Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Detroit Lions linked to free agent CB Cameron Sutton
The 2022 Detroit Lions got off to an abysmal 1-6 start before they flipped the switch and won eight of their final ten games to finish the season with a 9-8 record. Unfortunately, nine wins were not enough to make the NFL Playoffs, and if the Lions want to be there in 2023, they are going to have to improve their roster. This is especially true when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. One position the Lions need to improve is cornerback, and they have been linked to CB Cameron Sutton of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Detroit Lions make ‘upsetting’ pick in Daniel Jeremiah’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
What ‘upsetting’ pick does Daniel Jeremiah have the Detroit Lions making?. Welcome to the Divisional Round of the playoffs! That’s right, Detroit Lions fans, on Saturday afternoon, the 2022 NFL Playoffs will continue and you can bet things will be interesting as there is not a heavy favorite to win this year’s Super Bowl. Unfortunately, our Lions came up just short of making the playoffs, as they finished with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, the 2023 NFL Draft is not too far off in the distance, and you can bet Lions’ GM Brad Holmes will be looking to bolster the defense.
Eli Manning reacts to Eagles billboard welcoming him to Philly
The New York Giants face a huge task when they go into Philadelphia Saturday night and attempt to take down the top-seeded Eagles in the Divisional Playoffs. While the City of Brotherly Love has always had a high degree of dislike for the Giants and their players — some might refer to it as hatred — the Eagles have rolled out the welcome mat for former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.
Latest mock draft from top NFL draft analyst has the Bears making a terrible mistake
The latest mock draft from NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah, one of the more well-respected draft analysts in the business, has the Chicago Bears making a terrible mistake in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Jeremiah has the Bears taking Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 1...
Ranked: Most Likely to be Named Cardinals Head Coach
The Arizona Cardinals have indeed thrown the net far and wide in hopes of finding their next head coach. Here's how they rank.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle
Patrick Mahomes injured his ankle in the first quarter of Saturday’s showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but that clearly didn’t bother the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. After getting X-rays on his ankle and taping it up, he returned in the second half and proceeded to lead the Chiefs to the 27-20 victory. Mahomes finished with […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ stern message after beating Jaguars with injured ankle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Saturday Announcement
The Indianapolis Colts have officially conducted a head coach interview with Jeff Saturday. The former NFL offensive lineman took over as the Colts' interim head coach midway through the 2022 season, but is now gunning for the full-time position. The team announced this interview with an official ...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ injury sparks unfair backlash on Ravens’ Lamar Jackson
When Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury during Saturday’s divisional round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson caught some stray bullets and went viral. Jackson was on the receiving end of some backlash as NFL fans couldn’t help but compare him to Mahomes. To recall, Jackson decided […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ injury sparks unfair backlash on Ravens’ Lamar Jackson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Reason Josh McDaniels bailed on Colts job reportedly revealed
Five years ago, the Indianapolis Colts announced that Josh McDaniels was their new head coach, only for him to back out the same day and return to the New England Patriots. The move was bizarre and led to criticism and backlash for McDaniels. There was speculation that the Patriots made some sort of promise to... The post Reason Josh McDaniels bailed on Colts job reportedly revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
RUMOR: Lakers star LeBron James’ son Bronny has eyes set on one college school
Bronny James may not be at the top of his college recruitment class, but there’s no denying that this young man has emerged as one of the most talked about prospects entering the 2023-24 NCAA basketball season. The fact that he’s the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James obviously has a lot to do with all the hype surrounding the 18-year-old, and this is also one of the reasons why schools from around the nation have reportedly been keeping their eye on Bronny.
Pair of Tennessee Wideouts Make Dane Brugler's Mock Draft
The Athletic's Dane Brugler released his mock draft. The well-respected draft analyst included two wide receivers from the Tennessee Volunteers.
Breaking: NFL Defensive Coordinator Fired On Thursday
On Thursday afternoon, the Miami Dolphins announced a few major coaching staff changes. Head coach Mike McDaniel announced defensive coordinator Josh Boyer has been fired after three seasons with the team. McDaniel suggested the move was in the best interest of the team. "I am grateful for Josh's ...
Mock Draft Roundup: Myles Murphy Emerges as Lions Target
Clemson defensive lineman Myles Murphy emerges as most popular pick for Detroit Lions with No. 6 overall selection.
College Football's Biggest Winners in Transfer Portal as of January Deadline
A complete breakdown of the college football transfer portal winners and losers for the 2023 season.
Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been without Karl-Anthony Towns since Nov. 28. He’s missed the last 26 games with a calf strain. The day after he suffered the injury against the Washington Wizards, ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski published a story claiming that Towns would miss approximately four to six weeks and placed a timetable for […] The post Karl-Anthony Towns blasts ESPN report for giving fans ‘false hope’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars fell short of their mission to score a giant upset at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night, as they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-20. It was an especially frustrating loss for Trevor Lawrence and company, as there was a considerable amount of time in the contest where the Chiefs […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s gesture after loss to Chiefs will strengthen Jacksonville fans’ belief in team’s future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Minnesota Vikings make first big move of their offseason
The Minnesota Vikings are getting their off-season started immediately. After already addressing the future of their QB Kirk Cousins (will return) and WR Justin Jefferson (expected to begin contract negotiations once able), they have made their first move. In regards to a key fixture to their coaching staff. Yesterday head...
Ravens Star Reacts To Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors
A series of cryptic tweets has led the NFL world to question Jalen Ramsey's future with the Los Angeles Rams. The potential availability of an All-Pro talent like Ramsey has caused a flurry of reactions from around the league. Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey even took to Twitter ...
