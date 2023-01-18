The NBA did Mavs fans a favor Thursday by moving Sunday afternoon's home game against the Clippers to earlier in the afternoon. The Mavericks and Cowboys were both scheduled for games late Sunday afternoon and the switch from a 6:30 p.m. tip-off to 1:30 p.m. means Mavs fans can watch Luka and the team take on the Clippers without having to worry about turning off the playoff game or flipping back and forth and undoubtedly missing something somewhere.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO