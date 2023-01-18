Read full article on original website
Louisiana governor sends support to California during State of Emergency
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Members of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are headed to California to support, as they deal with heavy rain, flooding and landslides. Gov. John Bel Edwards has prioritized helping other states deal with emergency conditions, just as others...
Louisiana Department of Agriculture: inflation, lingering avian flu continues to keep egg prices high
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Strain says egg prices rose sharply over the holidays as demand increased. Since then, it has lowered slightly, but not by much. He says due to inflation, the cost of feed, fertilizer, diesel fuel needed for transporting products,...
Nearly 200 snakes seized in Georgia, Florida illegal trafficking ring
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Nearly 200 snakes were seized and eight individuals were charged in Operation Viper, a multi-state venomous snake trafficking operation. Several of the snakes are listed in the top 10 deadliest in the world. The operation began in 2021 by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources...
Man dies following house fire in Washington
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A Washington house fire resulted in the death of a 64-year-old man, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. It happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the 600 block of Pointe Verde. Firefighters located the body of a male victim...
St. Martin Parish Clerk of Courts employee arrested for theft
ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A St. Martin Parish Clerk of Courts Office employee was arrested for alleged theft of funds. According to St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux, an investigation into alleged theft of funds by an employee of the St. Martin Parish Clerk of Courts Office took place after a complaint was received by the Clerk of Court.
Tulane football hires Lance Guidry as defensive coordinator
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz announced the hiring of Lance Guidry as the team’s defensive coordinator on Friday. Guidry, a Welsh, Louisiana native, was most recently the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Marshall University. Marshall’s defense this past season ranked among the top five in FBS in six categories, the top 10 in 10 categories and in the top 25 in 15 categories. The Thundering Herd were ranked in first in third down defense (23.5), second in stop rate (78.4), third in passing defense efficiency (104.67) and yards per play (4.6), fifth in rush defense (93.0) and turnovers gained (29), sixth in scoring defense (16.0) and passes intercepted (18), eighth in total defense (294.5), ninth in first down defense (200), 12th in defensive touchdowns (3), 16th in team sacks (2.92), 19th in red zone defense (76.7), 22nd tackles for loss (6.9) and fumbles recovered (11), 27th in passing yards allowed (201.5) plus 29th in fourth down defense (42.9). Six of the players he coached in 2022 earned All-Sun Belt honors including a pair on the first team.
New COVID-19 variant moving fast throughout Alabama
(WDHN) — XBB 1.5, the new highly transmissible subvariant of omicron is starting to make headroom on the dominant variant BQ. 1.1 which means another surge could be on the way. “We’re slowly seeing a proportionate of this variant increasing across the nation and in Alabama,” Dr. Wes Stubblefield...
Vaenait baby children’s robes recalled for burn hazard
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Vaenait baby brand children’s robes are being recalled for violating federal flammability standards. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission the hooded polyester robe, with two front pockets and a belt determined on January 19, fails to meet flammability standards. The...
COTTON CANDY! Tulane Football honored at Pelicans game for historic season
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — When you pull off the biggest turnaround in FBS history (going from 2-10 to 12-2), win the American Athletic Conference, and beat USC in the Cotton Bowl, you get more than one trophy ceremony. Tulane football players are just now finding this out. The Green...
Tulane hands Tulsa first AAC loss, ends its 7-game win streak with 77-72 win
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Strong perimeter defense and a stellar offensive attack in the paint helped Tulane University Women’s Basketball (13-7, 3-4) knock off Tulsa (15-4, 5-1) 77-72 in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Green Wave limited the Golden Hurricane to just 25-percent (9-36) shooting from beyond the arc while pounding the paint on the other end for 38 points around the bucket.
