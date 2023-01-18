ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrabelle, FL

WCTV

LeMoyne unveils cover artist for 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - LeMoyne Arts unveiled its cover artist for the 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival Thursday night. The festival happens each year in April, attracting tens of thousands of people. It features everything from paintings to sculptures to pottery to jewelry. “It’s one of the most exciting...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FAMU professor goes viral on Tiktok

Rain chances will be high on Sunday along with a slim threat of stronger thunderstorms. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. LeMoyne unveils cover artist for 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST. On Thursday night, LeMoyne Arts unveiled its cover...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Organizers discuss VP visit, rallies ahead of Roe v. Wade anniversary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Advocates all over the country marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe V Wade decision. Here in the sunshine state, thousands are expected to attend rallies in support of abortion access. Leon County Democratic Chair Ryan Ray said he believes that this decision signifies Florida will...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Broadway’s Elsa to perform benefit concert in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Broadway royalty will soon be gracing the stage in Tallahassee. Caissie Levy, who performed as the original Elsa in the Broadway rendition of Disney’s hit Musical Frozen, will be performing a benefit concert at the Young Actor’s Theatre (YAT) on Friday night. “It never...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Soggy streak looks to alleviate severe drought

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After nearly three months of ongoing severe drought, conditions finally look to be turning in our favor. Dating back to the start of November in 2022, portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia have been under a severe drought. This, of course, is attributed to the lack of rainfall in the area. So just how much rain have we been missing out on?
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers were already moving through the coastal and Southeast Big Bend counties Saturday morning. A developing storm system will push a warm front to the north from the Gulf of Mexico through the day into Saturday night. Rain chances will increase starting mid to late afternoon from the southwest to the northeast and will become likely during the evening and overnight hours. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s with a 50-50 chance of showers. Rain odds will be at 90% Saturday night with lows in the 50s.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
beckersasc.com

Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adds joint replacement robot

Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic has added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures. The ROSA Knee System will allow for greater precision and flexibility during joint replacements, according to a Jan. 19 news release from TOC. TOC also began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening that left one pedestrian dead. A vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Session Road. While traveling through the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sessions Road with...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County Friday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUV’s were involved, according to FHP. One crossed over into the opposite lane...
LEON COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

FWC Announces Arrests In Operation Viper

(Tallahassee, FL) -- Eight people are facing charges after trafficking what the FWC calls some of the most dangerous snakes in the world. Operation Viper was an undercover operation focused on those who buy and sell illegal, non-native venomous snakes. The FWC last week announced the arrests after the two-year investigation.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WFLA

Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Late night verdict in Tallahassee murder trial

UPDATE: Court records show Cleveland McNair was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by two years on probation. The sentence was imposed late Thursday night, soon after a jury found McNair guilty of manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of John Dees. Sherill Conner, who is accused as an...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

The family of Gadsden County hit and run victim speaks out

Vet Events Tally reaches tentative agreement with city over Veterans Day Parade charge. There was heated public comment at Wednesday night’s city commission meeting, as local veterans spoke out about a bill the city sent them to put on the annual parade in their honor. Mike's First Alert Forecast...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

