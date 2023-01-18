ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

nwahomepage.com

Gov. Sanders reverses official position on ban of mask mandates

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday she is reversing the official position of the governor on the constitutionality of Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates by public entities. According to a press release, Sanders said on Tuesday she asked Attorney General Tim Griffin to...
KYTV

Proposed bill could bring changes to Arkansas abortion law

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposed bill making its way through the Arkansas legislature could bring significant changes to the state’s abortion law. According to KAIT, if approved, House Bill 1174 would allow a woman to be prosecuted for their child’s death. The measure would include protections to...
kuaf.com

Energy Policy in Arkansas and Beyond

Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas CEO Buddy Hasten discusses international, national and state energy policy. Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
magnoliareporter.com

Governor names South Arkansas residents to positions

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton. Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on...
Kait 8

Group urges Sanders, lawmakers for criminal justice reform

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During her inaugural speech, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said criminal justice reform would be a priority. However, not everyone agrees with the way she wants to accomplish it. Our content partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, reports the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition sent a letter to Sanders and...
magic1029fm.com

Data Breach Affecting 37 Million T-Mobile Customers Does Affect Customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.

T-Mobile announced this week that “an unidentified malicious intruder” breached their network late last year and stole data on 37 million customers, including info on customers in the Shreveport area and throughout the ArkLaTex. Addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth were affected. They say that account passwords/PINs, bank account info and over government ID information wasn’t affected.
Kait 8

House Bill looks to protect teen mothers across state

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving young mothers the tools they need to succeed is the goal of the proposed House Bill 1161 which would create support for pregnant and parenting students. The bill gives pregnant students the ability to miss school for doctors’ appointments and make up assignments at a...
arkansasedc.com

Firearms and Ammunition Companies Are Growing in Arkansas

Every year, Arkansas Economic Development Commission team members visit the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s SHOT Show, a leading trade show for the firearms and ammunition industry. Our team recently returned from the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, where we spent several days meeting with industry executives and promoting the State of Arkansas.
talkbusiness.net

State of the state: Health emergency probably ending, hospitals’ financial emergency not

Arkansas may soon exit a public health emergency even as some of its hospitals are facing a financial one so severe that some are on the brink of closing. When the federal government declares an end to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the state Department of Human Services will start removing ineligible Medicaid recipients for the first time in three years.
