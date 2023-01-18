Kim Kardashian Purchases Iconic Piece of Princess Diana's Jewelry

The reality star paid nearly $200,000 for a necklace worn by the late Princess Diana.

Kim Kardashian has a new necklace to add to her jewelry collection—although the piece itself isn't exactly new.

Reports reveal that the 42-year-old reality star has purchased the iconic amethyst cross necklace once worn by the one and only Princess Diana . The late princess famously sported the giant gem-encrusted piece to a charity gala in London in 1987, pairing it with a baroque-style purple and black velvet gown.

But despite its history, the necklace is certainly new to Kardashian, as she shelled out nearly $197, 453 for the piece of jewelry at a Sotheby's auction during their annual Royal & Noble sale .

Related: Keeping Up With the Kardashians' Net Worth: How Much Money Kim, Kylie, and Their Siblings Really Have

As described in a press release shared with Page Six , “the cross-shaped pendant— thought to be a one-off private commission by Garrard for one of their regular clients—is a bold and colorful piece set with square-cut amethysts and accented by circular-cut diamonds."

Garrard is also the same jeweler behind Diana's famous sapphire engagement ring , which is now worn by the current Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton .

"The cross has a total diamond weight of approximately 5.25 carats and measures approximately 136 x 95mm," the release reportedly added.

After it was purchased by Naim Attallah CBE in the 1980s, it was lent to Diana multiple times before her death. "It is understood that the cross was only ever worn by the princess, and following her death, it was never seen in public again until now," Sotheby's revealed.

"We are delighted that this piece has found a new lease of life within the hands of another globally famous name," Kristian Spofforth , the head of jewelry at Sotheby's London, said in a statement, per Page Six .

The Kardashians star seems to be fascinated with the fashion of notable women throughout history, as she also wore Marilyn Monroe 's iconic "Happy Birthday" dress to last year's Met Gala .

Related: Kim Kardashian Wears Aaliyah’s Iconic Crystal Bra in Photos From Birthday Weekend

The SKIMS founder borrowed the gown—which Monroe wore when she famously serenaded President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday in 1962—from Ripley's Believe It or Not! , which purchased the dress at an auction in 2016.