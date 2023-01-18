Davis named Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week, first in program history

MEMPHIS – Following his big performances on the road last week, Kendric Davis has been selected the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week, the membership announced Tuesday afternoon.

Davis becomes not only the first player in program history to earn the USBWA weekly national award, but also the first honoree in American Athletic Conference history.

The fifth-year point guard averaged a league best 31.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists to go along with 2.5 steals in a split week on the road. He finished 19-of-39 (48.7%) from the floor and converted on 21-of-25 (84.0%) trips to the free throw line.



In Wednesday’s road test at UCF, Davis dropped a career high 42 points and scored 19 of the team’s 26 points in the extra periods. He finished 10-23 overall and 21-23 at the charity stripe. It was the fifth-best single-game output in program history and fell just one point shy of the AAC single-game record of 43, set by former Tiger Jeremiah Martin in 2019.

The Houston, Texas native followed it up with a 20-point at Temple Sunday afternoon to give Memphis a 61-59 victory, its first road win of the season. He played 39 minutes and finished 9-16 shooting overall, and scored 16 of his points after halftime.

Davis has scored in double figures in 17 of the 19 games this season, including 10 outings of 20 or more points.

Davis was named to the Wooden Award preseason and midseason watch lists, and was a unanimous preseason first-team All-AAC selection.

Memphis is back in action Thursday when Wichita State comes to town for a 6 p.m. showdown inside FedExForum on ESPN+. The Tigers will put their 14-game home winning streak on the line, which is the 9 th -longest active streak in the country.

Since the 1958-59 season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year. In 1998, the award was named in honor of the University of Cincinnati Hall of Famer and two-time USBWA Player of the Year Oscar Robertson. It is the nation’s oldest award and the only one named after a former player.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the USBWA will name finalists for the award, which is voted on by the entire membership. The winner of the award will announced at the 2023 Men’s Final Four in Houston with the formal presentation to follow at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association was formed in 1956 at the urging of then-NCAA Executive Director Walter Byers. With some 900 members worldwide, it is one of the most influential organizations in college basketball. It has selected an All-America team since the 1956-57 season. For more information on the USBWA and the Oscar Robertson Trophy, contact executive director Malcolm Moran at 814-574-1485.

