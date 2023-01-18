ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah’s Tharros Place providing resources for young victims of human trafficking

By Edward Moody
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
Savannah, Ga. (WSAV) – Human trafficking remains a crime that impacts hundreds of thousands of young people in the U.S. every year, and those are just the ones we know about.

It’s such a problem in Chatham County that a local lawyer stepped away from her 9-to-5 job to tackle it.

Julie Wade is the founder of Tharros Place, here in Savannah. Their mission is to provide housing and resources to young victims of human trafficking.

Wade stopped by First News at 4 to talk about some of the shocking realities of human trafficking in the Hostess City.

