Texas State

KXAN

This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows

(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
AUSTIN, TX
Houston Chronicle

'They are starving us': Houston teachers union condemns school choice blitz

In his third inaugural speech as the governor of Texas, Greg Abbott said investing in private schools would be on the list of priorities in the 88th legislative session. Under the guise of "school vouchers," both Abbott and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said they would use a piece of taxpayers' $33 billion surplus to invest public dollars in private charter schools.
HOUSTON, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit Texas

As you may already know, Texas is not exactly known for its snow and icy winter weather. In fact, many parts of the state experience relatively mild winters compared to other parts of the country. However, Texas is a massive state, with the most northern parts nearly 1,000 miles north of the most southern region, so the weather varies depending on where you are in the state.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Republican lawmakers file bills to "rein-in" district attorneys who disregard Texas law

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – In what is an emerging theme at the Texas Capitol, key Republican leaders and lawmakers say they want to "rein-in" district attorneys in Texas who disregard state law.State Representative David Cook, R-Mansfield, filed a bill in the House, HB 1350, and State Senator Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, filed an identical bill in the Senate.Cook said, "This is a very straight forward bill."He said district attorneys who've pledged not to prosecute certain marijuana crimes or abortion cases are placing their personal politics over their job of evaluating each criminal case.After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade...
TEXAS STATE
Narcity USA

Texas DMV Rejected A Vegan-Themed License Plate For Being Vulgar & You'll Understand Why

The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) recently rejected a vegan-themed license plate because it could be interpreted as vulgar, according to a PETA press release. Houstonian Catie Cryer attempted to submit an application for a personalized plate all about spreading the love for tofu, but the Lone Star State administration found it to contain an inappropriate acronym.
TEXAS STATE
newsnationnow.com

For Texas border officials, cartel drones are the latest headache

HIDALGO, Texas (NewsNation) — Human smuggling in the Rio Grande Valley is a daily occurrence and a lucrative business for cartels south of the U.S.-Mexico border. With all of that money on the table, organized crime outfits are investing in technology to protect their profits. Flying high above in...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Lawmakers call for the abolishment of 'Confederate Heroes Day' in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday is Confederate Heroes Day in Texas, but some lawmakers want it to be the last one. For the third year in a row, Representative Jarvis Johnson, D-Houston, is introducing a bill, calling for the abolishment of the holiday. For nearly half a century, Confederate Heroes...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Crews respond to fire at Travis Early College High School

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at Travis Early College High School early Sunday morning. Just after 5 a.m., the department said the fire was under control. ALSO | Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in N Austin. It started on the roof...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Public Utility Commission could take action to redesign Texas electricity market

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Thursday, the Public Utility Commission is expected to discuss and possibly take action on a plan to redesign Texas' electricity market. After the deadly winter storm of 2021, ERCOT made changes to prevent a future power grid crisis, including: Weatherization and inspections Having an additional source of fuel onsite for generators Scheduled maintenance periodsImproved Communications "Last summer we set 11 all time power generation records and last month we weathered brutally freezing temperatures across the state all without any disruptions to the grid," Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday. "We found that there's been some significant improvements from the 2021 storm," Dallas...
TEXAS STATE
ktalnews.com

Texas bill would ban citizens of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea from owning property

A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Read more: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas-politics/texas-bill-would-ban-citizens-of-china-russia-iran-and-north-korea-from-owning-property/. Texas bill would ban citizens of China, Russia, Iran, …. A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China,...
TEXAS STATE

