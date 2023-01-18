Read full article on original website
LeMoyne unveils cover artist for 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - LeMoyne Arts unveiled its cover artist for the 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival Thursday night. The festival happens each year in April, attracting tens of thousands of people. It features everything from paintings to sculptures to pottery to jewelry. “It’s one of the most exciting...
‘This is just wow’: FAMU professor dedicates jingle to his mother and goes viral
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The smooth vocals of a FAMU professor captured the attention of not only his students but thousands of TikTok viewers. Dr. Jamal Brown is a FAMU professor in the College of Pharmacy and dedicated this lecture to his mom, who lived with type two diabetes until she passed.
Cave divers make ‘significant’ connection deep beneath the surface in Wakulla County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -A group of cave divers is celebrating a milestone in their efforts to map out an unknown world beneath our feet. On Jan. 7, divers with the Woodville Karst Plain Project found a connecting passage between the 38-mile-long Wakulla Cave System and 7-mile-long Chip’s Hole Cave System.
LeMoyne unveils cover artist for 2023 Chain of Parks Art Festival. Updated: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST. On Thursday night, LeMoyne Arts unveiled its cover...
Organizers discuss VP visit, rallies ahead of Roe v. Wade anniversary
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Advocates all over the country marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark Roe V Wade decision. Here in the sunshine state, thousands are expected to attend rallies in support of abortion access. Leon County Democratic Chair Ryan Ray said he believes that this decision signifies Florida will...
Broadway’s Elsa to perform benefit concert in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Broadway royalty will soon be gracing the stage in Tallahassee. Caissie Levy, who performed as the original Elsa in the Broadway rendition of Disney’s hit Musical Frozen, will be performing a benefit concert at the Young Actor’s Theatre (YAT) on Friday night. “It never...
Soggy streak looks to alleviate severe drought
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After nearly three months of ongoing severe drought, conditions finally look to be turning in our favor. Dating back to the start of November in 2022, portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia have been under a severe drought. This, of course, is attributed to the lack of rainfall in the area. So just how much rain have we been missing out on?
City of Tallahassee announces road closures ahead of vice president's visit
The city of Tallahassee announced Saturday afternoon that portions of Tallahassee roadways will be closed Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, Jan. 21
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers were already moving through the coastal and Southeast Big Bend counties Saturday morning. A developing storm system will push a warm front to the north from the Gulf of Mexico through the day into Saturday night. Rain chances will increase starting mid to late afternoon from the southwest to the northeast and will become likely during the evening and overnight hours. Highs Saturday will be in the 60s with a 50-50 chance of showers. Rain odds will be at 90% Saturday night with lows in the 50s.
Resident of Tallahassee dies in shooting in Seminole County, Florida
According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Monday evening, 31-year-old Princess Tolliver was a victim of a shooting that occurred Monday morning at State Road 46 A and Rinehart Road.
‘I thought I was going to die’: Survivor speaks after losing best friend in Seminole County shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman spoke out for the first time after surviving a shooting in Seminole County on MLK day. The same shooting injured five others and claimed the life of an FSU employee. The shooting happened just before 2:30 a.m. Monday morning, near the intersection of...
Tallahassee Orthopedic Clinic adds joint replacement robot
Tallahassee (Fla.) Orthopedic Clinic has added Zimmer Biomet's ROSA Knee System to its facility to aid joint replacement procedures. The ROSA Knee System will allow for greater precision and flexibility during joint replacements, according to a Jan. 19 news release from TOC. TOC also began using Stryker's Mako SmartRobotics application...
One pedestrian killed in DUI crash in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash Saturday evening that left one pedestrian dead. A vehicle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 27 around 8:13 p.m. in the area of Session Road. While traveling through the intersection of U.S. 27 and Sessions Road with...
Three dead after head-on collision in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three people are dead after a head-on collision in Leon County Friday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. Friday near Balkins Road and Capital Circle Southwest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two SUV’s were involved, according to FHP. One crossed over into the opposite lane...
FWC Announces Arrests In Operation Viper
(Tallahassee, FL) -- Eight people are facing charges after trafficking what the FWC calls some of the most dangerous snakes in the world. Operation Viper was an undercover operation focused on those who buy and sell illegal, non-native venomous snakes. The FWC last week announced the arrests after the two-year investigation.
Florida woman buys $1M winning ticket from Lottery District Office
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman “has $1 million reasons to smile” after she claimed a million-dollar prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, according to the Florida Lottery. Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna claimed the second-place prize at the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Shores chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, […]
Florida Woman Wins $1 Million From Scratch-Off Purchased At The Lottery Office
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Savannah Shores, 38, of Marianna, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.00. Shores purchased her winning
Man arrested for shooting at employee during meal break at Popeyes
A Tallahassee man was arrested for shooting at a supermarket employee while on his lunch break from his job at a local Popeyes.
Late night verdict in Tallahassee murder trial
UPDATE: Court records show Cleveland McNair was sentenced to 13 years in prison followed by two years on probation. The sentence was imposed late Thursday night, soon after a jury found McNair guilty of manslaughter in the 2020 shooting death of John Dees. Sherill Conner, who is accused as an...
The family of Gadsden County hit and run victim speaks out
Vet Events Tally reaches tentative agreement with city over Veterans Day Parade charge. There was heated public comment at Wednesday night’s city commission meeting, as local veterans spoke out about a bill the city sent them to put on the annual parade in their honor. Mike's First Alert Forecast...
