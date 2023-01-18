ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putting the 'Goo' in 'Good Fun'—Here Are 3 Different Ways To Make Slime

By Wendee Wendt
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eqgpt_0kJNIJtk00

The perfect DIY for a day indoors.

Oh, slime . Snotty, slinky, sometimes a little "farty." I am not sure how long it took my boys to figure out how to make slime “fart,” but I am positive when I became a mom that I didn’t imagine that fun time with my kids would be seeing who could make their slime "fart" the loudest. Sound like something your own kiddos would enjoy? We've got all the details on how to make slime , including three different techniques!

I have a love-hate relationship with slime. I love to play with it, but at one point, slime had made its way into just about every crevice of my truck and had to be forcibly removed from the carpet in most of the rooms of my home. Yet, seeing the look in my boys’ eyes every time they got a fresh new pile of slime was priceless, and practically worth the hassle.

Now my kiddos are teenagers, and though I am “forcing” them to help me with this project, they seem pretty excited to be making it.

It has been a long while since I have heard those magical slime “toots,” so let’s get going with these step-by-step instructions we have created for you.

After gathering simple ingredients (that most of us have around the home), and just a few easy steps, you will be making your own slime in no time!

How To Make Slime Three Different Ways

We have put an ingredient and equipment list with each type of slime you can make. Review each one first to make sure you have everything before getting started.

Now pick a slime technique, and if you have everything you need, let’s get to mixing!

Oobleck Slime

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tgIla_0kJNIJtk00
Gather these items.

Ingredients:

  • ½ cups of water
  • 1 cups cornstarch
  • Food coloring (optional, but is it really?)

Equipment:

  • Large microwaveable bowl
  • Measuring cups and measuring spoons
  • Spoon (for stirring)
  • Airtight container with a tight lid or plastic storage bag

Directions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e4aeq_0kJNIJtk00
Add water to bowl first, when making Oobleck.

1. Add ½ cup of water to a large microwaveable bowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMftW_0kJNIJtk00
Place in microwave to heat.

2. Place it in the microwave for 45 seconds to 1 minute to heat up the water.

It is important not to use boiling water because you will be mixing the slime with your hands. If it is too hot, you will have to wait until it cools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JjerU_0kJNIJtk00
I have been told that adding food coloring makes Oobleck much "cooler."

3. If you are using food coloring, add 3-4 drops until the water is a shade darker than you want the slime to be.

When you make this slime, the color will be diluted slightly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ipr1P_0kJNIJtk00

4. Mix the water well with a spoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RRBHU_0kJNIJtk00

5. Measure 1 cup of cornstarch and slowly add it to heated water.

Make sure that the cornstarch comes out of your measuring cup slowly or take a spoon to scrape it out. If you allow it to plop out all at once it will have an "exploding" effect, and blow all over you and your kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBPon_0kJNIJtk00

6. Use your spoon to mix until it is thick, then take your fingers to continue mixing.

Thoroughly blend the mixture into the consistency of a thick paste.

Regulate the consistency of the slime. You can add more cornstarch if the slime is too thin or add more warm water if the mixture is too thick.

Getting the right slimy consistency is a matter of personal preference.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czYW1_0kJNIJtk00

You should be able to put your fingers into the Oobleck easily and the surface should feel dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pj9rz_0kJNIJtk00

My son figured out that if you poke Oobleck, it is "hard," but if you pull your finger through it, then it is "runny."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04imkX_0kJNIJtk00

Place your Oobleck slime into a storage container when you are done playing with it to keep for later use.

Classic Slime Recipe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420BNw_0kJNIJtk00
Here's what you need.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup glue (e.g., Elmer’s glue)
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 3 tablespoons contact solution (it must contain boric acid in the ingredients)
  • Optional fun ideas: food coloring, glitter or confetti

Equipment:

  • A medium mixing bowl
  • 2 - measuring cups
  • 1 measuring spoon- teaspoon
  • 1 measuring spoon - tablespoon
  • Spoon (for stirring)
  • Airtight container with a tight lid or storage bag

Directions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YmVn4_0kJNIJtk00
This type of measuring cup helps get all of the glue into the bowl.

1. Begin by pouring the 1/2 cup of glue into a bowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EknWr_0kJNIJtk00
Measure out baking soda and add it to glue.

2. Stir in a 1/2 teaspoon of baking soda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mV6U_0kJNIJtk00
In goes the water.

3. Then add in 1/4 cup of water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5jVp_0kJNIJtk00
If you have kids, food coloring is not "optional."

4. Stir in any food coloring (or glitter if you do not have moody teenage boys).

Only add a couple of drops, or the slime might not turn out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kayt1_0kJNIJtk00
Add contact solution in 1 tablespoon at a time.

5. Pour in 1 tablespoon of the contact solution, while stirring.

6. Add in another 1 tablespoon of contact solution and continue stirring.

You’ll start to see the slime form, but it will be pretty sticky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t7rHH_0kJNIJtk00
The slime is starting to get thick and sticky.

7. Add 1 more tablespoon of contact solution and begin mixing with your hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZrrP_0kJNIJtk00
A little contact solution helps keep the slime from sticking to your hands while mixing.

Squirt a little contact solution onto your hands before kneading to prevent sticking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2eVf_0kJNIJtk00
Mixing with your hands or just having fun?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6Ou0_0kJNIJtk00
Kneading the slime for a bit helps smooth it out.

8. Knead the slime until it’s a good consistency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x9lGY_0kJNIJtk00
Finished slime ball.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26QLAF_0kJNIJtk00
This slime will store well in a container or baggie.

Place in a storage container or plastic bag to keep it for later.

To cut out a few ingredients you can use this pre-mix solution. It takes the place of contact solution and baking soda.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QV4PQ_0kJNIJtk00
Slime is really like magic!

Slime Without Glue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYb66_0kJNIJtk00
All you need for this easy-to-make slime recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup flour
  • 1/3 cup of dish soap
  • 1 tablespoon of water
  • Food coloring, glitter etc. (optional)

Equipment:

  • 2 measuring cups
  • 1 measuring spoon - tablespoon
  • Small bowl
  • Spoon (for stirring)

Directions:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1oCB_0kJNIJtk00
Measure flour into your bowl first.

1. Measure 1/2 cup of flour and add to your bowl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=448QAW_0kJNIJtk00
Add in your dish soap.

2. Add in your dish soap (1/3 cup).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wBinw_0kJNIJtk00
Add the tablespoon of water.

3. Add 1 tablespoon of water

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tbQQN_0kJNIJtk00
Dish soap already starts this slime off with a nice color, but why not change it up?

4. Add food coloring or glitter.

Food coloring would be optional because your dish soap is most likely already colored. My kids chose to use food coloring to see if they could make a different color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28HIrT_0kJNIJtk00
Pretty swirls, what color will it be?

5. Mix thoroughly with a spoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Obl6I_0kJNIJtk00
Finished "no glue" slime.

6. Once everything is incorporated, put it into a storage container and refrigerate for 2 hours before using.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Uq0s_0kJNIJtk00
Non-glue slime, hanging out with the kiwi for a couple of hours.

This recipe could easily be doubled or tripled depending on how many kids you are making it for. Store the final product in an air-tight container in the fridge, and it should keep well for about a week.

Here is what I learned about making slime with little kids vs. when you are making slime with teenagers—both are fun! Both are (really) messy if you allow them to help. Slime still burbles when squished just right (and yes, it is still funny!) And making slime is a fantastic hands-on way to connect with your kids—at any age!

Parade

Parade

