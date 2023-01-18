Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
Bill aims to codify the ‘breaded tenderloin’ as official state sandwich
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - At least one hungry Hoosier is working hard to correct what must be a loophole!. State Senator Andy Zay is introducing Senate Bill 322. It would codify something near and dear to many of our hearts... and tastebuds!. That’s right; it would designate the breaded tenderloin...
WNDU
Hoosier students invited to particpate in Statehouse page program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County lawmakers are inviting students to spend a day serving as a page at the Indiana Statehouse. They will be assisting lawmakers and staff with daily duties while touring the governor’s office, the Indiana Supreme Court, and House and Senate chambers. Opportunities...
WNDU
South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative continues work with older adult residents
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of South Bend and St. Joseph County say they are continuing to work with residents of all ages, races, and genders and listening to their concerns. The South Bend Regional AARP Age-Friendly initiative meets to discuss 8 domains of livability. Saturday morning’s topic...
WNDU
Bullets strike home in St. Joe
ST. JOSEPH, MICH. (WNDU) - St. Joseph, Mich., police have arrested two people after bullets hit a house there on Saturday. Shortly before noon police were called to a home in the 1000 block of church street. When they arrived, they found that the home had been shot at several...
WNDU
Sacred Places Indiana receives $10 million grant from Lilly Endowment
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sacred Places Indiana has received a grant from Lilly Endowment. The $10 million in grant money will help expand the Indiana landmarks program, which helps congregations across the state maintain their historic architectural standings. “After seven years of operating Sacred Places Indiana, Indiana Landmarks is...
WNDU
Former St. Joe Co. police officer accused of drunk driving appears in court
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A former St. Joseph County police officer who was arrested after being suspected of drunk driving made an appearance in court on Friday. Coty Hoffman was arrested back in November after police say he crashed his marked police cruiser into a mailbox in the 53000 block of Hickory Road in Granger. He faces two misdemeanor charges.
WNDU
Open call for restaurants to participate in ‘Savor the South Shore’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Calling all restaurants!. The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority is seeking restaurants to participate in the annual culinary adventure known as “Savor the South Shore” restaurant weeks. “Savor the South Shore” is a free promotional opportunity open to all restaurants in Northwest...
WNDU
ROUNDBALL ROUNDUP: Scores, highlights from Jan. 20, 2023
(WNDU) - It’s Friday, which means it’s time for Roundball Roundup!. Here are scores and highlights from high school hoops action around Michiana on Jan. 20, 2023.
WNDU
Plans for electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle in jeopardy after GM, LG end deal
NEW CARLISLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Plans to build a multi-million dollar electric vehicle battery plant in New Carlisle have been placed on hold, at least for now. Ultium Cells, LLC — a joint venture between General Motors (GM) and LG Energy Solution — had zeroed in on St. Joseph County for its fourth U.S. battery cell plant. There was hope that it would bring as many as 1,600 manufacturing jobs to Michiana by 2027.
Comments / 0