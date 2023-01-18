NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz announced the hiring of Lance Guidry as the team’s defensive coordinator on Friday. Guidry, a Welsh, Louisiana native, was most recently the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Marshall University. Marshall’s defense this past season ranked among the top five in FBS in six categories, the top 10 in 10 categories and in the top 25 in 15 categories. The Thundering Herd were ranked in first in third down defense (23.5), second in stop rate (78.4), third in passing defense efficiency (104.67) and yards per play (4.6), fifth in rush defense (93.0) and turnovers gained (29), sixth in scoring defense (16.0) and passes intercepted (18), eighth in total defense (294.5), ninth in first down defense (200), 12th in defensive touchdowns (3), 16th in team sacks (2.92), 19th in red zone defense (76.7), 22nd tackles for loss (6.9) and fumbles recovered (11), 27th in passing yards allowed (201.5) plus 29th in fourth down defense (42.9). Six of the players he coached in 2022 earned All-Sun Belt honors including a pair on the first team.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO