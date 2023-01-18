ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton Confirms Features From Several Rock Legends for Upcoming Album

By Sammi Burke
 3 days ago

This lineup is 🔥🔥🔥.

Dolly Parton is hard at work on her very first rock album, which she first teased when accepting her induction to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

As if that weren't exciting enough, she's lined up some of the most impressive names in music to collaborate with.

The country superstar stopped by The View yesterday, Jan. 17, where she unveiled the jaw-dropping list: Paul McCartney , Stevie Nicks , Cher , P!nk , Brandi Carlile , John Fogerty , Steve Perry , and Steven Tyler .

On top of that, she's still working to secure Mick Jagger , Elton John , Jimmy Page , and Robert Plant , per SiriusXM . The album is still well underway, with specific features still in planning stages, but during her time on the talk show, she did tease the plan for a cover of The Rolling Stones’ “Satisfaction” with P!nk and Carlile, which she also has dreams of including Jagger on. “I’m doin’ my best to try to get [Jagger] on, but I did his song anyway. I think P!nk and Brandi Carlile are going to be singing on that particular song with me,” she teased.

She has also confirmed a cover of “Stairway to Heaven,” which she hopes Page and Plant will join her for.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon , the philanthropist shared that the album, titled Rock Star , is slated for sometime this year and will include a mix of originals and covers, the satellite radio brand also noted.

Parton was also recently announced to feature on a single full of '80s hitmakers for the new film 80 For Brady , where she teamed up with Cyndi Lauper , Gloria Estefan , Belinda Carlisle , and Debbie Harry .

We didn't know it was possible to be even more iconic than she already was, and yet!

