Connecticut State

franchising.com

IV Therapy Franchise is Opening New Locations in Connecticut

The DRIPBaR Signs Franchise Development Deal for Fairfield, Hartford, and Litchfield Counties. January 20, 2023 // Franchising.com // WRENTHAM, Mass. - The DRIPBaR is excited to announce that they have signed an Area Representative Agreement with two talented and driven Area Representatives who plan to expand the brand by opening new locations throughout Connecticut in Fairfield, Hartford, and Litchfield Counties. Looking to change the way people perceive intravenous IV therapy and turn cellular health into a lifestyle, The DRIPBaR is serving up vitamins via IV.
CONNECTICUT STATE
tunxis.edu

CT State Swears In First Chief of Police

Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The event included students, faculty and staff from Connecticut State Community College’s (CT State) 12 community colleges, Chute’s family, and police and municipal leaders...
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

Connecticut treatment facility to receive funding for upgrades

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential treatment facility in Connecticut is set to receive federal funding. Lebanon Pines, which is one of the residential treatment facilities run by the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SCADD), will receive $915,000 in federal funding to make repairs and upgrades to its residential and treatment facilities. The […]
LEBANON, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023

Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut man files lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection

(WTNH) – A Connecticut man has filed a federal lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection. On January 14, David Nastri of Cheshire filed a federal lawsuit against Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Nastri is challenging the constitutionality of Connecticut’s state regulation that bans carrying […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
andnowuknow.com

Trader Joe's Prepares to Open New Stores in Utah and Connecticut

GLASTONBURY, CT & DRAPER, UT - Where oh where could the next Trader Joe’s location be popping up? A quick dig into the grocer’s future expansion plans has revealed two new stores, with new locations in Glastonbury, Connecticut, and Draper, Utah, set to open in 2023. The new...
GLASTONBURY, CT
FOX 61

2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
NORWICH, CT
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — Mid-January boredom may be hitting hard this weekend for many, but there are plenty of things you, the family, and your friends can do in Connecticut!. The 53rd Annual Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun showcases the excitement of recreational boating in Connecticut for novice boaters to experienced navigators alike – whether on the Long Island Sound or the state’s lakes, ponds, and waterways. It is a prime location to discover aisles of boats and merchandise, compare features and prices, and talk to the experts about the types of boats that best meet your needs! The event runs from Friday to Sunday at various times. Learn more and purchase tickets here.
CONNECTICUT STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Connecticut

Located in western Connecticut, a few miles from the New York/Connecticut border, Candlewood Lake is the largest man-made lake in Connecticut. Candlewood Lake ranks not only as the largest man-made lake in Connecticut but also the largest overall lake in the state. This man-made reservoir possesses a total surface area of 5,420 acres or 8.4 square miles. In fact, no other lake within 60 miles of New York City is larger than Candlewood Lake. As a result, the lake serves as a popular tourist destination and provides year-round recreational opportunities to visitors and residents alike.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

$10,000 Mega Millions Winner in Connecticut

One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut Tuesday night won $10,000, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The winning Mega Millions numbers Tuesday night were 2-12-18-24-39. The Mega Ball was 18 and Mega plier was X3. The $10,000 winner matched four balls and the Mega Ball. There was one Mega Millions...
CONNECTICUT STATE
