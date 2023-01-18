ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westland, MI

USPS mail carrier: Paycheck never came after data hack

By Darren Cunningham, Brandon Speagle
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kVITj_0kJNHRkX00

Kim Allen said she dedicated 10 years to the U.S. Postal Service and retired earlier this month from the Westland post office. However, on her way out, she said she didn’t get a paycheck at the end of December.

“1,666 dollars," Allen said.

That’s how much she said her check in late December was worth and what was never deposited in her bank account.

“We all worked really hard in December. Some people lost a lot," Allen said of employees at other locations.

She said the first indication anything was wrong with her paycheck was a letter from the U.S. Postal Service dated Dec. 17. It states, “The Postal Service recently detected unusual activity associated with your USPS self-service account.”

She said she received the letter on the Dec. 21 but by then, it was too late. Someone apparently had already stolen her information and intercepted her money.

“They say that people were logging in through Google to a mirrored website that looked like .. To the postal site, and that’s not the case,” Allen said.

Since then, the Postal Service put up a notice on their employee Liteblue webpage letting employees know that starting Jan. 15, they’d be required to do multi-factor authentication. It’s an added layer of security when signing into their accounts.

But where’s the money? She said USPS won't reissue paychecks unless the banks return the money.

"I called payroll. They said the net to bank had been changed to this account number that was on this paper, and they were going to send out letters of indemnity. And if the money comes back, great. If it doesn't, sorry," she recalled.

While Allen said she's the only person affected at the Westland post office. She's part of a Facebook group where people across the country expressed sharing the same experience. 7 Action News briefly chatted with several of them.

Allen explained, “I just wanted people in the area to know what's going on because they might be afraid to come forward or they might not know what to do. They're just getting the runaround like we've all been getting. You're not alone. We're all in this together.”

7 Action News reached out to The Bancorp, Chime bank and Stride Bank for comment. As of Wednesday evening, we're still waiting to hear back.

7 Action News also reached out to the Postal Service, which replied, “The Postal Service is investigating why some USPS employees have not received their paycheck.”

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

USPS Is Closing 50 Post Offices, Effective Immediately

Slide 1 of 5: Fresh off a busy holiday season, the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is already preparing for the new year with a number of new changes. But while these updates have come with some warning, the agency has also been forced to make certain changes that are effective immediately. Now, the USPS is closing 50 post offices in the U.S., with no immediate information on when they might reopen. Read on to find out the latest on the Postal Service's temporary mass closures.READ THIS NEXT: USPS Is Making Even More Changes to Your Mail, Starting Jan. 22.Read the original article on Best Life.
msn.com

USPS Is Making Even More Changes to Your Mail, Starting Jan. 22

Slide 1 of 5: The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has been making a number of changes to its structure over the last few years, in large part to climb out of an ever-widening financial hole. Back in March 2021, the agency unveiled Delivering for America (DFA), a 10-year plan created to get the USPS back on solid ground. So far, changes have included adjustments to pricing structures and shipping standards, but the new year is bringing even more updates for customers—and there are some you might not be happy about. Read on to find out about all the changes the USPS is making to your mail this month.READ THIS NEXT: USPS Is Making These Major Changes to Your Deliveries, Starting Jan. 22.Read the original article on Best Life.
PennLive.com

Stamp prices increasing this weekend: How much will Forever stamps cost?

It’s going to cost more to send a letter starting Sunday. To cope with the rising cost of operations, the United States Postal Service is set to increase the cost of postage effective Jan. 22. Prices are going up about 4.2%, with first-class Forever stamp prices increasing by 3 cents from 60 cents to 63 cents.
OpenClassActions.com

There's Just 9 Days Left to Get Money in The Nearly $500 Million T-Mobile Data Breach Settlement

A nearly $500 Million class action settlement has been agreed upon with T-Mobile. That makes this class action settlement the second largest data breach related class action settlement after Equifax's 2017 data breach settlement, which is accepting claims in an extended claim filings period through December 2024. The equifax class action allows claimants who were affected by a massive data breach to claim up to $20,000 in losses. While the total damages are estimated to exceed the class action settlement fund amount, there was substantial money on the table provided in the Equifax Class Action with at least $600,000,000 promised as payouts via an agreed settlement.
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
CNET

SSI Recipients Aren't Getting a January Check. Here's Why

If you were thinking your Supplemental Security Income check would arrive in the mail this month, think again. SSI recipients aren't getting one in January, but can expect one next month. Because SSI recipients received two checks in December, there won't be a check arriving this month. We'll explain why below.
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
msn.com

Here's What Happens if You Deposit More Than $10,000 in Cash Into Your Bank Account

Depositing cash in your bank account is a normal activity for many people. Whether you make cash tips at your job or receive birthday money from your grandma, putting your cash in a bank account is a great way to keep it safe. However, your bank will report your activity to the IRS if you make a large cash deposit over a certain dollar amount.
CNET

Stamp Prices Are Going Up This Week. Here's How to Avoid Paying More

The price of first-class stamps, packages and other services is going up on Jan. 22. The rate hike is due partly to the US Postal Service's massive debt: The agency has an annual budget deficit of $10 billion. The US Postal Service is raising the price of stamps on Sunday,...
Joel Eisenberg

New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
Maya Devi

What does 'Code White' in Walmart indicate?

Typically, announcements made through the intercom in Walmarts aren’t worrisome and are straightforward most of the time. But sometimes, the announcements are coded so that only Walmart employees understand the message.
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy