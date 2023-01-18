Read full article on original website
Connecticut witness reports silent chevron-shaped object under 300 feet
A Connecticut witness at Greenwich reported watching a slow-moving, chevron-shaped object under 300 feet at 5:20 p.m. on November 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
IV Therapy Franchise is Opening New Locations in Connecticut
The DRIPBaR Signs Franchise Development Deal for Fairfield, Hartford, and Litchfield Counties. January 20, 2023 // Franchising.com // WRENTHAM, Mass. - The DRIPBaR is excited to announce that they have signed an Area Representative Agreement with two talented and driven Area Representatives who plan to expand the brand by opening new locations throughout Connecticut in Fairfield, Hartford, and Litchfield Counties. Looking to change the way people perceive intravenous IV therapy and turn cellular health into a lifestyle, The DRIPBaR is serving up vitamins via IV.
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in Connecticut
A popular national grocery store chain is opening another new location in Connecticut early next month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the beloved grocery store chain Trader Joe's will be opening its newest Connecticut store location in Glastonbury, according to the company's website.
CT State Swears In First Chief of Police
Connecticut native Christopher Chute is now Connecticut State Community College’s inaugural chief of police following a public swearing-in ceremony today at Naugatuck Valley Community College. The event included students, faculty and staff from Connecticut State Community College’s (CT State) 12 community colleges, Chute’s family, and police and municipal leaders...
CHART: Breakdown of Connecticut’s debt
CT amassed debt between the 1930s and 2010 by spending liberally and failing to save adequately. Here's a breakdown of the state's debt.
Indigenous tribe's name to be restored to Connecticut river under proposed bill
HARTFORD, Conn. — A state representative wants to restore a piece of Connecticut's pre-colonial history to one of its major water streams. State Rep. Anthony Nolan introduced a bill this week in the state that would restore the Thames River to the Pequot River, named after the tribe that lived on the land for thousands of years.
Connecticut treatment facility to receive funding for upgrades
LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) – A residential treatment facility in Connecticut is set to receive federal funding. Lebanon Pines, which is one of the residential treatment facilities run by the Southeastern Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (SCADD), will receive $915,000 in federal funding to make repairs and upgrades to its residential and treatment facilities. The […]
6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
Connecticut’s economic outlook for 2023: Where are all the workers?
Connecticut's economic outlook for 2023 was top of mind on Thursday as the Connecticut Business and Industry Association (CBIA) hosted hundreds of business leaders at the Hartford Marriott.
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Connecticut
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Connecticut using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Connecticut man files lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection
(WTNH) – A Connecticut man has filed a federal lawsuit to allow guns in state parks for protection. On January 14, David Nastri of Cheshire filed a federal lawsuit against Katie Dykes, the commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Nastri is challenging the constitutionality of Connecticut’s state regulation that bans carrying […]
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in Connecticut
Winter in Connecticut can be hard, but don't let the cold weather get you down. There are tons of fun activities to be had this season. Unlike skiing and snowboarding, snow tubing is an adventure that can be enjoyed by any age and skill level.
Trader Joe's Prepares to Open New Stores in Utah and Connecticut
GLASTONBURY, CT & DRAPER, UT - Where oh where could the next Trader Joe’s location be popping up? A quick dig into the grocer’s future expansion plans has revealed two new stores, with new locations in Glastonbury, Connecticut, and Draper, Utah, set to open in 2023. The new...
Secretary of the State recommends 10 days for early voting in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. — The process is underway to implement early voting in Connecticut. Thursday, Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas presented the legislature with recommendations and a new report studying early voting. “The legislature and the people of Connecticut want a program that is implemented in a way that...
2 arrested at Westfarms Mall for making fraudulent purchases
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A Manchester man facing outstanding warrants in nearly 20 towns across Connecticut and Massachusetts was arrested at the Westfarms Mall on fraud charges. West Hartford police arrested Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester on Saturday night after police waited for him to leave the mall; officers...
Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — Mid-January boredom may be hitting hard this weekend for many, but there are plenty of things you, the family, and your friends can do in Connecticut!. The 53rd Annual Hartford Boat Show at Mohegan Sun showcases the excitement of recreational boating in Connecticut for novice boaters to experienced navigators alike – whether on the Long Island Sound or the state’s lakes, ponds, and waterways. It is a prime location to discover aisles of boats and merchandise, compare features and prices, and talk to the experts about the types of boats that best meet your needs! The event runs from Friday to Sunday at various times. Learn more and purchase tickets here.
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Connecticut
Located in western Connecticut, a few miles from the New York/Connecticut border, Candlewood Lake is the largest man-made lake in Connecticut. Candlewood Lake ranks not only as the largest man-made lake in Connecticut but also the largest overall lake in the state. This man-made reservoir possesses a total surface area of 5,420 acres or 8.4 square miles. In fact, no other lake within 60 miles of New York City is larger than Candlewood Lake. As a result, the lake serves as a popular tourist destination and provides year-round recreational opportunities to visitors and residents alike.
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Connecticut history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Connecticut using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
$10,000 Mega Millions Winner in Connecticut
One Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut Tuesday night won $10,000, according to the Connecticut Lottery. The winning Mega Millions numbers Tuesday night were 2-12-18-24-39. The Mega Ball was 18 and Mega plier was X3. The $10,000 winner matched four balls and the Mega Ball. There was one Mega Millions...
