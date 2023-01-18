ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Davis named Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week, first in program history

By MEMPHIS TIGERS ATHLETICS
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0olWsr_0kJNH18800

MEMPHIS – Following his big performances on the road last week, Kendric Davis has been selected the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week, the membership announced Tuesday afternoon.

Davis becomes not only the first player in program history to earn the USBWA weekly national award, but also the first honoree in American Athletic Conference history.

The fifth-year point guard averaged a league best 31.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists to go along with 2.5 steals in a split week on the road. He finished 19-of-39 (48.7%) from the floor and converted on 21-of-25 (84.0%) trips to the free throw line.

In Wednesday’s road test at UCF, Davis dropped a career high 42 points and scored 19 of the team’s 26 points in the extra periods. He finished 10-23 overall and 21-23 at the charity stripe. It was the fifth-best single-game output in program history and fell just one point shy of the AAC single-game record of 43, set by former Tiger Jeremiah Martin in 2019.

The Houston, Texas native followed it up with a 20-point at Temple Sunday afternoon to give Memphis a 61-59 victory, its first road win of the season. He played 39 minutes and finished 9-16 shooting overall, and scored 16 of his points after halftime.

Davis has scored in double figures in 17 of the 19 games this season, including 10 outings of 20 or more points.

Davis was named to the Wooden Award preseason and midseason watch lists, and was a unanimous preseason first-team All-AAC selection.

Memphis is back in action Thursday when Wichita State comes to town for a 6 p.m. showdown inside FedExForum on ESPN+. The Tigers will put their 14-game home winning streak on the line, which is the 9 th -longest active streak in the country.

Since the 1958-59 season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year. In 1998, the award was named in honor of the University of Cincinnati Hall of Famer and two-time USBWA Player of the Year Oscar Robertson. It is the nation’s oldest award and the only one named after a former player.

At the conclusion of the regular season, the USBWA will name finalists for the award, which is voted on by the entire membership. The winner of the award will announced at the 2023 Men’s Final Four in Houston with the formal presentation to follow at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis.

The U.S. Basketball Writers Association was formed in 1956 at the urging of then-NCAA Executive Director Walter Byers. With some 900 members worldwide, it is one of the most influential organizations in college basketball. It has selected an All-America team since the 1956-57 season. For more information on the USBWA and the Oscar Robertson Trophy, contact executive director Malcolm Moran at 814-574-1485.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Kennedy steps up for Tigers as Memphis heads to rival Cincinnati

MEMPHIS – The Memphis Tigers running their homecourt winning streak to 15 straight with a win over Wichita State.  While a lot has been made about the monster night put up by DeAndre Williams against the Shockers, 29 points and 15 rebounds, the U of M also got a huge night from transfer guard Keonte […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Williams monster night leads Tigers to 15th straight win at Forum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeAndre Williams scored 29 points and tied his career high with 15 rebounds as the Memphis Tigers won their 15th straight game at FedExForum, 88-78, Thursday night against Wichita State. Williams monster night came a day after he and Kendric Davis were challenged by head coach...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Grizzlies pick up11th straight in thrilling win over Cavs

MEMPHIS – Desmond Bane scored 25 points, Ja Morant had 24 and the Memphis Grizzlies won their 11th straight game to match the franchise record, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-114 on Wednesday night. Steven Adams tipped in the winner with 16 seconds left. Adams was in position to tip in a miss by Morant, and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
WREG

Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced the five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two suspects sought in Cash App phone scam

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two suspects they say sent money from a woman’s phone via Cash App without her consent. MPD said a woman was approached by two males who were selling candy Sunday on North Germantown Parkway near Wolfchase Galleria. The woman didn’t have any cash, but the police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbor says she saw video of Tyre Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told WREG she saw video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and MPD officers. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she saw a video of the alleged attack taken by her concerned neighbor. “The whole scene was a little disturbing, all of these officers out here, lights […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WREG

Wife assaulted blind husband over Grizzlies game, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old woman is accused by police of assaulting her 75-year-old, legally blind husband at a home in Orange Mound because she wanted to go to a basketball game. According to police, on Nov. 25 last year, Diane Williams informed her husband she was going to a Memphis Grizzlies game. He asked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster

This story has been updated with a statement from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in an apartment complex dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. Medical personnel […]
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Woman, man accused of using dating site to kidnap, rob men

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been charged after police said she used a dating website to meet men, before she and a man kidnapped and robbed them. According to court documents, this happened two separate times. Court documents reveal Adrionna Dull, 22, first met a man on Dec. 18 after talking to him […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Instacart shoppers banned after woman checks Kroger receipt

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Online grocery shopping is supposed to be convenient, but one Kroger customer says her delivery driver stole her money and some items. The victim, who wants to remain anonymous, warned people, “If you do Kroger delivery (through Instacart), check your receipts! I had a delivery a couple of weeks ago, and the shopper added […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Collierville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have confirmed one person is dead after they were on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon. CPD said the shooter has been detained and there is no threat to the public. They said the shooting was isolated to a residence on Starlight Drive. One fatality has been confirmed. Details […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Auto dealer manager accused of pocketing cash payments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The finance manager at a Memphis auto dealer is accused of stealing customers’ cash payments last year. Richard Parrish, 48, is charged with theft of more than $10,000. The charges came after an investigation into missing funds by his employer, Chuck Hutton Chevrolet on Mt. Moriah. The general manager of the dealership […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wanted Haywood man Kevin Watson captured

UPDATE: Haywood authorities said they have a discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of Kevin Watson. Officials are working to positively identify the remains. The body will be sent for autopsy and further identification. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by Haywood County authorities has been apprehended, according to a source from […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Graceland preps for Lisa Marie Presley memorial service Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Preparations are underway at Graceland for Sunday’s public memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley. According to multiple news sources, the only child of Elvis Presley already has been laid to rest at Graceland.  Her gravesite is in Graceland’s meditation garden. Her son Benjamin, and father Elvis Presley, are also buried there, as […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy