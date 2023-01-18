ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Council confronts the problem of unlicensed smoke shops

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHW8S_0kJNGC4l00

The recent explosion in the number of unlicensed smoke shops across New York City has drawn the attention of city lawmakers.

Smoking marijuana has been legal in New York for nearly two years. To meet the demand, storefronts are exploding throughout the city.

Authorities now estimate that some 1,400 shops are selling marijuana in the five boroughs, virtually all of them, illegally.

That practice, along with safety issues associated with tobacco and electronic cigarettes, prompted a joint oversight Wednesday by New York City Council's Committees on Oversight & Investigations, Consumer & Worker Protection and Health.

Manhattan City Council Member Gale Brewer complained bitterly on social media. On Wednesday, she chaired a hearing with her colleagues at City Hall.

"To say that smoke shops are rampant is an understatement," Brewer said.

The city has also learned that shutting down illegal storefronts isn't as easy as it would seem.

"They have to be found guilty. They can have upwards of 90 days to address the notices of violations that are issued to them," NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda said.

Miranda told the council that the process often takes months, despite what he described as increasingly aggressive enforcement efforts.

"Every person is entitled to that due process of being found guilty or not," Miranda said.

To make matters worse, more and more of the smoke shops are getting robbed.

A worker was shot late last Tuesday night at an unlicensed shop in Hell's Kitchen.

The 32-year-old employee who was shot was transported to Bellevue Hospital. He was alert as officials lifted his stretcher into the ambulance. Derick Waller was live outside the sm

"We've made quite a few apprehensions by utilizing staffing and more cars and our aviation unit, resulting in significant arrests," said Chief John Chell of the NYPD Patrol Division.

Housing Works in Greenwich Village is the only location in the entire state where marijuana sales are legal.

Paula Collins is an attorney who works with unlicensed shopkeepers.

"Most of the smoke shop owners would love to get a license. I get phone calls every single day," Collins said.

She says the state is still drafting regulations.

"We went a good year, if not longer, 14-16 months, without any enforcement whatsoever," Collins said. "And so other shops followed suit and thought, 'Well, you know, if they have marijuana going out the door, why don't we?'"

ALSO READ | 7 On Your Side battles Social Security to restore senior citizen's missing money

7 On Your Side helps get Bronx man's missing social security benefit checks returned to his bank.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Chase ATMs in NYC closing early over ‘rising crime’ and ‘vagrancy’

Crime is making it a lot harder to get cash in the Big Apple. You can bank on it. Chase Bank is locking up multiple around-the-clock ATMs early “due to rising crime.” “Our apologies. We decide (sic) to close several ATM vestibules at 5 PM or 6 PM, aligning the hours of service to that of the normal branch hours, due to rising crime and vagrancy that occurred in these previously 24/7 vestibules,” Chase tweeted this week. But the bank was cagey about the extent of the cutbacks. “For the safety of our customers and employees, we may temporarily close some ATMs overnight,” a Chase...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC mom Elizabeth Gomes will lose eye after subway attack: Blind injustice

The Queens mom savagely beaten by a ranting homeless man at a Howard Beach subway station confirmed for the first time that she will lose her eye because of the attack. “I’m going to be blind in my right eye now,” said Elizabeth Gomes. “The nerve system is completely damaged and the eye is just deflating.” Gomes, 33, said she is scheduled to meet with a specialist at New York Eye & Ear Infirmary on Feb. 13 to learn the next steps in getting a prosthetic eye. “I mean honestly, I still wake up everyday and I still can’t believe it. I still...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Wild West: 1,400 illegal pot shops now open in NYC, already ‘reeking’ havoc

An astounding 1,400 shops have popped up around New York City that are illegally selling cannabis products — a situation that alarmed lawmakers decried as the “Wild, Wild West” during a City City Council hearing Wednesday. City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and representatives of the NYPD testified that existing laws make it difficult to immediately close illicit shops and often can issue only measly $250 fines for selling pot without a license — hardly a deterrent even after seizing illegal weed and edibles. Miranda said illegal smoke shops are “rampant throughout the city” — noting 1,400 stores are being targeted and inspected by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Rogue driven by lying Rep. George Santos has at least 5 open speeding tickets, with 4 in Queens school zones

Even lying Long Island Rep. George Santos’ main ride is a Rogue. The Nissan Rogue driven by the scandal-scarred congressman has been ticketed for speeding at least five times since he was elected to office — including four times in school zones in Queens, online records show. The blue all-wheel-drive car, which The Post has seen the defiant 34-year-old Republican driving while dashing around the Big Apple, has racked up at least $300 in recent fines, the records show. That includes four in Queens, where he and his family have lived at times rent-free, as well as a speeding fine in Washington, DC,...
QUEENS, NY
therealdeal.com

Chick-fil-A hatches first Westchester location

Chick-fil-A’s quest for chicken sandwich dominance has reached Yonkers, where the fast food chain is set to open its first Westchester County location. The city’s planning board approved the eatery’s proposal for 2205 Central Park Avenue last week, the Daily Voice reported. Situated at the intersection of Route 100 and 10 Roxbury Drive, the restaurant is expected to include both a drive-thru and outdoor seating.
YONKERS, NY
Daily Voice

Plea Deal In Beating Of Jewish Nassau County Man Decried As 'Dangerous Precedent'

Leaders on Long Island are blasting plans to offer a plea deal to a man accused of brutally beating a Jewish man in an antisemitic attack that was caught on video. Joseph Borgen, age 29, of Nassau County, was attacked by several people in Midtown Manhattan in May 2021, according to police. Video posted on Twitter shows several people kicking and throwing things at him. He was also struck repeatedly with crutches and pepper-sprayed.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
135K+
Followers
16K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy