Arkansas bill could prosecute women for abortions; some pro-life groups oppose
A bill filed in the state legislature Thursday, December 19, is looking to add penalties for getting abortions in Arkansas.
Arkansas bill targets companies that use ESG as a political tool
(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are pitching a bill that would ban public entities from using financial services or investment firms that use environmental, social and governance factors in a "discriminatory manner." Senate Bill 41 would require the state treasurer and public entities to divest from financial companies that...
nwahomepage.com
Gov. Sanders reverses official position on ban of mask mandates
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced Wednesday she is reversing the official position of the governor on the constitutionality of Arkansas’ ban on mask mandates by public entities. According to a press release, Sanders said on Tuesday she asked Attorney General Tim Griffin to...
KYTV
Proposed bill could bring changes to Arkansas abortion law
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A proposed bill making its way through the Arkansas legislature could bring significant changes to the state’s abortion law. According to KAIT, if approved, House Bill 1174 would allow a woman to be prosecuted for their child’s death. The measure would include protections to...
kuaf.com
Energy Policy in Arkansas and Beyond
Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas CEO Buddy Hasten discusses international, national and state energy policy. Contributing reporter from Northwest Arkansas Business Journal and Talk Politics.
Arkansas man who propped feet on Pelosi office desk testifies
WASHINGTON — An Arkansas man testified Thursday that he was “going with the flow” when he propped up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, posing for photographs that made him one of the most memorable figures from the U.S. Capitol riot two years ago.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Advocate : Session Snapshot -- Culture wars and the first bills of the Arkansas legislative session
Week two of the Arkansas General Assembly has come to an end, and it feels like the session is now actually underway. Thursday had it all: a tense committee hearing on a divisive social issue, a school choice rally, a rally in support of drag performers and action on dozens of bills destined to become state laws.
Arkansas House Bill would allow tax exemptions for teachers
A bill filed in the Arkansas House of Representatives earlier this week would create an income tax exemption for teachers.
magnoliareporter.com
Governor names South Arkansas residents to positions
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton. Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on...
Kait 8
Group urges Sanders, lawmakers for criminal justice reform
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - During her inaugural speech, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said criminal justice reform would be a priority. However, not everyone agrees with the way she wants to accomplish it. Our content partner, KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, reports the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition sent a letter to Sanders and...
Arkansas sheriffs say they will not enforce new ATF rule on handgun stabilizing braces
The Garland Co. Sheriff joined several others across the state in announcing Friday he will not enforce a new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
The richest woman in Arkansas is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Arkansas and the good she has done for the community.
magic1029fm.com
Data Breach Affecting 37 Million T-Mobile Customers Does Affect Customers in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas.
T-Mobile announced this week that “an unidentified malicious intruder” breached their network late last year and stole data on 37 million customers, including info on customers in the Shreveport area and throughout the ArkLaTex. Addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth were affected. They say that account passwords/PINs, bank account info and over government ID information wasn’t affected.
Bill would require Arkansas school districts to accept foreign exchange students from reputable agencies
This week, several bills impacting education are being discussed, including one that would clarify Arkansas law to require public school districts to admit foreign exchange students utilizing reputable agencies.
ACLU of Arkansas says recent bill filed targets transgender students
A bill filed in the state legislature is stirring up more controversy in the transgender community.
Arkansas House committee forwards bill that would require taxpayer-bought flags to be made in America
A bill that would require any flags bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America passed a House committee on Wednesday. The bill's sponsor said he anticipates easy passage in both chambers when the time comes.
KATV
Arkansas bill could provide more assistance to teenage parents while in high school
Little Rock (KATV) — An Arkansas bill could give additional aid for a teenage parent while in high school if passed during the 2023 Arkansas Legislative Session. The bill's sponsor, Rep. Ashley Hudson, D-District 75 hopes this legislation can address the state's teen pregnancy rate while allowing those parents to further their high school degree.
Kait 8
House Bill looks to protect teen mothers across state
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Giving young mothers the tools they need to succeed is the goal of the proposed House Bill 1161 which would create support for pregnant and parenting students. The bill gives pregnant students the ability to miss school for doctors’ appointments and make up assignments at a...
arkansasedc.com
Firearms and Ammunition Companies Are Growing in Arkansas
Every year, Arkansas Economic Development Commission team members visit the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s SHOT Show, a leading trade show for the firearms and ammunition industry. Our team recently returned from the 2023 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, where we spent several days meeting with industry executives and promoting the State of Arkansas.
talkbusiness.net
State of the state: Health emergency probably ending, hospitals’ financial emergency not
Arkansas may soon exit a public health emergency even as some of its hospitals are facing a financial one so severe that some are on the brink of closing. When the federal government declares an end to the COVID-19 public health emergency, the state Department of Human Services will start removing ineligible Medicaid recipients for the first time in three years.
