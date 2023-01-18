NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to build a multi-million dollar electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle have been placed on hold, at least for now. Ultium Cells, LLC — a joint venture between General Motors (GM) and LG Energy Solution — had zeroed in on St. Joseph County for its fourth U.S. battery cell plant. There was hope that it would bring as many as 1,600 manufacturing jobs to Michiana by 2027.

NEW CARLISLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO