
I have enough for laundry and the shabbat dinner, then I'm on credit the rest of the month. I even had to cut back at the pot store.
Reply(1)
11
