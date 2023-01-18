Scott Wolf Reveals Possibility of a 'Party of Five' Reboot

The actor says the show is 'ripe for a reboot.'

Scott Wolf is teasing a potential reprise of his role as Bailey Salinger in Party of Five .



While chatting with Fox News Digital , the actor, 54, divulged that he would be willing to throw his hat into the ring for a reboot of the 1994 drama that originally aired on Fox.



"I really think ‘Party of Five’ is ripe for a reboot," Wolf said. "The show was about family , where people might have different ideas, but they gotta figure out a way to blend those ideas or agree to disagree and keep moving forward, so I think there's something really timely about it, so if anyone out there is listening, ‘Party of Five’ reboot."



The actor also noted that he has already "scratched the surface with some people who can maybe make it happen" and revealed that most members of the original cast would also love to make a return.



Wolf acknowledged the Party of Five sequel that debuted on Freeform in January 2020. Still, he believes that version was more "of a reimagining of the show" rather than an actual reboot that consists of the original cast.



The 2020 version of the beloved drama focused on a whole new family and lasted for one season with 10 episodes. The show followed the Acosta family as the children were forced to navigate the struggles of life without their parents after they were abruptly deported back to Mexico .



The original show–which ran for six seasons–captured the five Salinger siblings after their parents suddenly died in a car accident caused by a drunk driver. Aside from Wolf, the show featured Neve Campbell , Matthew Fox , Lacey Chabert , Jennifer Love Hewitt , and Paula Devicq .



Needless to say, if someone could pull a few strings and bring all of the OG cast members back, Wolf would be down to step back into his role.