Want To Enjoy a Gin and Tonic Without the Hangover? Here Are 16 Dry Gins up for the Task

The best non-alcoholic London dry gins, pink gins & more for Dry January.

You may have noticed that gin (and London dry gin , in particular) has been trending in a big way recently. It’s not surprising: Gin has a complex flavor profile, which means it's incredibly versatile when it comes to making cocktails.

It turns out there are quite a few non-alcoholic gins on the market these days too—including London dry gin alternatives. Say what?! Yep, whether you’re taking part in Dry January , are pregnant or simply don’t drink, you can still enjoy the taste of gin, minus the alcohol (and hangover!).

We chatted with a wide range of experts to find out how to choose the best dry gins that are zero-proof and which gin alternatives are really worth your money.

What Is Non-Alcoholic Gin—and How Is It Made?

Non-alcoholic gin, also known as “gin alternative,” is an option within the non-alcoholic spirits category.

Hilary Sheinbaum , the author of The Dry Challenge , explains that non-alcoholic gins can lend a layer of flavor to non-alcoholic beverages (or even alcoholic ones!) because they contain juniper, natural botanicals and citrus.

“As a cocktail base or secondary ingredient, non-alcoholic gins can certainly add to the profile of a non-alcoholic cocktail,” she says. However, just keep in mind that non-alcoholic gins aren’t meant to be drunk neat, on the rocks or downed as shots, adds Sheinbaum.

There are two ways to make non-alcoholic gin. It can either be made completely without alcohol by soaking botanicals in water—or crafted with alcohol during the extraction process and then distilled to remove the alcohol. Every manufacturer takes a different approach.

For example, “Dhōs uses the approach of mixing ingredients, not the removal of alcohol method,” says Sandra Krut , vice president of marketing for Dhōs , a brand within the non-alcoholic drink space. Krut explains that Dhōs is handcrafted at the Ransom Farm & Distillery in Sheridan, Oregon, by Matt Cechovic, a master distiller.

The mixing process for Dhōs is three steps. “At each stage, we make sure the batch is meeting our quality standards,” says Krut. “The finished product is subjected to aging and microbial stability testing. Our products are unfiltered to ensure that the maximum flavor and aroma come through in the finished product.”

According to Better Rhodes , an alcohol-free marketplace, Damrak also uses non-alcoholic distillation, while Seedlip uses alcohol during the extraction process but then re-distills their products to remove the alcohol. Note that gin alternatives that are alcohol-removed may have trace amounts of alcohol remaining.

Why Is Non-Alcoholic Gin So Popular Right Now?

Laura Unterberg , head bartender at The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club in Nashville, Tennessee, says she’s noticed the demand for non-alcoholic drinks rise over the last few years and doesn’t see the trend stopping anytime soon.

In fact, according to recent data released by NielsenIQ , sales for non-alcoholic beers, wines and spirits amounted to close to $400 million between August 2021 and August 2022. Whoa! And as Bare Zero Proof’s “The State of Sober 2023” report notes, two-thirds of Americans consciously intended to drink less in 2022 for health and budget reasons.

After participating in Dry January last year, I felt so good that I decided to continue my non-drinking streak and haven’t looked back. I love that there are so many non-alcoholic spirits available so I can still create my favorite drinks at home without the booze.

A gin and tonic was always one of my go-to cocktail orders at the bar, so I was particularly curious to find out if alcohol-free gin would taste like the real thing. My verdict? They do!

I’ve tried a handful of options, including Damrak, Monday, Dhōs, Free Spirits and CleanCo, and am super-impressed by how close they come to tasting like actual gin. I’ve found that all of these options work very well as the basis for my beloved gin and tonic. I like to mix any of these NA gins with Fever Tree Tonic Water and garnish with a lime wedge. Simple and satisfying!

How To Choose the Best Non-Alcoholic Gin for You

“NA gin is one of the better NA spirits out there,” says Melissa Waugh , a sober bartender and health coach with Relish Life . “Gin has a decadent botanical or bitter flavor that can be emulated easily into an NA version.”

When choosing a non-alcoholic gin, Waugh suggests taking the seasons into account. “Summer lends itself to lighter pink gins and winter favors cozy juniper-forward gins,” she says.

Cosimo Bruno , the beverage curator at the Daxton Hotel in Birmingham, Michigan, adds that the best way to pick between all the non-alcoholic gin options out there is to identify what you like most in a gin cocktail and go from there. Dry? Sweet? Spicy? Chances are, you’ll be able to find something that works for you!

If mimicking the classic London dry gin flavor is specifically what you’re looking for, then make sure to choose an alcohol-free gin that has a strong juniper profile with no added sweeteners.

The Best Non-Alcoholic Gins

Ready to shop? Here are the best gins that don’t actually contain any alcohol.

A favorite of Sheinbaum, this non-alcoholic spirit can be used in place of gin and other liquors to recreate your favorite cocktails. Distilled from 10 botanicals at Damrak’s distillery in Amsterdam, this NA spirit has subtle citrus notes that make it refreshing and oh-so-easy to drink, no matter which drink you choose to create with it. Damrak Virgin 0.0 Non-Alcoholic Distilled Spirit , $26.99 on Amazon

2. Bare Zero Proof Modern Classic Gin , $39.99 at Bare Zero Proof

Another top choice from Sheinbaum, this gin alternative has delicious notes of juniper, lemon peel, cucumber and a variety of botanicals. You can use it in no- or low-ABV cocktails, wherever you’d typically use gin. Bare Zero Proof Modern Classic Gin , $39.99 at Bare Zero Proof

3. Monday Zero Alcohol Gin , $39.99 on Amazon

For a classic dry, juniper-forward gin, Waugh likes this one. Inspired by the classic London dry gin varieties, this bold juniper-centric gin alternative works well in gin and tonics, gimlets, martinis and more. “Out of all their non-alcoholic line, I think their ‘gin’ tastes the closest to the spirit they are trying to replicate,” adds Stephanie Reading , bar manager at Birdie G’s in Santa Monica. Plus, it’s gluten -free, sugar-free, vegan and has zero calories. Monday Zero Alcohol Gin , $39.99 on Amazon

4. Free Spirits The Spirit of Gin , $36.99 on Amazon

Sheinbaum is a fan of this gin alternative from Free Spirits. It’s heavy on the juniper but also contains exciting and refreshing notes of citrus, coriander and cardamom. Combining a bold flavor with the bite you expect from alcohol, it can be used to make all your favorite gin cocktails. Bonus: It’s infused with B3 and B6 vitamins and amino acids to help boost your mood and energy. Free Spirits The Spirit of Gin , $36.99 on Amazon

This calorie- and sugar-free gin alternative contains a sumptuous aroma of fresh pine, juniper berries, dried citrus, candied lemon, fresh spearmint and wet earth. When you drink it, you’ll notice a unique combination of hot and cooling sensations on your palate, starting with a warming spice that fades to a refreshing menthol and licorice root to finish. Use it to build a gin and tonic or any other gin cocktail your heart (and mouth) desires. Dhōs Gin-Free Non-Alcoholic Spirit , $27.99 on Amazon

6. CleanCo Clean G Gin Alternative , $29.99 at Better Rhodes

“My favorite non-alcoholic gin that I’ve been working with is CleanCo ‘Clean G,’ says Jonah Atkins , bar manager at Esters in Santa Monica. “I love using it in my mocktails because the bottle has the aesthetic of a real gin bottle and it smells and tastes exactly like it.” Atkins explains that this alcohol-free gin (a suitable London Dry gin alternative) has a strong juniper presence, similar to something like Tanqueray or Barr Hill gin. “The flavor isn’t as harsh, which makes it easy to work with,” he says. CleanCo Clean G Gin Alternative , $29.99 at Better Rhodes

7. Pentire Seaward , $39.99 on Amazon

“At The Fox Bar, we love to use Pentire,” says Unterberg. While not strictly marketed as gin alternatives, the two varieties the brand offers (Seaward and Adrift) “have beautiful citrus and aromatic notes that work in any gin cocktail,” she says. Seaward features Pentire’s signature plant blend and is layered with zesty flavors such as pink grapefruit, sea buckthorn and sea rosemary. Pentire Seaward , $39.99 on Amazon

Is London dry gin what you fancy? Then look no further than this zero-proof gin. A winner in the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, this NA gin perfectly captures the taste of London dry gin with its rich notes of juniper and citrus. It also has a touch of pepperberry for a warm, dry finish. Lyre’s Dry London Non-Alcoholic Spirit , $35.99 on Amazon

This award-winning non-alcoholic spirit is another good London dry gin alternative. It’s made with sun-dried juniper berries from southern Europe, coriander seeds from Provence, France and peppercorn, bitter orange and a distillate that comes from the shells of chili seeds for a little heat. "My favorite NA gin is the ISH London Botanical Spirit,” says Kevin Bragg , beverage director of chef Joey Ward’s Atlanta restaurants Southern Belle and Georgia Boy . “They do a fantastic job of maintaining the juniper profile that gin should have, which is very difficult to do without ethanol.” ISH Non-Alcoholic Gin, London Botanical Spirit , $35 at ISH

10. Cut Above Zero Proof Gin , $34.99 at Cut Above

Made with all-natural ingredients, this non-alcoholic gin replicates the nose, taste, mouthfeel and finish of gin. It’s crafted with juniper oil, cardamom, rose, lime, lemon, bergamot, angelica root and orange oils. With a signature London dry finish, it’s perfect for classic martinis and more. Cut Above Zero Proof Gin , $34.99 at Cut Above

11. Seedlip Grove 42 , $31.99 on Amazon

“One of my favorite non-alcoholic gins is Seedlip Grove 42,” says Bruno. “With more citrus-forward notes like orange and lemon peel, this non-alcoholic gin is a refreshing alternative to a juniper flavor profile.” The brand recommends serving this variety with ginger ale over ice and garnishing with a lemon wheel. Seedlip Grove 42 , $31.99 on Amazon

12. Ceder’s Pink Distilled Non-Alcoholic , $22.99 at Better Rhodes

If you’re a pink gin enthusiast, then you’ll fall in love with this zero-proof, zero-calorie, zero-sugar option. It’s soft and sweet, with notes of juniper, rose and hibiscus. Mix one part of non-alcoholic pink gin with two parts tonic and top with fresh raspberries and mint for a sweet treat. Ceder’s Pink Distilled Non-Alcoholic , $22.99 at Better Rhodes

13. Ritual Zero Proof Gin Alternative , $29.99 on Amazon

“For a brighter and lighter gin, I enjoy Ritual Zero Proof,” says Waugh. Specially crafted to replace traditional gin in a 1:1 ratio in your favorite cocktails, it’s crisp, refreshing and made with flavors of cucumber, Angelica root and juniper. Whether you serve it with soda or in a more complex mocktail, you’re sure to be happy with the taste. Ritual Zero Proof Gin Alternative , $29.99 on Amazon

14. NKD LDY Gin Alternative , $34.99 at NKD LDY

This gin alternative is made from real gin and then distilled to remove the alcohol to preserve as much of the spirit’s essence as possible. It has a citrus-forward profile with notes of orange and lime peel, as well as herbal notes of coriander, juniper and black peppercorns. It’s the perfect blend of sweet pine and spicy coriander. NKD LDY Gin Alternative , $34.99 at NKD LDY

15. Everleaf Marine Non-Alcoholic Aperitif , $34 at Boisson

Crafted with gin drinkers in mind, this non-alcoholic aperitif has a crisp taste that combines sharp notes of juniper and bergamot with fresh, woody and savory flavors. It’s made with 16 sustainably sourced botanicals from the sea and land is meant to evoke specific places in nature , including a lush forest, crisp mountaintop and relaxing Mediterranean seascape. Everleaf Marine Non-Alcoholic Aperitif , $34 at Boisson

16. Sir James 101 Pink Gin Tonic , $14.99 at Better Rhodes

Sheinbaum says this option is great if you just want to pop open a tab and drink and not have to make a mocktail in your kitchen. This bottled alcohol-free gin and tonic marries flavors of pomegranate and juniper berries with flavors of raspberries and red currants. It’s bubbly, slightly bitter and has a gorgeous pink hue. Sir James 101 Pink Gin Tonic , $14.99 at Better Rhodes

Best Gin Cocktails (Minus the Booze)

Wondering how to make the best gin cocktails without using alcohol? Try these recipes from our experts!

Martini Service

The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club

Recipe courtesy of Laura Unterberg , head bartender at The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club in Nashville, Tennessee

Ingredients:

2 ounces Pentire Adrift

2 ounces Lyre’s Apéritif Dry

1 ounce celery brine

4 drops rosemary oil

Directions:

To make the celery brine, cut 3 celery ribs into 1-inch pieces and cover with 2 quarts of rice wine vinegar. Add 2-star anise pods, 5 black peppercorns, 30 grams Malden sea salt and 6 grams fresh dill. Bring to a simmer, cover and remove from heat. Chill for 72 hours, then strain, gently pressing celery.

To make the rosemary oil, add 6 fresh whole stems of rosemary (8-10 inches in length each) to a pan and cover with 2 quarts of high-quality extra virgin olive oil. Slowly bring up the heat. When it reaches a simmer, cover and remove from heat, resting for 3 hours at room temperature. Strain out the rosemary.

To make the cocktail, pre-chill the liquid ingredients, then add Pentire Adrift, Lyre’s Apéritif Dry and celery brine to a mixing glass with ice. Gently stir, being cautious to not over-dilute. Pour gently into chilled coupette and sidecar decanter. Top sidecar with one drop of rosemary oil and glass with 3 drops.

Garnish with lemon peel, Castelvetrano olives and a selection of house-made pickles .

Herbal Remedy

Esters

Recipe courtesy of Jonah Atkins , bar manager at Esters in Santa Monica

Ingredients:

2 ounces CleanCo Clean G Gin Alternative

.75 ounce rosemary syrup

.5 ounce lemon juice

Directions:

To make the rosemary syrup, add 16 ounces of water, 16 ounces of sugar and 4-5 sprigs of rosemary to a small pot. Bring to a simmer until the sugar completely dissolves. Let cool and strain out the rosemary.

To make the cocktail, shake all ingredients with ice in a shaker. Double strain into a Nick & Nora glass and garnish with a rosemary sprig. To make it an “English 75,” strain the cocktail into a Collins glass filled with ice, top with tonic water and garnish with a rosemary sprig.

