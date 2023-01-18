Read full article on original website
WNBA player Dearica Hamby says her pregnancy became issue for Aces, sparked trade
Dearica Hamby made a startling claim in an Instagram post on Saturday that the Las Vegas Aces organization "discriminated against" her.
Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Saturday
Everything you need to know to place your NBA bets and set your fantasy basketball lineups for the Sunday slate including the game of the night featuring the Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors at 8:30 p.m. ET
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NBA Moves Mavs-Clippers to Avoid Conflict With Cowboys-49ers Sunday Afternoon
The NBA did Mavs fans a favor Thursday by moving Sunday afternoon's home game against the Clippers to earlier in the afternoon. The Mavericks and Cowboys were both scheduled for games late Sunday afternoon and the switch from a 6:30 p.m. tip-off to 1:30 p.m. means Mavs fans can watch Luka and the team take on the Clippers without having to worry about turning off the playoff game or flipping back and forth and undoubtedly missing something somewhere.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Boston College offers 2024 4-star IOL Eddy Pierre-Louis
Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Catholic four-star interior offensive lineman Eddy Pierre-Louis received an offer from Boston College Sunday. He announced the news on Twitter. Pierre-Louis is the No. 135 overall prospect and No. 7 interior offensive lineman in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 23 player in Florida.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Eagles Soar to 28-0 First-Half Cushion Vs. Giants in Divisional Round
Philadelphia soared to a 28-0 lead at halftime over the New York Giants at home in their divisional round battle. Jalen Hurts and Co. had no issues showing why they are the NFC's No. 1 seed, marching down the field on their opening drive to score a touchdown. On a third-and-five from the Giants' 16-yard line, tight end Dallas Goedert hauled in a one-handed catch on an out route and turned his way upfield and into the end zone.
Auburn Live Call-In Show airs Sunday night
The Auburn Live Call-In Show will air Sunday night on the Auburn Live YouTube page. The show, which features Auburn Live senior recruiting editor Jeffrey Lee, recruiting reporters Keith Niebuhr and Cole Pinkston, fan correspondent and insider “Jhead” and producer Zach McKinnell, will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Patrick Mahomes Injures Ankle, Stays in Game Despite Heavy Limp
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The star quarterback stayed in the game with a noticeable limp. The injury occurred when Jags defender Arden Key landed on his ankle while attempting to sack...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Goedert's One-Handed Catch Gives Philly Early Lead
Dallas Goedert's one-handed catch gives Philly early lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Eagles couldn't have scripted a better opening drive to kick off their postseason run. Hosting the New York Giants in the divisional round, Philadelphia got on the board early thanks to an impressive one-handed...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mattress Mack Places Massive Bet on Cowboys to Beat 49ers
Mattress Mack places massive bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Mattress Mack is at it again. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for betting massive lumps of cash on his Texas sports teams, and the NFL playoffs are no exception. The 71-year-old...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stars Shut-Out Kings, Take Central Division Lead
One night after blowing a three-goal lead, Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars weren’t going to let the same thing happen again. Seguin led the early charge with two goals in the first period and Scott Wedgewood made 34 saves for his first shutout this season as the Stars defeated the Los Angeles Kings 4-0 on Thursday.
